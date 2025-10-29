A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes

Gearbox bikes are having a moment this year. They're becoming more popular on e-bikes, downhill bikes and enduro bikes. Hattie Harnden won an enduro World Cup on a gearbox this season, and Oli Clark won a Junior Men’s DH World Cup too.
But gearbox-driven bicycles are nothing new - in fact, they've been around since at least the 1930s
. Gearbox mountain bikes have popped up sporadically over the last few decades. Here are some of the most iconic.GT IT Gearbox DH concept bike (1996)
GT's IT gearbox downhill bike was one of the very first. Designed by Aaron Bethlenfalvy, GT's head of design, and Jim Busby, it used a Shimano Nexus 7-speed planetary hub transmission in the downtube. The final drive chain was driven by a sprocket on the left side of the transmission hub, so the brake was moved to the right.
The moto-style seat is even more ahead of its time, if Reece Wilson is to be believed. GT IT-1 (2006)
A decade later, GT released the IT-1 as a production bike. It's remarkably similar to the 1996 prototype, with a left-hand drivetrain and Shimano 7-speed hub mounted in the downtube.Honda RN01 (circa 2004–2006)
Even though the Honds's "Gearbox" was really just a derailleur-in-a-box, this list wouldn't be complete without it. It racked up six World Cup wins while drawing a lot of speculation.
While the revelation that the gearbox was really just an enclosed derailleur
may have been a Wizard Of Oz moment for those who imagined something more unusual, it had many of the advantages of traditional spur gearboxes: enclosed and protected components, a better sprung-to-unsprung weight ratio, and the ability to shift while coasting as the chain spun constantly. The only practical difference to a conventional gearbox is that you couldn't shift while stationary.
The 7-speed cassette and chainring were able to slide axially to maintain a perfectly straight chainline, allowing it to be placed close to the chainring while maintaining drive efficiency.
While the bike was revered, and the Showa suspension was said to be superb thanks to its sliding bushings, some say the spinning chain created a lot of unnecessary drag.
By the way, Honda did work on something far more out there before settling on the enclosed deraiieur concept. Cycling About
discovered patents for a continuously variable transmission using reciprocating arms to achieve "infinite gears" over a 300% range, but this project was scrapped in favour of the derailleur concept. Millyard Racing MR001 (2007)
At the other end of the David-Goliath spectrum is Allan Millyard's home-made MR001
. It featured a fully enclosed drive system hidden in the swingarm, and kept lubricated in an oil bath. It uses an 8-speed gear hub between two chains, and both the final drive and brake are on the left side, thanks to a home-made hub. It also had a custom shock with a one-piece spring and damper and a trellis-style frame inspired by Ducati motorcycles.
It never saw World-Cup action, but it was raced by Allan's son, Stephen, at the national level, and Steve Jones gave it a rave review in Dirt Magazine.Nicolai Nucleon ST (2002)
Designed as a downhill World Cup race bike, the Nucleon ST used a 14-speed Rohloff gearbox in the front triangle. It features a highly adjustable frame and a wide rear end built around a 165mm spacing rear hub and a 100mm bottom bracket.Nicolai G-Boxx TFR (2004)
The G-Boxx was one of the first purpose-built frame-mounted geraboxes for mountain bikes (as opposed to a gear hub mounted to the frame), with standard mounting locations like a modern gearbox or e-bike motor. It was developed by Nicolai and Dave Weagle
, and released in 2004 with the Nicolai Nucleon TFR Enduro
bike.
The idea was to create a standard for other frame manufacturers to use, but it never took off. Nicolai kept the idea going and released the G-Boxx 2 in about 2008
, used on the Nicolai Ion G-Boxx 2
downhill bike.
The G-Boxx had an output chainring just above the crank (not concentric to it), allowing for a high-ish pivot placement without the need for two chains (like with a modified hub) or an idler.
The Nucleon TFR had 14 speeds, 5-7 inches of adjustable travel and reportedly weighed around 32 pounds (14.5 kg). Those specs would be enviable today!Lahar M9 / DHV (2008 )
Another Rohloff hub-based DH bike from a tiny Kiwi company with a wild carbon monocoque DH bike - the M9. It had a high-pivot suspension system with carbon flex-stays pulling the shock link from below. It also had a brake arm above the main swingarm to reign in the anti-rise.
Unfortunately, Lahar was a flash in the pan, disappearing without a trace
after producing fewer than twenty units
. Zerode G-1 (2011)
Another New Zealand brand has lasted the test of time and is still going strong, with a lot of World Cup success this last season. In fact, Zerode's iconic G-1 downhill bike, released in 2011, was by no means their first attempt; they made their first high-pivot bike in 2001 and the first gearbox bike (the Dolph)
in 2006.
The G-1 put Zerode on the map, with racing success around the world. It had a wildly high pivot location and 9.25 inches (235 mm) of travel, with a hub gearbox design.Zerode Taniwha (2016)
Among the first real trail/enduro bikes with the Pinion C-Line gearbox, the Taniwha had a conventional (low) pivot point and a carbon frame that meant it climbed well enough to be a daily driver (kinda
).Cavalerie Anakin (2016)
Caliverie is a bike brand born out of a gearbox manufacturer, Effigear. Unlike Pinion, the Effigear system has an output pulley that's above (not concentric to) the crank spindle. This allows Cavalerie to design a high-pivot suspension with a pivot concentric to the output shaft of the gearbox. This design limits anti-squat, but it offers a simple layout for the drive belt with no tensioner needed.
The Anakin was a 160 mm all-mountain bike, rivalling the Taniwha. They also produced the Falcon downhill bike. Check out Paul Aston's review of the Anakin here
. Deviate Guide (2017)
Deviate's first bike combined a high-pivot with the Pinion C-Line gearbox. It was a 160 mm travel carbon-fibre machine designed to be reliable and comfortable - ideal for, well, a guide.
When I rode it, the suspension worked great, but the gearbox was tough to put up with unless you were casually winching up and bombing straight down. Shifting was slow, and drag was noticeable. Deviate still makes exclusively high-pivot bikes, but they haven't made another gearbox bike.Nicolai/ Geometron G1 GPI (2025)
Nicolai have been in the gearbox game continuously since the early two-thousands. The latest offering is the G1 GPI with the Pinion C1.12i, an electronically operated 12-speed gearbox, paired with a Gates Carbon Drive belt.
The electronic shifting allows for a compact and configurable paddle shifter (far more ergonomic than the grip-shifts of old) and rapid gear-shifts even when pedalling hard. Shifting under power was the Achilles heel of earlier gearboxes. The belt also makes for a quiet and supple ride.
The G1 GPI is about £1,500 more expensive and 1.5 kg heavier than the derailleur-driven equivalent. When I reviewed
it, the climbing performance was okay for steady winching, but the Pinion gearbox still has unpredictable shifting between certain gears.
Downhill, the ride is quiet and smooth, with impressive traction. It works well enough for Hattie Harnden to win the first Enduro World Cup of the season aboard hers
. Moustache Clutch (2025)
The biggest development in the field of bicycle gearboxes is arguably combining them with an e-bike drive unit to form a motor gearbox unit (MGU). E-bikes care less about weight or efficiency, and the ability to swap a chain for a belt has extra reliability advantages for an e-bike, which chew up drivetrains.
Pinion's MGU is one of the most established options, but it's not without downsides. In the case of the Moustache Clutch
, it adds around 2 kg to the system weight, while reducing efficiency and range by about 10%. It also struggles to shift smoothly between specific gears, which can prove frustrating during a technical climb.Gamux DH High-Pivot Prototype
Four teams developed gearbox / belt-driven bikes for the 2025 World Cup season (Zerode, Atherton, Intense and Gamux), but the most recent and perhaps the most interesting is surely the Y-framed Gamux that broke cover
towards the end of the season.
It combines a machined front "triangle" with a honeycomb structure housing the Pinion box, with a high-pivot four-bar suspension system. It's also running a 210 mm travel Manitou Dorado fork.
What did we miss? What did we get wrong? Let us know in the comments.
i'd also be dropping alex morgan (of BCD fame) into the gearbox pioneering mix.