A Brief Reprieve - Practice, EWS Aspen 2017









It's no secret we have had a soggy season at the Enduro World Season. So much so that the EWS even has become known as the Enduro Wet Series. To say we needed a break from the wet is an understatement. It's worn on riders and media guys alike. We've lost gear, there have been injuries, and after awhile it just grinds us down. So we have been overjoyed to get a break from the rain. To see some dust again, feel the sun on our faces and enjoy a season called summer. It's made practice at this round thoroughly enjoyable. But alas, it looks like all good things may come to an end as weather may be moving in. If it gets wet, things will get very interesting. But for now, let's enjoy this brief reprieve from the rain.





Shall we continue this debate?





The woods have eyes.





Casey Brown is back at the EWS! Here's to some big hucks from Browntown.





Rae Morrison is all healed from the injury she sustained last round in Millau, and is feeling super confident in the dust.





Anita Gehrig speeds down stage 1.





Francois Bailly-Maitre rails one of the high speed berms on stage 1.





Cecile Ravanel sails through the slab rock like it's not even there.





Jerome Clementz having a blast in the loamyness of stage four.





Joe Nation gets cracking on the bottom of stage four.





Robin Wallner has been having a fantastic season...the only thing missing has been a podium appearance.





Cody Kelley earning a few extra air miles to kick off the day.





Anneke Beerten is back in action after sitting out the last round with a shoulder injury.





Adrien Dailly is the man to beat right now, but will the altitude hold him back?





Iago Garay serving up some style as per usual.





Isabeau Courdurier speeding through the dust.





McCoy Vezina getting up close and personal with some aspens on stage 2.





The lack of oxygen isn't getting Seb Claquin down.





Isabeau Courdurier cracks a smile while trying to catch her breath at ten thousand feet.





Sam Hill sits second in the overall, and while we've heard a few people doubting him this week, he fully intends to show them a thing or two.





Stage five serving up the wild times. It's only going to get better the more it gets ridden.





Katy Winton is looking for a bit of redemption after her heartbreaking flat on the final stage in Millau.





Lewis "Stewie" Buchanan is hungry for a top ten finish this round. He's been on the pace in practice.





Two days ago this view was shrouded in fog. Let's hope the sun stays put for a change.





ALN testing the limits of traction at the bottom of stage 3.





Josh Carlson is one of a few hundred riders who are beyond thrilled that the sun has been shining all week at an EWS round.





Grubby has always been a favorite here in Aspen, hopefully he can steer clear of troubles this weekend.





Theo Galy gets his tuck on in the pine forest.





Shawn Neer has been having a good year here in the US. He hopes to take to the next level this weekend.





The man to beat, Adrien Dailly.





Richie Rude leads out his Yeti squad on stage 4.





Lewis Buchanan hits one of the few bike park berms on stage 4. After that things are fresh cut and rowdy.





Rae Morrison takes a hard look down the pointy bits of stage one.





Marco Osborne has had some brilliant moments this season, and if he can hold it together this weekend he could easily make the top ten.





Jerome Clementz keeping it low and fast.





Threading the needle through the aspen trees.





Martin Maes is looking for some redemption this weekend after a mechanical took him out of the last round in Millau.





Cecile Ravanel has been charging everywhere in practice, and it's not looking good for the other ladies.





The dry and dusty aspen shots may be short lived, as weather seems to be moving in.





American Anne Galyean is looking for a strong result in her first EWS this season with the Yeti National team.





Whoops. Anne Galyean had a huck to flat mishap.





Last year's winner Jared Graves can barely contain his excitement this week.





More aspens in Aspen





Remi Gauvin battles thought the thick dust that was kicking up on stage 4.





Greg Callaghan on the fast line mid point on stage two.





Joe Barnes takes the high line on the moon dusty stage two.





Isabeau Courdurier enjoys a quick traverse through the trees on stage 2 before diving into the steep and rough switchbacks.





Killian Callaghan gets loose at the bottom of stage 5.





Jerome Clementz dwarfed by some massive aspen trees at the bottom of stage 4.





Straight trees and bent riders. These corners are only going to get more interesting as the racing gets going tomorrow.





Alex Cure will be looking to follow up his Millau result with another podium this weekend.





Damien Oton amongst the wild flowers, and trying to find some air. With the start of stage 2 at just over 11k feet, oxygen is limited.





Adrien Dailly has one speed regardless of whether it is practice or a race run. Pinned.





Caro Gehrig attacking the very very long and physical stage 2.





Martin Maes turns up the heat as he drops into stage two.





Cody Kelley raises a wheel to Aspen EWS.





Thomas Lapeyrie at warp through the white trees.





The tree have eyes, and they are watching Iago Garay's picture perfect style.





Jesse Melamed rails one of the tricky switchback on the Aspen side of the venue.





Views everywhere. This Apsen EWS has been a real treat so far.





We had a good run, but it looks like the weather is moving back in. Lets hope it holds off, we'd love a dry one.





Hold on to your hats cowboys and cowgirls. It's going to be a wild ride once the racing starts.






