A Broken Collarbone Takes Loic Bruni Out of the Fort William DH World Cup

Can't believe I just broke my collarbone... Not so smooth as planned. The butter kit was so lit though! The track is pretty insane but I make a little mistake landing just right of the line and got kicked over the bars decently. Knew straight away it was over, so gutted about this and missing out on the race. — Loic Bruni

Loic Bruni will not be competing at the Fort William World Cup after a big crash led to a broken collarbone.After completing a couple of runs during practice on Friday Loic Bruni had a nasty crash that resulted in a broken collarbone and the end of his time at Fort William. After hearing of his crash yesterday we went by the Specialized pits this morning and have had confirmation that he is out of racing this weekend. Apart from a broken collarbone we don't know how serious Loic's injuries are at this time or how long he will be off the bike.We wish Loic all the best with his recovery and hope he is not off the bike for too long.