A Broken Collarbone Takes Loic Bruni Out of the Fort William DH World Cup

May 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Loic Bruni only managed a couple of runs before crashing out. There are not many details at the moment but let s hope it s not too serious.

Loic Bruni will not be competing at the Fort William World Cup after a big crash led to a broken collarbone.

After completing a couple of runs during practice on Friday Loic Bruni had a nasty crash that resulted in a broken collarbone and the end of his time at Fort William. After hearing of his crash yesterday we went by the Specialized pits this morning and have had confirmation that he is out of racing this weekend. Apart from a broken collarbone we don't know how serious Loic's injuries are at this time or how long he will be off the bike.

bigquotesCan't believe I just broke my collarbone... Not so smooth as planned. The butter kit was so lit though! The track is pretty insane but I make a little mistake landing just right of the line and got kicked over the bars decently. Knew straight away it was over, so gutted about this and missing out on the race. Loic Bruni

We wish Loic all the best with his recovery and hope he is not off the bike for too long.

7 Comments

 Not the kind of news anyone was looking for this morning. Heal fast,Loic!
 Dang. Didn't even know it was possible to break one of his bones. Assumed his x-ray looks like a mammoth skeleton.
 Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
 Bro put the butter on his tires by accident
 “This track has not been kind to me” Bruni 24h before a broken collar bone…
 Gutted for you. Heal up quick brother, sending healing vibes.
 Fuck, heal up!





