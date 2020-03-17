Video: Moto Trials vs Bicycle Trials in a Casual Game of B.I.K.E

Mar 17, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

Toni Bou, the uncontested master of the moto trials industry, 27 time world champion is also a huge mountain bike fan when he is not competing. Recently he joined the Scott family, so there is no better introduction than meeting our inhouse freeride-trial mountain bike athlete, Antoine Buffart for a face to face challenge. For the first episode, Antoine Buffart meets Toni for a game of B.I.K.E: Scott Ransom vs. Montesa-Honda.

Photo ShapeRideShoot

Photo ShapeRideShoot

Photo ShapeRideShoot

Photo ShapeRideShoot

Photo ShapeRideShoot

Photo ShapeRideShoot

Photo ShapeRideShoot

Photo ShapeRideShoot

Photo ShapeRideShoot

Photo ShapeRideShoot

Check out the full story and future episodes here!

Photos/Videos: ShapeRideShoot

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Scott


Must Read This Week
First Look: Evil's New Following
68612 views
Behind the Numbers: The Grim Donut
67311 views
Lousã Portugal World Cup Postponed
57885 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: British Cycling Cancels All Events Until April 30]
48186 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
45909 views
Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana
44520 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition
39919 views
First Look: Thule Helium 2-Bike Tray Rack
37610 views

8 Comments

  • 6 0
 Both of you are simply awesome. Can’t wait to see Episode 2...
  • 2 0
 Bou is amazing and I'm thrilled to see some moto trials on PB! Can we take a minute to realize those bike trial tricks were done on a trail bike?! Wow!
  • 1 0
 I saw him and Riga fight it out in Rhode Island a few years back - His skill is top shelf unbelievable, what he can make that bike do. This is cool.
  • 2 0
 Antoine Buffart is a beast
  • 1 0
 Never seen Toni Bou before but he's incredible to watch
  • 1 0
 That was awesome! Both have insane skill!
  • 2 0
 Simply phenominal!
  • 1 0
 thank goodness no ebike

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008108
Mobile Version of Website