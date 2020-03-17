Video: Moto Trials vs Bicycle Trials in a Casual Game of B.I.K.E

Toni Bou, the uncontested master of the moto trials industry, 27 time world champion is also a huge mountain bike fan when he is not competing. Recently he joined the Scott family, so there is no better introduction than meeting our inhouse freeride-trial mountain bike athlete, Antoine Buffart for a face to face challenge. For the first episode, Antoine Buffart meets Toni for a game of B.I.K.E: Scott Ransom vs. Montesa-Honda.
Check out the full story and future episodes here
!
Photos/Videos: ShapeRideShoot
