A Closer Look at Devinci's Experimental High Pivot Wilson

Dec 23, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Dakotah Norton s prototype high pivot Devinci.

There's always a lot of tech floating around World Cup pits, since brands use their top riders to test ideas and validate concepts, proving whether a design change truly makes a bike better in some way.

This iteration of Devinci's prototype high pivot DH bike first made an appearance at the races in October, during the 2020 World Championships in Leogang, Austria, but details were scarce.

The Big Bang...Devinci's first high pivot DH bike.


According to Devinci, the concept first came to light over 20 years ago with a bike Devinci made called the Big Bang - a high pivot DH bike in the early 2000's. Devinci are always experimenting with different designs and projects, although they holds an advantage over some brands due to the fact that they have their own factory, in Chicoutimi, Quebec, Canada. For a deeper dive into Devinci's factory, read Ross Bell's article on Inside Devinci, or his From the Top, with Devinci's Félix Gauthier.


Devinci calls this prototype DH race bike the Wilson HP, and it's merely a test mule the brand never planned on making it to production - the goal was simply to test some ideas and concepts in race conditions. Devinci riders Dakotah Norton and Jure Žabjek both spent time riding and racing the bike this past season.

After some initial testing in Tennessee in February with Dakotah, the bike showed promise. Dakotah claimed the bike helped him maintain a faster pace while taking less risk. He was also riding more consistently on a bike he just got on, which was impressive. Dakotah named the bike "the hovercraft" as it allowed him to just plow through everything and it felt as if he was almost floating above the track.



At this point, only two frames have been produced. One is sized XL and the other is a L - both, made by hand in Devinci's Canadian factory. According to Devinci, the project brought a lot of pride to the team at the factory, especially having Dakotah ending up on the podium at the first Lousa World Cup this past October.

Big result from the ever stylish Dakotah Norton. Eighth in a very wet qualie.
Dakotah Norton took the prototype frame to 8th in very muddy Maribor qualifications.
Dakotah Norton putting down watts as he races to the finish. Twelfth with more left in the tank for Sunday.
And 12th in finals at the first race of that weekend.

Huge result for Dakotah Norton landing himself on the podium. It s been a long time coming since his last top five finish in Losinj. Well deserved.
A top-five result in Lousa.

Where does the Wilson HP go from here? Who knows, but Devinci have been clear that this really is just a prototype designed to look into the HP concept matched with the Split Pivot system, and that it's "not the next Wilson." We're curious to see what may show up at the start of next season, whenever and wherever that may be.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks DH Bikes Devinci Devinci Wilson


22 Comments

  • 13 2
 Is it really deserving of the Wilson name without a concentric lower pivot that creaks like crazy after two rides?
  • 4 0
 yeah but that rear suspension tho! Every single day I regret selling my Wilson. I've had a bunch of bikes since, and none hold a candle to it.
  • 1 0
 @Brasher: that must really melt your snowman
  • 2 0
 dakota was peakless or podium on that bike, looks sick and im all for more high pivot downhill race bikes. cant say enough good things about my supreme 29 and more options is always a bonus
  • 2 0
 nothing to do with the bike but I have met Dak before and he's a SUPER Rad dude!
  • 2 0
 Yeah totally agree! And super FAST on anything he rides.
  • 2 0
 A high pivot wilson is rad but what we all really want is a high pivot spartan...
  • 2 0
 i need to see how the rear Sus Squishessss .....
  • 1 3
 Devinci please bring back the Frantik. Ditch the dropper post. Keep all the cables out side where mechanic s like them to be. Hell use this frame but please just a bit of anti squat. I don't care how it climbs. Throw in a climb switch for the rear shock. Call it a Free Ride bike. Nice to see Aluminum frame welded in Canada!
  • 1 0
 UCI law states that a bike that is used for racing must be available for sale to the public within a year.
  • 1 0
 If they intend to keep using it. Many prototype bikes that didn't come to market have hit a season on the world Cup and never made it to market. The Cannondale high pivot bike last year was a good example.
  • 1 0
 Strange they didn’t ask you to ride this one
  • 1 0
 Looks like a transition tr500
  • 1 0
 Hopefully they make better sizing on this model They need to be longer
  • 1 0
 Looks good to me ! Canadian made with Canadian materials !
  • 1 0
 I want one
  • 3 6
 Looks like a transition tr500
  • 1 0
 Some parts of the front triangle rang tr500 in my head
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



