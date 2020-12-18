A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves

Loana Lecomte on Massi for Another Year

One more year with this amazing Massi Bikes team! — Loana Lecomte - Instagram

Loris Vergier Not Riding Shimano Components in 2021

Au revoir Loris Vergier! It’s been an awesome ride, on and off the bike.

Relive some great highlights of the end of the WC season with the Syndicate's latest episode: No Time To Cry. — Shimano MTB - Instagram

Louis Reboul Joins Cannondale

A new chapter just started! Glad to join the Cannondale Mountain family! Stoked is real. — Louis Reboul - Instagram

Adolf Silva Parts with YT Industries After Six Years

After long 6 years is time to say goodbye to YT Industries for 2021.

What a hell of a ride it was, thanks for good times. — Adolf Silva - Instagram

Lewis Buchanan Shares More Details About His Move Away from Forbidden Bikes in 2021 and he Parts Ways with DHaRCO

I’m sad to be moving on from DHaRCO and it wasn’t an easy decision. It’s been so awesome to have DHaRCO onboard this year. From having my own custom jerseys and a unique style of kit that stands out was awesome. To see more and more people wearing it was great and I’m stoked I could bring some light and awareness to how rad the brand is. I honestly recommend ya’ll check out the gear as it’s the best feeling and breathable kit I’ve ever worn and plenty of colours to choose from and they do the raddest looking woman’s gear for you ladies out there! Thanks to Mandy and the crew for all the support this year, it’s been awesome! — Lewis Buchanan - Instagram

SRAM & Commencal Muc-Off Team Part Ways After 5 Years

@myriam_nicole, @remithirion, @amaurypierron4, @thibautdaprela, @gaetruff, @tibaldog and the rest of the RA family —



We’ve been there with you as you’ve chased trophies, titles and rainbows. We’ve witnessed the ultimate highs, and watched you endure the lowest of lows. Those long recoveries, and subsequent triumphs won’t soon be forgotten, nor will the winning streak that set the downhill world alight in 2018. True stories that reflect the passion and professionalism that you bring to the downhill pits week in and week out.



Thank you for 5 amazing years of partnership. Your friends at SRAM wish you every success the future may bring. See you at the races. — SRAM

Katy Winton Parts Ways with Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team After 5 Years

In five years with Trek, Katy Winton established herself as a perpetual contender and consummate leader. She took the podium on enduro’s biggest stages, and helped lead one of the most tight-knit and talented teams in the sport with incredible enthusiasm and determination.



Katy and Trek will be parting ways at the end of 2020, but we cannot thank her enough for everything she gave to the team and the burgeoning world of enduro. — Trek Factory Racing

I'm so grateful to Trek for taking a chance on me as a young gun back in 2016 and giving me the opportunity to race for them. Their support has been huge in my development as a racer and athlete. We've enjoyed a lot of success, and I'm gutted that our partnership has come to an end.



Change can be a good thing though, and although I'm still finalizing what that looks like, I'm not done yet. Come hell or high water I'll be racing. It's in these times that you find out what you're really made of, and I'm looking forward to it. Wherever I land next, I know some of my best racing is yet to come. — Katy Winton

Jose Borges Parts Ways with Miranda Factory Racing

It is time to move on to new challenges, with a lot of pity that I leave behind an excellent brand in which I am proud to be Portuguese and to have represented for 6 years. I just have to thank you for these long years of excellent moments.



Many thanks to all Miranda Bike Parts staff, especially João Miranda, and also the Miranda Factory Racing team for all their support.



As for the future, I still won't be able to reveal, soon everyone will know. Thanks. — Jose Borges

Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years

Big thank you to the whole Commencal Bikes team in Andorra. In addition of making rad bikes you guys are rad people.



4 years have passed and seeing the progress we have made was an amazing experience on its own and I’m pumped to have been part of it.



It’s been a hell of a ride, and I’ll always be a big fan of the brand and the People within it. Thank You Max Commencal, Yannick Commencal, Nico M and Nicolas Brizin, Arthur, Pierrick, Jb Liautard, Léon Perrin, Yvaral Villier and Elodie, Boris, Jordan, Tiziano, The Cécile Ravanel, my Buddy Kevin Miquel…. Everyone.



Saying goodbye brings so many rad memories and feelings, tough moments, lots of laughter haha. It’s all part of the journey, but it’s always hard to leave.



I wish you all the success, all the victories and all the champagne showers (Max likes those haha)! Shred on team, I’m pumped — Yoann Barelli

Tom Isted & GT Part Ways, Isted Without a Frame Sponsor for 2021

So this will be my last year riding for GT Bicycles. Just wanted to say thanks for the 3 years of support just want to say thank you to Mork Noble and Steve Spencer.



At the moment I don’t have a frame sponsor for next year so I’ll be on a GT but not on GT. — Tom Isted

Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021

It was a big decision for me not to re-sign with the Syndicate for next year. I came on board with the team four years ago, and since then I had the opportunity to work with some of the best brands ! I wanted to grow as an athlete and I ticked that box. I’ve worked with beautiful individuals that helped me along the way, that’s why it was emotional to leave that little family behind. But one thing I learned is that racing is fierce and you need to keep moving at all times, that’s why I followed my guts and did exactly that. The next chapter is bright but I’ll always be grateful for those magic years, thanks to my teammates, Laura, Steve, Sess, Joe, Marshy, Doug PA and obviously Santacruz and all the sponsors that came with it ! It’s been one hell of a ride — Loris Vergier - Instagram'

This one’s a little bittersweet as it’s the last with Loris Vergier. It’s been a pleasure to race alongside you for the last 4 years my bru. Watching you come in as a young (and very enthusiastic) Frenchie and leave as a World Cup winner is an honour. — Greg Minnaar - Instagram

4 years as teammates sure flew by, and a lot of good memories. From bitter rivals in the junior days to close friends, thanks brother. — Luca Shaw - Instagram

Back in 2017 The Syndicate recruited a young Frenchman into their ranks...

-

None of us knew much about Loris Vergier at the time, other than the fact he'd ironically just beaten his future team mate, Luca Shaw, to the Junior Overall that year. So the boy was fast, but what else?

-

The first Xmas camp in 2017 was off to a slow start, with everyone feeling things out and exchanging the usual pleasantries, until one hungover morning we began to shoot the launch video...



On a quiet public park, dressed as school boys, whilst being berated by coach Minnaar, It was that moment when we realised the quiet young man was actually just as weird and wonderful as so many of the riders that have preceded him on the team.

It was on.

-

Seeing you rise as a rider and a reveller has been a pleasure this last four years. From making your first noises, to all the way up to your first Elite World Cup win, it's been a hell of a time. We're going to miss your kooky quirks, the borderline insane puzzling, your humble approach to being no1 and most of all that positivity which rubbed off on all of us even during the low times. Hopefully one day, we'll find another rider that looks at us the same way you look at a fresh jar of Nutella in the morning.

-

You'll always be welcome over at The Syndicate pit, whether it's for a quick coffee or a puzzle, hec we might even lend you Jordi from time to time.

-

Don't ever change mec, we'll see you around. — The Syndicate - Instagram

Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years

After 12 years with Trek, Emily Batty is on to a new adventure



For more than 12 years, the Trek family has been incredibly privileged to call Emily Batty one of our own. She is a role model and fierce competitor who worked tirelessly to put more kids on bikes, all while securing World Cup podiums.



Though Emily will be seeking adventures elsewhere, her tenure with Trek will always be remembered for the passion and spirit she brought to every race. Emily is one of the greatest advocates of our sport and it has been an honor to have her aboard for so many years.



We wish her all the best in the coming seasons of racing and beyond! — Trek Bikes

It’s been a wild ride. So excited for the next chapter in my career. I’ll see everyone at the races in 2021. — Emily Batty

YT Mob Bids Farewell to Angel Suarez

I’m super thankful to all the YT family!! Being part of the Mob since its inception has been a dream-come-true for me and from the beginning I learned so much about racing. I had some of the best moments of my career but also with the shoulder injuries we went through the worst moments, but the team and sponsors have always stuck with me and believed in me. I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing people in the team that I can call my friends and that is something that won’t change. I had my best season in 2020 but apart from the racing, doing the YT Mob World Tour last year is something I will never forget and I’ll always be thankful to have been a part of it. I’ve had lots of fun with this team doing what I love, but now it’s time for a new challenge. Thank you for the GOOD TIMES!! — Angel Suarez

Lewis Buchanan Parts Way with Forbidden as a Frame Sponsor for 2021

It’s been a fun time riding on Forbidden frames but I will not be riding them in 2021. I had a fun year of shredding and learning a lot from running my own deal that I was able to build on a lot. Proud to feel like I built the brands profile and awareness massively as well as my own. Stoked on what I was able to achieve and pretty excited on 2021. Can’t say anything on my deal for 2021 but I was after more of a long term thing and I’ll be stoked to share that news with you sometime in January! Thanks to all involved with me this year — Lewis Buchanan

Melanie Chappaz Parts Ways with Hope Factory Racing

3 years of work, fun, meetings, laughs, tears, 3 awesome years with you Hope. I am beyond sad to leave the team for next year as well as Santa Cruz, Ohlins and 100%.



I can never thank you guys enough for what you have done for me and how you helped me to live my passion with fun and professionalism. I can’t say anything yet about where I’m going and with whom I’m gonna work but I can tell you a thing, it’s gonna be siiiick — Melanie Chappaz

IXS Parts Ways with Commencal Muc-Off Team After 4 Year Partnership

After a successful 4 year partnership with @commencal_mucoff, we are riding separate ways. The future burns bright for this crew and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to sponsor a team with true grit and passion for a sport we are equally addicted to. Their dedication and relentless ambition can be seen in the amount of wins they took home, which doesn’t even take into consideration the countless number of podiums that these savages swept over the course of our partnership.



2 World Cup Overall (@myriam_nicole 2017 & @amaurypierron4 2018 )



1 World Champion (@myriam_nicole 2019)



2 Junior World Cup Overall (@thibautdaprela 2018 & 2019)



2 Team World Cup Overall (2018 & 2019)



-



6 Elite Men World Cup Wins

4 Elite Women World Cup Wins

10 Junior Men World Cup Wins



No doubt as a brand and team, we feel that the last 4 years have been the strongest to date and together we were able to create quite a buzz in a noisy industry. We wish @commencal_mucoff the best of luck and hope that they are considering adding more shelf space for the medals and trophies they'll be claiming in the years to come. — IXS Sports

Camille Balanche Confirms 2 More Years on Dorval AM

Kathrin Stirnemann Announces Retirement From International Racing

I have to tell you some news: tomorrow I will race my last big international XCO race at the European MTB Championships. Racing bikes is my life but it's time for a new chapter.



I will tell you more about my future plans soon but first, I wanna enjoy my last big race on home soil and on one of my favourite tracks. I'm truly grateful for the huge support of the RN Racing Team the last four years. being part of this family is very special. Also big thanks to Swiss Cycling which started to support me when I was a 15-year-old girl and helped me to become a better rider.



I‘m so lucky to be surrounded by so many good people, family and friends, helping me over the years and also now with this decision. Thank you!!. — Kathrin Stirnemann

Tracey Hannah to Stop Racing UCI World Cups

photo credit: Dave Trumpore, Gary Perkin and Ross Bell

After 9 years racing for the UR Team I have decided to stop racing World Cups. It is not a decision I have taken lightly. I joined the team when I was 22 years old, Fabien took me on with no expectations and zero pressure. During my first year on the team I won the first round of the World Cup series in South Africa. I was having an amazing first season on a pro team. At the 6th round I crashed hard and was seriously injured, I broke my femur, collarbone and had some internal injuries. Within the same 12 months I would go on to break my collarbone 2 more times.



Ever since the moment I had a pro ride I have never wanted and never have given less than the best I possibly can. I have battled fear, injury, disappointment, insecurity, and failure to get up, keep going and be competitive for the podium. For the past few years I have had constant full time coaching and a weekly training schedule, most of my off season is spent “not doing” things so that I don’t get injured, sprain something or lose the ability to be able to perform 100% in training. It has come to the point where I am not in a place to give entirely everything in me to this level of racing anymore. It is an extremely high stress environment and I have high expectations and put pressure on myself at every single race to perform. To be one of the best in the world consistently takes meticulous weekly preparation that lasts over a span of sometimes, several off-seasons. Each season you learn something new, something that you only have the chance to train for during the next training time, every race you go into details about what went right, what went wrong and how can I better myself.



My ultimate goal in racing was to win a World Cup Overall Championship, I have done this and it is something I will never forget. I would have loved to win an elite World Title, each and every single World Champs I have raced I gave the most I could give on that day, in that run, for that moment. My World championship was Cairns 2017, even though I did my absolute best I didn’t take home the gold medal, but I felt the rainbow that day.



I have only ever been on one Pro team and the UR Team is it. It has been an amazing 9 years racing World Cups with the team, we have been through extreme highs and lows, injuries and strengths, great times and the worst times, we’ve shed many tears and much champagne. I am so thankful to Fabien for giving me a chance 9 years ago and never giving up when I went through the worst injury of my career, bad results and emotional lows, he is the hardest worker I have ever met and has been the best team manager I could have asked for.



Thank you to his wife Magalie, the second hardest worker I have ever met, thank you for being the most dedicated helper on the team. None of my results would have been a reality without teamwork.



Thanks to all the staff past and present for making our dreams possible. This is not the end, I will continue riding next season, 2021 marks my 10th year with the UR Team and we are working on a program where I will continue racing at more fun events such as all Crankworx disciplines, Sea otter dual slalom, Masters of Dirt and other popular events.



Hopefully the global health situation gets better and will allow me to engage with more riders and fans around the world. I'm also going to work on coaching to be able to transfer what I have learnt and help more riders to reach their full potential. Finally, I'm still planning on sending it and I'm going to work on some special media projects to show this aspect of my riding. — Tracey Hannah

Maxime Marotte & Cannondale Factory Racing Part Ways

The last 4 years were just an incredible adventure and the accomplishment of a dream, being a factory pilot for an American legendary brand. I met truly good persons that will stay my friends forever. I will remember all the podiums together, the vibe inside the team, our camps in South Africa, all the Gin tonics we had... I just lived my dream, thanks for that.



When I am looking back, I am proud of what we achieve as a team, proud of what we showed... not only by results but the way we inspired people to ride bikes.



Since the decision 5 weeks ago, I had a challenging time mentally. When I am writing this post, my future is not clear yet (I will race bikes for sure) but every challenge in life is a great opportunity to grow as a person, to start something new.



I am grateful for what we lived together, thanks Cannondale. — Maxime Marotte

Madison Saracen & Danny Hart to Part Ways at the End of the Year

All good things come to an end at some point, but not quite yet. I’m proud of the things we’ve achieved as a team, but let’s not forget there’s still time for more success in the upcoming races, and that’s what we’re focused on.



Madison Saracen are bringing in some new riders and team members and hopefully setting themselves up for further success in the future, it's awesome to see.



Obviously we’ve jumped the gun on ourselves a little with this news – for sure there’s exciting news to come from me in the near future, I’ll share more later this year. Thanks again for all the support, buzzing to be back racing.

As we head into the final weeks of 2020 the Racing Rumours are beginning to heat up with news already breaking on the high-profile departures of Loris Vergier, Emily Batty and Katy Winton. We have pulled together all of the departures and retirements so far this offseason and this will be updated as more news comes inLoana Lecomte has confirmed on social media that she will be staying with the Massi Bikes team for at least another year.The 21-year-old French racer took her first Elite gold medal earlier this year when she beat the worlds best in Nove Mesto. In 2021 she will be hoping to join the French cycling team and head to the Tokyo Olympics for a chance to secure a Gold Medal.Not only will Loris not be racing a Santa Cruz in 2021 but it also appears he won't be working with Shimano. Depending on which rumblings you are following this will either confirm or deny your expectations on Loris' next team.Freerider Louis Reboul has revealed on social media this week that he won't be riding with Scott in the new year and instead will be joining the growing list of talented riders on Cannondale bikes.After a six-year stint at YT, it has been announced this week that Adolf Silva will be equipped with a new ride next year. We currently don't know where Silva will be heading but we will keep you updated with any news when we hear it.After his announcement that he was no longer being sponsored in 2021 by Forbidden Bikes Lewis Buchanan has shared a few more details about the move and some hints as to what to expect about his new setup. Also, the EWS racer has revealed that his program will not be including DHaRCO clothing who jumped on as his clothing sponsor for 2020.First IXS announced they were parting ways with the Commencal Muc-Off team after a four-year partnership, and now SRAM has announced they will be parting ways with the Commencal Muc-Off team after being a team partner for five years.Trek Factory Racing has announced on social media and in a long-form post on its website that it has parted ways with Katy Winton for the 2021 season and beyond.In her five years with the team, Katy Winton became a regular top-5 contender in the EWS and earned four EWS podiums - two in 2017 and two in 2018. Her 2019 season was disrupted with a bad concussion but she came back strongly in 2020 with two top-5 finishes.Jose "Ze" Borges has announced he will not be racing with the Miranda Factory Team from 2021 onwards.The Portuguese rider has been racing with the Portugese team for the past six years and his palmares include a second place at the EWS Madeira in 2019 alongside eight other EWS top ten finishes, two podiums in the EWS-E in 2020 and the Portuguese National DH Championships in 2019.Yoann Barelli has announced on social media that he will no longer be riding Commencal bikes.After announcing his move away from racing and the launch of his new coaching and guiding business, 'Into the Gnar Experience,' earlier this year Yoann Barelli has now revealed that he will no longer be riding for Commencal as a sponsor going forward.Tom Isted has announced 2020 will be his last season with GT, leaving him without a sponsor for 2021.Isted joined GT at the start of 2018 after six years on Mongoose. He has now become a regular face on the FEST series and Audi Nines, and has picked up a top ten result at the McGazza Slopestyle at Crankworx Rotorua.In their latest video release, The Syndicate has confirmed the departure of fast Frenchman Loris Vergier from 2020's top racing team.Emily Batty and Trek have parted ways, Trek has confirmed in a social media post and long-form post on their website today.Batty first joined Trek Factory Racing more than 12 years ago when she was still an Under 23 racer on the World Cup circuit. Before then she raced for Trek Store Toronto and she has also raced for the Subaru Trek team in the past but the Wisconsin brand has remained her frame sponsor for nearly all her racing career. In her time with the team, she has earned 15 World Cup podiums and twice finished third at the World Championships.The end of 2020 sees some changes for the team going into 2021. After 5 years on the Mob, Angel Suarez has made the decision that it’s time for a change. His contract will expire at the end of this month and of course we wish him well in his new chapter.EWS racer Lewis Buchanan has announced that he won't be riding for Forbidden and will have a new sponsorship deal in 2021.After quickly pulling together his own collection of sponsors for the 2020 season that included riding Forbidden frames and testing out their new prototype enduro bike at the EWS, Lewis Buchanan has revealed that he will have something more long term to ride in 2021 and beyond.The 2017 Junior World Champion, Melanie Chappaz, has announced she will be parting ways with Hope Factory Racing in a social media post.Chappaz joined the Hope team at the start of 2018 for her first year as an Elite rider. Her best World Cup result with the team was a 9th at Val di Sole in 2019 however she also won the first round of the French Cup earlier this year at Alpe d'Huez.After a four year partnership that saw Commencal Muc-Off team riders win 10 World Cups, 2 World Cup overalls, and a World Championship among other accolades, IXS announced on Instagram today that their partnership with the team has come to an end.We don't know who the team's new race gear and protection sponsor is, although the team did comment "Nope" in response to a fan's query about whether it was Ride 100% on their Instagram post.Reigning downhill World Champion, Camille Balanche, has confirmed she will be racing with the Dorval AM team for another 2 years.Balanche announced she was joining the Dorval team at the end of the 2019 season after racing her first full season as a privateer when she had earned 2 podiums and a second-place at Crankworx Innsbruck.Swiss XC racer Kathrin Stirnemann has announced her retirement from international racing. The Thomus RN Racing rider found the greatest success in XCE (Cross Country Eliminator) where she became World Champion in 2014 and 2017.Tracey Hannah announces that she will stop racing the UCI World Cup circuit after the 2020 season but will still keep competing.Maxime Marotte announced in October that he will no longer be racing with the Cannondale Factory Racing XC team with his future 'not clear yet'.Danny Hart and Madison Saracen will be parting ways at the end of this season after Madison announced on October 13 that it will not be renewing Danny Hart's contract.Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison, said: "I would like to thank Danny for everything he brought to the team over the last three years and I wish him every success for the future."Danny Hart said: