A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking Part 2 [Update: Malverns Classic Cancelled]

Jul 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Rather than spam your newsfeed with a constant stream of coronavirus news, we're going to take a leaf out of our sister site's book and instead create a single page that we'll update as news comes in. Here's everything we've had drop into the inbox so far:

July 17
- The 2020 Malverns Classic has officialy been cancelled.


Gutting news from Si Paton as he has this morning confirmed that the 2020 Malvern's Classic will be cancelled for the second year running. Once again, it's due to issues out of the organiser's control as a COVID outbreak on a nearby farm has left the local area in risk of a lockdown.

We've got everything crossed for Si and hope third time will be the charm in 2021.

bigquotesGT Bicycles Malverns Classic postponed to 2021.

It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that the festival is postponed until August Bank Holiday 2021.

Today we received a letter from the council and their concern over the recent C-19 outbreak on a farm, just 4 miles from Eastnor with almost 100 cases confirmed. ‘My recommendation is that at this time you should not go ahead with the event. The risk is too great and there is still a risk that that area could be under lockdown when the event was due to happen’.

All spectators and racers will be refunded within the next seven days. Any queries, please email oliver@malvernsclassic.com

Thank you and again apologies to let you all down.Si Paton


For events before July 17, read our first part of this complete timeline of coronavirus' effects on mountain biking, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Coronavirus


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 It’s all canceled, there I updated everyone
  • 1 0
 Except stuff in the US! God bless this mess!
  • 1 3
 We get it, there's a virus. Can I please just visit this website for bikes?
  • 1 0
 This has to do with bikes tho

