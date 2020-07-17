A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking Part 2 [Update: Malverns Classic Cancelled]

GT Bicycles Malverns Classic postponed to 2021.



It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that the festival is postponed until August Bank Holiday 2021.



Today we received a letter from the council and their concern over the recent C-19 outbreak on a farm, just 4 miles from Eastnor with almost 100 cases confirmed. ‘My recommendation is that at this time you should not go ahead with the event. The risk is too great and there is still a risk that that area could be under lockdown when the event was due to happen’.



All spectators and racers will be refunded within the next seven days. Any queries, please email oliver@malvernsclassic.com



Thank you and again apologies to let you all down. — Si Paton