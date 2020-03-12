A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking

Rather than spam your newsfeed with a constant stream of Coronavirus news, we're going to take a leaf out of our sister site's book
and instead create a single page that we'll update as news comes in. Here's everything we've had drop into the inbox so far:
March 12
- The London Bike Show
is postponed until 3-5July. Organisers said: "We have been following UK government guidelines and working with the rolling advice from the public health authorities and other organisations, but it is now with reluctance that we have taken the decision to postpone the event at this time. The safety and wellbeing of our staff, exhibitors, visitors, partners and contractors is of the utmost importance to us, and therefore feel the protection and prevention of harm to the public has been paramount to this decision."
- Garmin Titan Desert
postponed until 2- 7 November.
March 11
- After the Colombian President, Ivan Duque, announced on Twitter that visitors from Italy, France and other affected countries would have to go into self-isolation upon arriving in the country, rounds 1 and 2 of the EWS
were also postponed. Round 1 in Colombia will now take place on 7-8 November, while round 2 in Chile will now take place on 14-15 November. Round 3, due to take place at France's Montagnes du Caroux on May 23, is still scheduled to go ahead.
March 10
- The first big casualty of the race season is the Lousa World Cup
. After a letter was published by the Portuguese Ministry of Health, establishing that outdoor events with over 5,000 in attendance would have to be canceled by early April. A new date is yet to be set for the rescheduling of the event but it will apparently be decided in a series of meetings next week (w/c16 March).
- MMR Factory Race Team announced they were pulling out of the Cape Epic
. Team manager, Angel Gomez, said: "It wasn’t an easy decision to take, but we are sure that we have made the correct one. Cycling is a super mobile sport where our riders and staff are exposed to the risk in a long travel like this, and teams are putting the riders and staff at risk of transmission and quarantine." The Cape Epic is still scheduled to go ahead and begins on Sunday 15 March.
- Marlene Südtirol Sunshine Race postponed, new date tbc.
March 9
- Bentonville Bike Fest
postponed until August 7-9. Kenny Belaey, event organizer, said: "We appreciate the continued support from our partners, sponsors and the community. Although the dates have changed, we are still on track and moving forward with our scheduled plans. It also allows us to maintain our partnership with the Bentonville Film Festival.”
March 7
- Toquato Testa
misses the Crankworx Rotorua slopestyle
competition after being asked to self-isolate.
March 6
- Britain's Bespoked Show
is pushed back from May 3-5 to 15-18 October.
March 5
- There's another big blow as the second big show of the spring gets postponed. Sea Otter cancelled its April date
, on March 5 and than announced the new date of October 1-4
a few days later.
- The Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup #1 gets postponed
. The inaugural Dubai event is still to set a new date.
March 4
- The UCI announces Coronavirus guidelines
, saying it will "not proceed with the cancellation of any events at this stage". It added, "Any possible decision to cancel will be taken by the health authorities in the concerned regions depending on the evolution of the local situation and different risk factors identified. The organisers and all members of the cycling family will be obliged to comply to any such decision."
March 3
- The first North American event is affected as the NAHBS Show postponed until August
.
March 2
- The Andorra Race Cup
was suspended due to Prime Ministerial decree. The Province of Savona had been designated a "Yellow Zone", which led to the suspension of all sporting events and shows in the indicated areas until Sunday March 8th, 2020. The event is yet to be rescheduled.
February 11
- The first major casualty of the Coronavirus, the Taipei Cycle Show
, is postponed until May
.
February 3
- The Taipei Cycle Show announces it will not allow Chinese visitors or exhibitors into the show but it is hoping to go ahead with planned.
