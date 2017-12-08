Pinkbike.com
A Day at the Ranch With Noah Brousseau & Justin Roy
Dec 8, 2017
by
Dylan Forbes.Mitch Gulliver.Justin Roy
Kamloops is pretty much the go to ride spot for those of us who live on BC's west coast. Only 4 hours over the Duffy highway & you've got warm, dry days for shredding! Not exactly the most serious trip...but those are the best some times...right?
@summer-of-summit
/
@raceface
/
@RockyMountainBicycles
scottsecco
(Nov 30, 2017 at 14:11)
Finally, real music in a bike video.
mitchgulliver
(1 days ago)
Natasha is
#ferdaboys
