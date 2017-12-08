VIDEOS

A Day at the Ranch With Noah Brousseau & Justin Roy

Dec 8, 2017
by Dylan Forbes.Mitch Gulliver.Justin Roy  

bigquotesKamloops is pretty much the go to ride spot for those of us who live on BC's west coast. Only 4 hours over the Duffy highway & you've got warm, dry days for shredding! Not exactly the most serious trip...but those are the best some times...right?

MENTIONS: @summer-of-summit / @raceface / @RockyMountainBicycles


Must Read This Week
The Insolent DH Bike Uses a Fox 40 Stanchion Tube as a Shock
94903 views
Taking a Knife to Brand New Frames to Build the World's Lightest 29ers
71988 views
YT USA and Cam Zink Part Ways - Updated December 3rd
70982 views
Intense Announces Lower Retail Prices and Hybrid Direct-to-Customer Sales
61171 views
Bike Yoke Shifty: SRAM Derailleur Upgrade - Review
60743 views
Spengle's One-Piece Carbon Enduro Wheels - First Look
53562 views
Devinci Spartan Carbon - Review
43112 views
Hardcore Hardtails, Ultralight Chainguides, Gearbox Goodness, and More - Tech Briefing, November 2017
38702 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Finally, real music in a bike video.
  • + 1
 Natasha is #ferdaboys

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036069
Mobile Version of Website