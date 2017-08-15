A Day with Katy Winton - Video

Aug 15, 2017 at 17:00
Aug 15, 2017
by Dominic Simmons  
 
There's just one round remaining of the 2017 Enduro World Series—Finale Ligure. It's been a long season that's offered up a multitude of different conditions, terrain and of course, winners. From the wet and wild first round in New Zealand to the latest smokey and dusty round in Whistler, there's been no end of riders capitalising when it counts, whilst others fall fowl of weather, mechanicals or pure bad luck. It's been a year of change and mixed results that are likely to see a new rider crowned Enduro World Series Champion in the men's field.

But with such a varied year, and each round offering something unique and equally challenging, how do riders use the off-season to prepare for the rigour of such a season? BBC Scotland caught up with Scottish EWS racer, Katy Winton, to find out just that.



bigquotesI think over the years... you develop a resilience and determination to take you to the next step, so you just don't give up until you get to where you want to be.Katy Winton

Photo Dominic Simmons BBC Scotland
Photo Dominic Simmons BBC Scotland

Photo Dominic Simmons BBC Scotland

All photos © Dominic Simmons/BBC Scotland



For more videos from BBC Scotland's This is Life strand, head to the BBC website.

Film By: Dominic Simmons
Athlete: Katy Winton

Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland


@BBCScotland
@domddomm
@misswinton[/FONT]

MENTIONS: @trek / @domino0
