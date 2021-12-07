A Deeper Look at Lal Bikes' Supre Drive Patent

An early version of the Supre drivetrain used a torsion spring and a one-way sliding friction damper in the tensioner arm, as you'd find in the cage in a derailleur. Cedric was struggling to find the right amount of friction to allow for consistent shifting while also providing enough resistance to reduce chain slap. His solution was to do away with the sliding friction damper ("clutch"), with its high static friction, and replace it with a speed-sensitive hydraulic damper, like you'd find in a shock.



That means the resistance during slow movements like shifting is very low, but the resistance to faster movements associated with chain slap is very high. According to Eveleigh, that means there's less need to fine-tune the friction because there's much more damping bandwidth that works for both shifting and chain slap - you can have your cake and eat it too.



Another innovation is the spring which tensions the chain via the tensioner arm. In a conventional derailleur, shifting into the larger sprockets winds up a torsion spring in the cage's pivot, which increases the chain tension because the spring provides more force.



In the patent, the tensioner arm is shown connected to a spring in a cartridge (in this older version of the chain tensioner, the damper is in the tensioner arm, but in newer versions, the damper is in the cartridge).