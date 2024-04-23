A Deeper Look At The Latest Trinity MTB Gravity Project

The Trinity MTB gravity bike in its latest configuration with a gearbox and patent pending Centre Hub.

We've essentially just relocated an existing conventional drivetrain to the BB area. Everything the chain touches is as normal. The chain driven gears are extremely efficient. — Mic Williams

The Gravity uses a multi-link, high-pivot suspension design. A bolt-on crank case allows for various drivetrain types.

There's a lot packed in there, but to be fair, it's less portly than some E-bikes silhouette. Double knot your shoe laces.

Mic Williams, of WRP , was back with another version of the Trinity MTB gravity bike at the Rotorua Crankworx stop. Dan Wolfe was on the ground to catch up with Mic, where he explained the latest addition to the ever-evolving frame - one that’s capable of fitting various drivetrain types by changing the bottom bracket housing.Mic went on to discuss how he’s implementing his patented Centre Hub, which places the drive clutch around the crankset and runs on a fixed rear hub. The system keeps the chain moving whenever the rear wheel rotates and allows the rider to shift gears without needing to pedal.That’s one of the benefits of a gearbox, which Mic has also bolted onto the Trinity at various points in time, so I bugged Mic with more questions about the two less common drivetrains.

Can you explain how the Centre Hub plays into your gearbox design?

On a mountain bike, pedal kickback is derived from numerous kinematic coefficients related to how each individual frame is designed and where its pivot points are in space. With a conventional bicycle drivetrain, the delta of the kickback angle per given frame however is dependent on the tangential points that the chain contacts the cassette and likewise contacts the chainring - this is why you have different kickback angles (and anti-squat figures) depending on what gear you’re in - as the tangential angle of the chains contact is different per smaller or larger rear cog. Moreover, this tangential point that the chain touches the cassette and chainring also changes as the suspension moves throughout its travel; remember the gears in this scenario are attached to an un-sprung member, being the swingarm.In a gearbox, where there is a single-speed output to the rear wheel, the external output cog of the gearbox only sees one kickback curve (as there's only a single gear). But this single kickback curve is translated back through the gearbox and amplified back to your feet depending on what internal gear ratio you're in. Think of it like a torque multiplier back to your feet.In either case, the bi-directional CentreHub we're working on allows the chain to freewheel (shift while coasting) and also eliminates the effects of kickback, too.

What benefits does this have over a Pinion gearbox that would regularly bolt into the frame?

V5, #5 Mic is using Archer Components' wireless shifter.

Props to Pinion and Effigear. We're a fan and they've been the ones pushing gearbox technology along really since Honda. Where we're trying to expand even further is overcoming the obstacle of shifting under load. We’re also a believer in the efficiency a chain driven gear system can provide while doing so at a healthy weight (Dan even mentioned how surprised he was by the weight - expecting it to be heavier). There's a reason traditional drivetrains are still around - they're extremely good - just in the wrong location.

Can you compare the efficiency to a traditional derailleur, your Centre Hub design, and a Pinion gearbox?

A cover keeps mud and debris out but has been removed to reveal the contents.

We haven’t done any dyno testing specifically related to the efficiency of our system compared to say a Pinion or a traditional derailleur, so I’m not going to throw out any misleading figures. What I would say is we've essentially just relocated an existing conventional drivetrain to the BB area - everything the chain touches is as normal, and as above, chain driven gears are extremely efficient.We’re obviously adding another chain and tensioner (being on the output portion), so some added friction will come with that. In saying that, both chains in our system remain dead straight, unlike a traditional chain and cassette drivetrain whereby (other than middle gear) the chainring and cassette cogs are not in the same plane; the chain has to kink sidewise at ever increasing angles as it approaches the highest or lowest gears, which greatly zaps efficiency and is one of the biggest culprits for aging chains.The tensioner bolted to the mainframe is a thing that we'd love to see more companies doing. The mainframe is the sprung member; most of the reason the tensioner in a derailleur is working overtime and why there’s so much chain slap is due to the sporadic movements of the swingarm (an unsprung member) as it crosses terrain; the mounting point for a traditional tensioner is not even concentric to any point of the aforementioned, either.If we go back to dot point one, one of the main effects of pedal feedback is to do with the chain whipping and slapping around - that tangential point where the chain meets the cassette and chainring is spontaneously and unpredictably changing in a conventional set-up - a frame-mounted tensioner helps this massively. I should also add that in a conventional derailleur, the tensioner has to do 2 things: let enough chain out to account for axle growth under compression and to take up differences in cassette cog size. In our system the external tensioner only has to take up the suspension movement growth. Less spring means less slap.

How does the gearbox deal with mud?

If you cover something up people complain they can’t see it, if you leave it exposed they say it’ll get mud in it. This has a cover. I actually only rode the Trinity in Whip Off this year at Rotorua as I was only 2 weeks on from a broken leg. Considering the relatively clean nature of whip off I left it open for people to see inside it.

How much will this cost, and do you have an ETA for delivery?

Trinity’s are available for people to buy. I’ll admit I am a time optimist when it comes to R&D and never seem to be satisfied with a product. I’m hoping within this year/early next can be achieved for a gearbox release at a price that’s comparable to other gearboxes on the market.