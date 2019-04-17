A Frequent Visitors' Guide to Mountain Biking BC's Sea-to-Sky Corridor

The key to having fun riding during the shoulder seasons in the Sea to Sky is having the right weather gear to keep you comfy. Comfy=happy. We aren’t always treated to the lengthy Indian summers we experienced this fall, as more often than not, the forecast is calling for 7 degrees (45F, for all you southern folk) and 50mm (no idea what that is in inches, or feet, or some other strange unit of measure) of rain. But don’t fret, if this is what's on deck during your trip, there are a few things you can do to increase your comfort level, and in turn, enjoyment level.



1. Bring an extra rain jacket. There is nothing worse than finishing your ride soaking wet, then changing into clean, dry clothes only to have to put your drenched and muddy rain jacket back on.

2. Riding pants. Will spent the last 2 months of his season riding exclusively in his Specialized Demo pants. These aren’t waterproof like some of the other offerings, but then again, this fall didn’t yield many 50mm days worth riding in, so the Demo pant was more than sufficient. The added length of the pants vs. shorts gives you welcomed splash resistance keeping your lower legs clean and dry during wet, sloppy rides. Pants are obviously warmer than shorts, which can also be a cozy feature when the temperature is hovering just above freezing.

3. Merino is nice. If you don’t already own a merino shirt, base layer or socks, you should strongly consider collecting at least one of each prior to this trip. Merino wicks moisture away from your skin, keeping you warmer and drier while exercising, and unlike synthetics or cotton, wool can still keep you warm when it is completely saturated. Both long and short sleeve options are great additions to your kit and if you ride more than you do laundry, like we do, merino socks are a must have.

4. Shoe covers. Sure, they might look pretty damn kookie, but they work wonders to keep your feet dry and come at the fraction of the price of a pair of wet-weather riding shoes. If you ride clipless pedals, a pro move is to also seal the bottoms of your shoes around your cleats.