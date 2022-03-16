A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022

All-Wings Saddles

Greentech Prestige Gravel E-Bike

PSB Eco-Pads

Imotek Tekfit Motion Analysis

RST Stem Shock w/ Lockout

Foss Zero-Drag Silent Hub

These saddles are all wings and no nose, available in the full-flight Falcon version, which came out in 2017, and stubbier Hornet model, which is new for this year. The wild design is meant to eliminate soreness by moving the weight distribution entirely to the sitbones - where the weight should already mostly be. Wild? Absolutely. Beneficial? Maybe. The saddle of the future? I'm not holding my breath, but there might be something to it, and regardless, it's very cool to see such an innovative design for something as easy to take for granted as a saddle.I don't love to admit it, but e-gravel is pretty hot right now. I'm not even going to try to write about why that might be, but regardless, there are countless new e-gravel bikes on the market including this new, extremely yellow bike that stores its battery in the seat tube, rather than the downtube like most e-bikes do. The yellow - which coats all of Greentech's bikes - is meant to signify energy, "which we definitely need for this year," a representative for Greentech's parent company Asia Bicycle Trading Company said. (True.)Premium Solutions for Bicycles has created an eco-friendly brake pad that aims to bring heat dissipation technology from high-end bikes to the lower end of the market. The pads use a simple Y-shaped design to double the heat dissipation area on the back plate. PSB makes brake pads in several materials, but the Eco-Pad is notable because of its aim to shift the bike industry toward sustainable solutions. Unlike most brake pads, the Eco-Pad formula contains no copper or heavy metals, which contribute to pollution and accumulate over time in ecosystems, thanks to brake dust shedding and biomagification.The Imotek Tekfit motion analysis system looks kind of Zwift-y, but its main goal is to correct movement deficiencies by using AI to analyze the rider's pedaling motion and make corrections using automated voice prompts. It also compiles the information into reports that further break down the pedal stroke.It's hard not to suggest that for those looking for suspension at the front of the bike, there's been a whole lot of R&D poured into something pretty similar over the years - it's almost like there's a whole class of bikes developed around the idea of having suspension, and it seems they've figured out that a really good place to put that front suspension is in the fork... but maybe that's just me.RST is doing something a little different, and the company makes a variety of products including suspension forks, but the standout here is the updated Stem Shock. The RST Stem Shock is designed for gravel bikes, e-gravel bikes, road bikes, and commuters - some of which, to be fair, can't fit suspension forks - and the previous version won a Design & Innovation Award at last year's Taipei Cycle Show. Now, the updated version has a lockout knob. The shock offers 20 mm of travel, weighs 0.38 kg, and adds 50 mm of height to the steer tube.Foss' silent hubs are available for both mountain and road bikes, and they use a unique drive system with ratchets that fully separate to disengage when the user isn't pedaling, meaning they're more silent than even the quietest standard freehubs. Foss says it's also more efficient, as the absence of that standard clicking noise also means the absence of the friction that goes along with it.