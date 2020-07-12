A Hand Drawn MTB Adventure in 'Keeping it close'

Having a kid quickly made me realize that if I intend to ride my bike often, riding needs to be close. I have to bring the riding to me instead of spending time transporting myself to trail heads. Not less relevant these days with an ongoing pandemic with its restrictions and social distancing.

With this in mind, I went out on a scouting mission in the immediate area around my village.



What I didn't ́t find was 500m of vertical drop with loamy terrain, possibilities of big jumps, steep tech sections and a mint 1969 Ford F100 pickup truck to shuttle me up and down. In other words, the spot of my dreams. Instead, I found a hill with 10 m of vertical drop consisting of rocky terrain and my old Volvo still parked in the driveway. But it was less than 5 minutes from my house. With a shovel in hand, I began a slow attempt at building a little trail that is compatible with everyday life.



Coming home from work I stuff some snacks in my backpack and manoeuvre my daughter into her rowdy outside clothes. We walk to my trail which is now 100 m long with 8 turns, one tiny gap jump and some narrow rock drops. It really is nothing impressive but it ́s really fun to ride.



Work is heavier with a kid on your back but the constant commentary is priceless.