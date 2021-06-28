Fox Patent Shows Heart Rate or GPS Controlled Dropper Post

Jun 28, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Imagine you're in the middle of an XC race, maintaining a grueling pace at the head of the pack, when you arrive at a technical downhill section. Typically, you'd push the remote lever for your dropper post, weight the saddle to lower it, and then stand up again to make it through that tricky bit of trail. Not this time. Instead, once you reach a predetermined GPS coordinate, the post lowers by itself, and you're able to continue on without even thinking about pushing any levers. It's not as far-fetched as it seem, epecially since that's just one of the many scenarios laid out in a recent patent granted to Fox earlier this month.

The patent has the innocuous title of 'Seat post', but a closer examination reveals some fascinating possibilities. The most compelling details describe a post with an electronic motor at the base that allows it to raise and lower on command. This isn't the first time we've seen a patent for a seat post that can lower on its own – Shimano has supposedly had a motorized one in the works since all the way back in 2009, and Trek was granted a patent for an auto-dropping dropper back in 2016. And don't forget BMC's Autodrop post that emerged in 2019, one of the first real-world examples that the concept could work.

The patent details multiple different ways that the post can be controlled.

A Heart Rate Controlled Dropper

Fox's patent takes things a step further, presenting a wide range of options, including one that would have the post raise and lower based on a rider's heart rate.

According to the patent, “In one embodiment, the seat post is actuated by a controller designed for receiving and analyzing input associated with a cyclist's heart rate as well as the cyclist's GPS coordinates. For example, if the controller receives input that describes the cyclist's heart rate as being lower than a given preprogrammed threshold while riding, then the controller may signal to the seat post to move up or down, causing the cyclist's work rate and heart rate to increase or decrease.

In another example, if the controller receives input that describes the cyclist's GPS coordinates as being such that the cyclist is just about to arrive at terrain having a steep descent, the controller may cause the seat post to lower in preparation for the descent.”

Those may not seem like the most practical applications, although I could envision them being tested out in the cross-country or even enduro racing worlds. If a rider was able to pre-ride a track and program in the sections where they wanted their dropper to raise or lower, potentially while their suspension settings changed at the same time, that would allow them to focus even more on riding and less on fiddling with lever. The patent does mention the ability to combined the dropper post height with suspension adjustment, and shifting adjustment is mentioned as well, raising the idea of a nearly fully automated bike, one that requires minimal input from the rider other than pedaling effort.

In another section, the patent has an extensive list of the various components that could possibly communicate with the post, including a wireless device, power meter, heart rate monitor, voice activation device, GPS device, graphical user interface, button, dial, smartphone, and lever. The idea of someone shouting furiously at their dropper post deep in the woods cracks me up, but it's clear Fox wanted to cast a large net with this patent in order to cover as many configurations as possible.


A small motor at the base of the post (labelled 365) controls its actuation.


How does it work?

The patent lays out a few different possibilities as to how the post will function, but the overall concept is that a small motor at the base of the post receives instructions, either wirelessly or via a cable, and then raises or lowers the post accordingly. The motor is connected to a cam which then opens or closes check valves that allow the post to raise or lower. A PID controller is used to monitor the motor's speed. When the post nears the desired height, the motor slows down, allowing the post to arrive smoothly, rather than with a jarring finish.


When will this futuristic dropper post be available?

I've contacted Fox to see if they'll divulge any more information, but if I had to guess the answer will be, “Not any time soon.” Remember, we still haven't seen any finished products hit the market from Trek or Shimano, and they patented droppers intended to accomplish a similar goal years ago. Fox's GPS, heart rate, and suspension integration features are all clever, although I sort of hope they're not the future. Maybe it's the Luddite in me, but I'm confident I can figure out when to lower my seat post and adjust my suspension on my own, thank you very much.

I'm much more intrigued by the concept of a post that lowers by itself when I push a button than anything else. Make it strong, as low-maintenance as possible, and then sign me up.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Patent Pending Fox Racing


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
94651 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
79617 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
76958 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
68819 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
60558 views
Video: Spectator Causes Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
55327 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
46271 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
41526 views

63 Comments

  • 72 0
 How, uh, high up does your dropper post have to be to read your heart rate?
  • 15 0
 *in Rick's voice* Put it way up inside there, as far as it can fit.
  • 13 0
 You do what you have to do to KOM.
  • 3 0
 So, basically, you're speeding down the hill and, of course, the dropper is slammed all the way down when you notice a beautiful hiker girl sunbathing by the trail.. Next, you are waking up in an Ambulance after being catapulted otb by your heart rate controlled dropper
  • 34 1
 Fox spent so much time thinking about if they could, they forgot to think if they should.
  • 5 0
 "Hold off on that whole crown issue... we've got something more important!"
  • 33 2
 Last time I checked it wasn't April anymore.
  • 23 0
 Strava tells me that my highest heart rates on a 'winch and descend' style ride are generally on the descents. Not looking forward to the day when I come into the steepest, roughest section of a gnarly tech trail and my clever seat post smashes me in the gooch.
  • 3 0
 Exactly what I was thinking. My heart rate is pushed when I'm descending down;
  • 1 0
 @pwhite2021: Same. Was surprised to see my highest HRs were mostly on downhills, when I first got a HR monitor.
  • 1 0
 Then when your heart rate is on the highest and when your elevation drops it shouldn't work
  • 9 1
 Can't wait to see someone on a $12k bike with premature 200m post drop before cresting heart attack hill, lol

That having been said, I'd love to see fork/shock damping adjust automatically based on GPS location. (and crowdsourced from a huge DB of settings based on rider weight, riding style, weather, and terrain. Preload the settings map at home or the trailhead to bypass issues with no mobile data connectivity. Fail to a default setting if GPS coords don't resolve.)
  • 11 0
 "Sorry, your last payment failed due to an expired credit card. Please purchase additional Foxcoin© (in $100, $200, and $500 increments) to drop your saddle before this descent.
  • 4 0
 @hamncheez: you are totally right. any way we slice it, the industry will screw this up with subscription models.
except for the 7 dudes who hack this by strapping a Raspberry Pi to their top tube
  • 4 0
 @hamncheez: please drink verification red bull
  • 1 0
 @chrod: RaspberryPi and ESP32 to the rescue! I mean you need one CPU at least to control your engine :-)
  • 13 2
 whatever next ...... power assisted pedaling
  • 7 0
 Hmm...But if you go to your girlfriend´s house to be a little naughty, the dropper post can hit you right where you do not need to that day in that place...
  • 8 0
 Will there be a setting that slams my seat when I clench my butt?
  • 2 0
 LOL
marketing video: "just squeeze your glutes on the saddle's flexible center fin, and adjust the drop height as you ride"
  • 6 0
 finally a dropper that goes down with the press of a button... I'll take mine without the heart rate and GPS stuff thanks
  • 4 0
 Wouldn't there be positive feedback loop with post height and heart rate? If there were an error in the hear rate sensor, misreading a spike in hear rate, the post comes up unexpectedly, that'd get my blood pumping.
  • 3 0
 The provided examples seem iffy to me, but I could see something like this working on a futuristic smart bike with a bunch of sensors to detect things like which gear you're in, the pitch of the bike, how much power you're putting down, how much weight is on the saddle, etc. Or perhaps more realistically, with a dropper remote that has a button for up and a button for down.
  • 2 0
 We should be already glad we are blessed with dropper seatpost that last more than 50hs of riding!!! And the advantage of dropping it with your weight is that you can decide and measure with your bum if you wanted it full drop or anyplace else. No auto-drop for me please!
  • 6 0
 Pushing that dropper lever can truly be an extremely difficult task.
  • 3 0
 Just make it so it will go down by just pushing a button without having to press down on it with your bum. That would be way more useful and simpler than the GPS/heart rate integration.
  • 1 0
 This. So much this. I want up and down buttons.
  • 2 0
 Put an electromagnet in the post bottom that gets energized when you push the button and it snaps the post down - or turn the entire seat tube into a railgun so it shoots the post either down or up violently with the press of a button! Genius!
  • 2 0
 If this principle COULD work we would have automatic gear changes by now, since the hardware for that already exists. The reason it WON'T work is the same reason that you never see automatic gearboxes in cars designed for spirited driving. Unless the computer is 100% in control it doesn't understand what to do.
  • 2 0
 All this less skill required additions to mountain bikes. Crutch bikes. I do my own thinking and reacting thank you. I think professional athletes are very good actually the best at thinking and reacting. These are toys for people who need toys.
  • 4 0
 I love innovation, but this really seems like a solution in search of a problem.
  • 1 0
 I want a dropper with a bar mounted down button that doesn’t require any force on the saddle to drop it. I hate getting caught off guard with a high post and in a bad body position to push down on it while flying through chunk.
  • 2 0
 Engineering department: Hey we should fix Live valve and make it an actual viable product.
--
Marketing department: not a chance we moving onto heart rate data controlled droppers mothaf*ckkaaaaaas.
  • 1 0
 It´s getting completely insane with electronics!
You can move your bike completely with body power, and also shift and the engage dropper-post, but industry wants to install little motors and batteries everywhere!
It's bad enough to find dog owners yelling at their dogs in the woods, but soon mountain bikers will be yelling at their Fox Post(with voice activated detection module)!
  • 4 0
 Funny watching the post drop as you drive NEAR the trail in your vehicle.
  • 5 2
 Lmao all you salty mfs are hilarious, you’re worse than the UCI trying to shut down anything you don’t understand
  • 1 0
 I'm holding out for the 2025 Fox Jedi mindreader 240mm dropper, shifter, suspension tune Factory kit. Oh, who am I kidding, I could only afford a 2nd hand performance version.
  • 1 0
 I'll take "things that really didn't need a patent" for $500 Alex. Seriously though patenting the stuffing of every new possible sensor combination into a product really stretches the definition of "novel invention".
  • 1 0
 There are a few HR monitors that measure other items besides HR such as body position, maybe this is tapping into those stats.
  • 2 0
 I guess having your dropper smack you in the taint is a good way to get your heart rate up.
  • 2 0
 JUST SAY NO to SMART BIKES! I like my bikes made of metal, and without any electronics please.
  • 3 0
 Nice to see Fox catering to the thumbless crowd.
  • 3 0
 A_S pulse here we come !
  • 5 2
 Wtf did I just read
  • 1 0
 Razzle dazzle. Technology is the new smoke and mirrors.
  • 1 0
 So what happens if somone has heart problems?
Their droppper will never wok?
  • 1 0
 We need a dropper that raises and lowers based on the size of your balls - Danny Hart's would always be slammed!
  • 3 0
 Kill it with fire
  • 3 0
 My thumb still works.
  • 1 0
 Will the post refuse to go down if the suspension isn't serviced by fox? I bet there is a connected eco system here.
  • 1 0
 How about making a dropper post that isn't so sensitive to clamp force? Is that not an option?
  • 1 0
 If there is anything that I want complete control of, it's when I drop my post.
  • 2 0
 Will the GPS be as accurate as Strava is? Asking for a friend.
  • 2 0
 I saw a drop. My heart dropped. So did my seat.
  • 1 0
 Lighter. More reliable. Maybe an up and down button. That's it. Let me do the thinking about when and where to drop it.
  • 1 0
 Is it rectal....takes your hr from violating standpoint and you suddenly pedal really hard
  • 1 0
 If this is the direction of mtb, then I'm out..
  • 1 0
 A button exists. This is beyond stupid.
  • 1 0
 Fox Procto 200mm dropper
  • 1 0
 No thanks.
  • 1 0
 No
  • 1 2
 Fox is really dropping the competition with this one
  • 1 2
 Jizzzzzzzzssss..... Just Stop! S T O P

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012669
Mobile Version of Website