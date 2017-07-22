Adolf Silva: A Life Less Ordinary - Video

Jul 22, 2017 at 9:00
Jul 22, 2017
by melonoptics  
 
A Life Less Ordinary - Adolf Silva

by melonoptics
Views: 790    Faves: 11    Comments: 3


To put it quite frankly Adolf Silva is crazy! Get the low down on what makes this Spanish wild child tick and check out his brand new signature Melon MTB Goggle.

Adolf Silva Ride Loco Parker MTB Goggle.


MENTIONS: @melonoptics
 Sick little clip with small advertisement at the end! For people trying to sale shit this is how you do it! Good video content with small plug at the end!
 If i ride loco can I come to those parties. Mmmmmmm
 Iv been riding 40 years and can bunnyhop up a kerb.
 I got it ! Lets name him ADOLF !
 Haven't you heard? Orange little finger is making that name great again!
 MELON Optics?

from the man behind The Triple Lindy?

www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDMMYT3vkTk


rad.
 Dude can def take a beating
 wow 4 r 5 years riding what a lunatic go big or go home i guess !!
 wow is that his real name or a nick name .

