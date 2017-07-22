Pinkbike.com
Adolf Silva: A Life Less Ordinary - Video
Jul 22, 2017 at 9:00
Jul 22, 2017
by
melonoptics
A Life Less Ordinary - Adolf Silva
by
melonoptics
To put it quite frankly Adolf Silva is crazy! Get the low down on what makes this Spanish wild child tick and check out his brand new signature Melon MTB Goggle.
Adolf Silva Ride Loco Parker MTB Goggle.
MENTIONS
:
@melonoptics
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
scotttherider
(1 hours ago)
Sick little clip with small advertisement at the end! For people trying to sale shit this is how you do it! Good video content with small plug at the end!
+ 3
cornwallfreerider
(1 hours ago)
If i ride loco can I come to those parties. Mmmmmmm
+ 2
dannyfag
(32 mins ago)
Iv been riding 40 years and can bunnyhop up a kerb.
+ 2
squagles
(21 mins ago)
I got it ! Lets name him ADOLF !
+ 1
jdeuce
(9 mins ago)
Haven't you heard? Orange little finger is making that name great again!
+ 1
stacykohut
(48 mins ago)
MELON Optics?
from the man behind The Triple Lindy?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDMMYT3vkTk
rad.
+ 2
madmon
(51 mins ago)
Dude can def take a beating
+ 1
jacko101
(49 mins ago)
wow 4 r 5 years riding what a lunatic go big or go home i guess !!
+ 0
nick1957
(51 mins ago)
wow is that his real name or a nick name .
