A Long Strange Trip Back to the BC Bike Race

Back after an un-planned two-year hiatus, (Thanks Covid), the 15th edition of the BC Bike Race is ready to roll, in an all-new location, Penticton and the South Okanagan region, British Columbia, Oct 2- 8th, 2021.What a long, strange trip it’s been, as I’m sure you’re all aware this hasn’t been an easy road to navigate – like a black diamond trail, never before ridden, throwing features at you left, right and center, stay on your toes and keep pivoting, dance monkey dance. Well, here we are ready for a fall classic to unfold.Four mens champions, former and current are all taking the start line;andwith unknown commodities likecoming in to spice up the mix, who will have the jam to win. With all new venues on hand, never before seen trails, trail configurations, and premium fall conditions to keep the engines cool and revving, this year’s edition is looking to be a battle royal of epic proportions.On the women’s side we have an all-star lineup of Canadian talent many coming straight off the World Cup Circuit and some even from the Tokyo Olympic Games;, and, plus returning runner up from the 2019 BC Bike Race(USA). With no Katarina Nash to contend with, who will triumph and be the fastest woman at the ‘Ultimate Singletrack Experience”Racing is getting underway and it’s going to be exciting, nail-biting, and only mellowed by the Merlot and Chardonnay toasted at the finish lines in the beautiful wine country of British Columbia. From burly, gnarly, rock-strewn singletrack to fast undulating berms, slabs and awe-inspiring views this seven (7) stage, six (6) day route has it all. Stay tuned for the unfolding story as we bring you highlights from BC Bike Race 2021, the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience”.For more info stay tuned – daily reports and media comingA special thank you to our partners and sponsors:Shimano, Rocky Mountain, Shimano, Maxxis, Fox, Clif Bar, Pearl Izumi, Lazer, BC Ferries, Whistler Brewing, Redbull, Penticton and founding sponsor Harbour AirCheersDre