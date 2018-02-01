PINKBIKE TECH

A Long Travel Dropper, Colour Matched Rotors, Meticulously Machined Stems & More - Tech Briefing, February 2018

Feb 1, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

2018 Leatt shooting photo by chris laue
TECH BRIEFING
February 2018


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Leatt DBX 6.0 Knee Guard
US $89.99 / £86.99 / 99.99€

A pedal friendly knee pad that combines a classic soft protection construction with two hard shell slider covers. With foam that hardens upon impact, Leatt's aim with the Soft-Hardcap 6.0 knee pads is to increase your chances of sliding if you crash in rough terrain. (Learn more.)
2018 Leatt Shooting photo by Chris Laue


Nukeproof Horizon Wheelset
US $486.99 / £349.99 UK / 439.99€

Available in both 27.5 and 29 inch sizes, the aluminum Horizon wheels feature a 29mm internal width, tip the scale between 1995g and 2120g, and have downhill rated rims. (Learn more.)
Horizon Wheel Shoot With DW agency


Galfer Bike Floating Discs
€55+VAT (180mm) & €59 + VAT (203mm)

You can now get Galfer Bike floating discs in green, red, blue, gold and orange and match with just about any bike! (Learn more.)
Galfer disks


YT DIRT LOVE
US $1,299 / 999€

Of note in YT's 2018 bike range launch, the DIRT LOVE dirt jumper has been redesigned with hydroformed, double-butted CrMo steel. (Learn more.)


BikeYoke Revive Max Dropper Post
$455 USD to $499 USD (125/34.9, 160/34.9, 185/34.9)

Tall people rejoice. Bike makers are adopting larger diameter seat tubes to counter stresses caused by long droppers. Revive Max complements them with a direct-fit, 34.9mm post and a stronger, 28mm stanchion. (Learn more.)
REVIVE MAX closeup


Paul Component 35mm Box Stem
USD $123 (Anodized), USD $135 (Polished)

Paul Components now has a shorter 35mm Box Car stem to complement the 50, 70 and 90mm versions. The "Made in the USA" aluminum stem with T25 head stainless steel screws weighs in at 118g. (Learn more.)
Paul Box Stem


Halo Vortex Wheelset
£410

Halo's latest asymmetrical wheelset look like they're ready to take a beating without breaking the bank. Using 6061 T-10 heat treated aluminium and boast a 33mm internal rim width. The rims are built using Halo's own J-Bend double butted spokes and the rear hub has 3 degree, 120 point pick up. (Learn more.)
Halo Vortex wheelset with red decals


Transition Carbon Smuggler
$2,999 USD (frameset), $4,999–$5,999 USD (complete builds)

The full carbon 29er has Boost 148 spacing, metric shock sizing, and internal cable routing. But most importantly, you can fit a water bottle inside the front triangle. (Learn more.)
For press release


77designz Freesolo V2 Chainguide
52.95-57.95€

The new version of the Freesolo chainguide is 10% lighter, easier to adjust and mount, and has better mud clearance. It's been designed for SRAM Eagle, but also works with 1x11 and 1x10.
(Learn more.)
Freesolo V2 Front Flip


Race Face Vault J-Bend Hub
USD $174.99 (front), USD $324.99 (rear)

With the same key features as their straight pull Vault hubs on Turbine R and Next R, the Vault J-Bend hub has 3 degree engagement, stiffer flanges, larger bearings, improved labyrinth seals, and tool-free end-caps and cassette bodies. (Learn more.)


Commencal BC-Edition Furious and Meta
3.799 € / 3.799 USD / 4.999 CAD / 5,499 AUD

Commencal now offers a BC Edition for their Furious and Meta models with a forest green and black graphic package with hits of orange, and Chromag components. (Learn more.)
Commencal


35 Comments

  • + 16
 That chainguide was totally my idea from ~3 years ago. Please send royalties by cash in the post.
  • + 4
 The original Freesolo is about 4 years old.
  • + 64
 @Nairnster: Then it was my idea from 5 years ago.
  • + 6
 This is completely different design to yours, it's eagle compatible
  • + 18
 @yeti-monster: So was mine. Eagle was also my idea 15 years ago. Sram, please send gold bullion or deeds to property.
  • + 6
 @codfather1234: Only 15 years ago? Dude, I was thinking up 12 speed drivetrains destined to eliminate the front mech well before the front mech was even invented. I wouldn't call it Eagle though, those weren't around back then. We used to call these flying critters Pterodactyl back then.

If you're getting any royalties, please forward them to me. If you do so quickly, I'll share my next groundbreaking (like, the kind that makes continents shift) idea with you.
  • + 1
 @yeti-monster: Does it work on Boost frames? Is it enduro-specific?
  • + 1
 @marincelo: no not this version. The enduro one has a progressively wound return spring and costs twice as much.
Comes in orange too
  • + 15
 That Paul stem Tho....
  • + 9
 T25 screws as standard though...
  • + 0
 I love Paul Components, but I'm not so sure about that stem... Let's just say it's no Thomson.
  • + 11
 Least kneegard
US $89.99 / £86.99 / 99.99€
Wait, what?!
  • + 9
 Brexit lol
  • + 2
 Shipping?! Big Grin
  • + 1
 VAT I guess
  • + 0
 current exchange between euro and pound shows 99.99 euros = £87.35
  • + 2
 @poah: the really weird thing is comparing EUR to USD!! For the consumer it looks pathetic that something costing 90 USD (72 EUR at current rate) markets for 100 EUR lol thanks EU for making things expensive haha
  • + 3
 Remember US prices are net of sales tax whereas European prices will include 20% VAT or thereabouts

$89.99 is £63.64 at today's FX rate

Add 20% VAT onto that and you're at £76.37

On top of that you've got shipping costs, dealer margin etc

The prices don't look that far off
  • + 2
 @boardinbob: yeah, but in the US you only pay sales tax on things you buy in your state. Most online purchases are exempt.
  • + 9
 how can raceface even hope sell any of these hubs when they"re more expensive than Hope's pro 4 ??
  • + 3
 Just imagine after killing their straight pull hubs you have the option of buying the j-bend hubs to build up any wheel set you want! Or not
  • + 3
 In this industry the smallest bill is $100...
Even a stupid cable cutter is overpriced as soon as it says 'bike' on it...
And I love the stare of salesman when you tell them a 4 grand bike is some sort of commitment like if I were the top of homelessness...

Soon only Kardashian could afford MTB
  • + 1
 Kan you imagine Kardashians on MTBs? They will be all like nude and laying with them and stuff...
  • + 3
 hydroformed, double-butted CrMo steel ........... those few words make me weak in the knees, so sexy hydroforming steel!!
  • + 2
 At 6'2" it's a bummer almost all DJs are one size. Props to Transition for making a legit long (440mm reach)
  • + 1
 I hear you. Even then, I still feel like my size L ToP could stand to be a little longer.
  • + 3
 Really cranked that instagram slider with those nukeproof wheels eh?
  • + 2
 It's Galfer, not Glafer...
  • + 3
 When a company can't spell their own name in a press-release you know they're quality! Luckily they're also ugly and the coloured rivets look awful.
  • + 1
 @Woododo: don't forget stupidly expensive
  • + 0
 They also come loose at the rivet.
  • - 1
 Don't understand the need for long dropper posts ,I am 6,1ft and use a 120mm Brand X just fine ,maybe some people really do slam the seat all the way down
  • + 3
 The big picture is.... Long droppers will allow bike manufactures to spec shorter seat tubes which in turn facilitates better stand over and allows more choice for riders when choosing a size. There are a bunch of bikes where the size large is perfect for me apart from the seat tube being too long. If shorter seat tubes with long droppers became the norm, then what height you are will not dictate what length bike you can ride.
  • + 1
 I'm 6'6" and a 125mm dropper would leave about 5 inches of post exposed above my seatpost clamp when dropped. I can handle a couple inches above the clamp, but 5 inches starts to actually interfere with riding.
  • + 1
 Bling bling!

Post a Comment



