A Long Travel Dropper, Colour Matched Rotors, Meticulously Machined Stems & More - Tech Briefing, February 2018

Race Face Vault J-Bend HubUSD $174.99 (front), USD $324.99 (rear)
With the same key features as their straight pull Vault hubs on Turbine R and Next R, the Vault J-Bend hub has 3 degree engagement, stiffer flanges, larger bearings, improved labyrinth seals, and tool-free end-caps and cassette bodies. (Learn more
.)
35 Comments
If you're getting any royalties, please forward them to me. If you do so quickly, I'll share my next groundbreaking (like, the kind that makes continents shift) idea with you.
Comes in orange too
US $89.99 / £86.99 / 99.99€
Wait, what?!
$89.99 is £63.64 at today's FX rate
Add 20% VAT onto that and you're at £76.37
On top of that you've got shipping costs, dealer margin etc
The prices don't look that far off
Even a stupid cable cutter is overpriced as soon as it says 'bike' on it...
And I love the stare of salesman when you tell them a 4 grand bike is some sort of commitment like if I were the top of homelessness...
Soon only Kardashian could afford MTB
Post a Comment