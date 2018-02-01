A Long Travel Dropper, Colour Matched Rotors, Meticulously Machined Stems & More - Tech Briefing, February 2018









Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.











Leatt DBX 6.0 Knee Guard US $89.99 / £86.99 / 99.99€



A pedal friendly knee pad that combines a classic soft protection construction with two hard shell slider covers. With foam that hardens upon impact, Leatt's aim with the Soft-Hardcap 6.0 knee pads is to increase your chances of sliding if you crash in rough terrain. (

A pedal friendly knee pad that combines a classic soft protection construction with two hard shell slider covers. With foam that hardens upon impact, Leatt's aim with the Soft-Hardcap 6.0 knee pads is to increase your chances of sliding if you crash in rough terrain. ( Learn more .)







Nukeproof Horizon Wheelset US $486.99 / £349.99 UK / 439.99€



Available in both 27.5 and 29 inch sizes, the aluminum Horizon wheels feature a 29mm internal width, tip the scale between 1995g and 2120g, and have downhill rated rims. (

Available in both 27.5 and 29 inch sizes, the aluminum Horizon wheels feature a 29mm internal width, tip the scale between 1995g and 2120g, and have downhill rated rims. ( Learn more .)







Galfer Bike Floating Discs €55+VAT (180mm) & €59 + VAT (203mm)



You can now get Galfer Bike floating discs in green, red, blue, gold and orange and match with just about any bike! (

You can now get Galfer Bike floating discs in green, red, blue, gold and orange and match with just about any bike! ( Learn more .)







YT DIRT LOVE US $1,299 / 999€



Of note in YT's 2018 bike range launch, the DIRT LOVE dirt jumper has been redesigned with hydroformed, double-butted CrMo steel. (

Of note in YT's 2018 bike range launch, the DIRT LOVE dirt jumper has been redesigned with hydroformed, double-butted CrMo steel. ( Learn more .)







BikeYoke Revive Max Dropper Post $455 USD to $499 USD (125/34.9, 160/34.9, 185/34.9)



Tall people rejoice. Bike makers are adopting larger diameter seat tubes to counter stresses caused by long droppers. Revive Max complements them with a direct-fit, 34.9mm post and a stronger, 28mm stanchion. (

Tall people rejoice. Bike makers are adopting larger diameter seat tubes to counter stresses caused by long droppers. Revive Max complements them with a direct-fit, 34.9mm post and a stronger, 28mm stanchion. ( Learn more .)







Paul Component 35mm Box Stem USD $123 (Anodized), USD $135 (Polished)



Paul Components now has a shorter 35mm Box Car stem to complement the 50, 70 and 90mm versions. The "Made in the USA" aluminum stem with T25 head stainless steel screws weighs in at 118g. (

Paul Components now has a shorter 35mm Box Car stem to complement the 50, 70 and 90mm versions. The "Made in the USA" aluminum stem with T25 head stainless steel screws weighs in at 118g. ( Learn more .)







Halo Vortex Wheelset £410



Halo's latest asymmetrical wheelset look like they're ready to take a beating without breaking the bank. Using 6061 T-10 heat treated aluminium and boast a 33mm internal rim width. The rims are built using Halo's own J-Bend double butted spokes and the rear hub has 3 degree, 120 point pick up. (

Halo's latest asymmetrical wheelset look like they're ready to take a beating without breaking the bank. Using 6061 T-10 heat treated aluminium and boast a 33mm internal rim width. The rims are built using Halo's own J-Bend double butted spokes and the rear hub has 3 degree, 120 point pick up. ( Learn more .)







Transition Carbon Smuggler $2,999 USD (frameset), $4,999–$5,999 USD (complete builds)



The full carbon 29er has Boost 148 spacing, metric shock sizing, and internal cable routing. But most importantly, you can fit a water bottle inside the front triangle. (

The full carbon 29er has Boost 148 spacing, metric shock sizing, and internal cable routing. But most importantly, you can fit a water bottle inside the front triangle. ( Learn more .)







77designz Freesolo V2 Chainguide 52.95-57.95€



The new version of the Freesolo chainguide is 10% lighter, easier to adjust and mount, and has better mud clearance. It's been designed for SRAM Eagle, but also works with 1x11 and 1x10.

(

The new version of the Freesolo chainguide is 10% lighter, easier to adjust and mount, and has better mud clearance. It's been designed for SRAM Eagle, but also works with 1x11 and 1x10. Learn more .)







Race Face Vault J-Bend Hub USD $174.99 (front), USD $324.99 (rear)



With the same key features as their straight pull Vault hubs on Turbine R and Next R, the Vault J-Bend hub has 3 degree engagement, stiffer flanges, larger bearings, improved labyrinth seals, and tool-free end-caps and cassette bodies. (

With the same key features as their straight pull Vault hubs on Turbine R and Next R, the Vault J-Bend hub has 3 degree engagement, stiffer flanges, larger bearings, improved labyrinth seals, and tool-free end-caps and cassette bodies. ( Learn more .)







Commencal BC-Edition Furious and Meta 3.799 € / 3.799 USD / 4.999 CAD / 5,499 AUD



Commencal now offers a BC Edition for their Furious and Meta models with a forest green and black graphic package with hits of orange, and Chromag components. (

Commencal now offers a BC Edition for their Furious and Meta models with a forest green and black graphic package with hits of orange, and Chromag components. ( Learn more .)





