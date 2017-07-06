A Look Inside Canyon's New Pit and Truck Setup

Canyon were a fresh face on the DH WC circuit this year but have already cemented themselves as one of the sport's big hitters. In Andorra the the team arrived with an all new truck taking their pit setup from humble to huge, we've been for a snoop to see what's hiding away in the depths of the fresh truck and tent.
| The super-cross style truck gives the team a big presence in the pits.
| The new space has given the team almost double the amount of space they had before Andorra making their life so much easier.
Shoes off in the rig!
Team dinners can now be done in the pits, as well as physio and post practice debriefs.
| Trail and warm up bikes racked up.
Troy Brosnan's mechanic Aaron Pelttari.
Mark Wallace's mechanic Nigel Reeves.
|It’s made our life amazing, living in the pits is pretty cool because we can work a lot later and not worry about getting to dinner on time. Being able to wake up and start work when you want and eat food when you want is actually pretty rad. Having the space to put parts away makes my life so much easier. We’ve got a lot more space than we had before, stuff like not having to worry about parts rubbing on each other during transport which is really good. Its really sick.—Aaron Pelttari
| Not only do the guys have more workspace but storing parts is way simpler and safer.
| The area at the back of the truck gives the mechanics a dry and warm place to work of needs be.
| The only way is up for the mechanic who's rooms are above the work and living space.
|We inherited this workshop setup, we haven’t done very much to it. Obviously we are going to need to customize it and make it our own so to speak. We’ve got ample tire storage and wheel racks, a bench with plenty of room for doing suspension and enough cabinetry for all the small spares. One of the luxuries we have in the back here is a washing machine and drier which is always nice.—Gabe Fox
Troy's pre Andorran race winning run nap spot!
|We’ve only had the trailer for a few weeks so we haven’t fully purposed all the cupboards and what not, we’ve got two bunks in the hallway. This is the area where the riders can rest and chill out before their runs, another luxury that’s cool to have is a full size shower. We have three people sleeping in the truck right now.—Gabe Fox
| A fully functioning kitchen makes nightly team dinners way easier.
|Then moving into the front here you’ve got a five burner stove, double sink, a fridge freezer, a great area for sitting and a playstation for the boys. Above in the hallway here is the two other bunks, with the other being in the very back.—Gabe Fox
