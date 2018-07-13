USER GENERATED

A Love Letter to Val di Sole From a Super Fan

Jul 13, 2018
by Marco Tucci  
Big Crowd at the bottom
The usual big Crowd at the bottom

I'm Italian born and raised in Rome, the eternal city. Living far from the mountains, in a big city, where football and motorsports are the main and only focus, is hard. In a country with such beautiful mountains and breathtaking trails, it is agony waiting the whole year just for those two weeks of holiday during the summer.

Hugo Frixtalon not following fans advices

Since we do not have an iconic history in mountain biking, especially in downhill, or famous athletes, you end up playing football and supporting Valentino Rossi. I haven't forgotten Paola Pezzo of course, but I was just 9 years old when she won her Olympic Gold Medal. That was more than 20 years ago and millennials probably have never even heard about her victories.

Gee Atherton enchanting the crowd

Last year I finally decided that RedBull TV, YouTube and Pinkbike weren't enough to feed my love for knobby tires and I took a train to Val di Sole (actually from Rome was three trains for a total 9-hour trip). It was so AMAZING that I came back again this year. Last year was amazing not just because it was Italy. I'm sure any other UCI Downhill World Cup venue would have had the same effect on me.

Flat out
Bryn Dickerson

Walking through the pits, watching the mechanics setting bikes, seeing the humble riders just a few meters away from you preparing to race, thousands of people coming all the way up to north Italy just to walk down the track, cheering and making noise for the love of the sport.

Rachel flat out.

Downhilll is still different from other mainstream-sport worlds. You can easily stand at the finish line watching the last riders coming down the track on the screen next to the Athertons, and that's awesome.

Watching the rest of the race in the crowd
Gee And Rachel enjoying the race with the crowd.

So this year I decided to come back, driving all the way up from Milan, just for the race day.

Tracey Hannah coming aggressive into the corner

The rolling chains, the fork and shock sounds, the chainsaws, was all I came for.

Camila Nogueira smashing the first jump

Descending the track, changing position one rider a time, cheering and sharing moments with the fans made my day.

It is always selfie time

I wanted to enjoy the show, and contribute as much as I could for every mountain bike lover around the globe who devours any piece of video, picture or content around the web to feed their passion.

Shredding the black snake
Mark Wallace shredding the snake

I took few shots, hoping it will be good enough to satisfy those who were unable to attend this round.

on air
Samuel Blenkinsop like no ones

Dedicated to my friend Aiden, that last year came all the way from London, for the same purpose. To our passion, against all boundaries and limits.

8 Comments

  • + 3
 I'm jealous of your parmigiano reggiano, San marzano tomatoes, brasciuotto di parma, and Auricchio Provolone,,,, but as I hear alot of that is fake, specially the olive oil. Good thing we have such a massive Italian population in NY people would go floating if any fuggazi products were served as legit. Yes it's pronounced brascuit for you mid Western folks.
  • + 2
 Grazie Marco!
Puzzles me that Italy doesn't have top DH racers for many years now. We got to back to 97 for Corrado Herin or even more for Giovanna Bonnazi to find Italians on a podium of a DH WC .
Why is that? Sure ain't for lack of mountains!
  • + 2
 It's a bit the same with Spain. Considering they have many hills and mountains, nice weather almost all year long, one could expect they would have many WC top riders.
  • + 2
 @zede: maybe the nice weather and lack of mud is part of the reason why. When you can ride in the muddy and wet, you can ride in any condition, Cheers to you, sloppy brits (and wild frenchmen).
  • + 3
 Great story! 9 hours by train, that's commitment! Lucky me it takes only 2 hours to travel to Lenzerheide.
  • + 1
 Bravo Marco. Tieni viva la passione!
  • + 1
 Great words and photos, Thanks!
  • + 0
 Nice shots, thanks for sharing Smile

