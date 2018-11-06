Pinkbike.com
Video: Nik Nestoroff is Living the SoCal Dream
Nov 6, 2018
by
Ryan Jones
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
A Moment In Time In Laguna Beach
by
Ryan-Jones
Views: 733
Faves:
14
Comments: 1
After a busy year of racing, Nikolas Nestoroff is back in SoCal and really making himself at home. In this video, Nik demonstrates an average day Laguna Beach, CA looks like.
All Photos Courtesy of Kailey Skelton
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
loganbinggeli
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Hell yeah Nick SCST style
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
Bro-town USA, except that I believe Anneke Beer10 also roosts there.
The local High School sports team used to be called the Laguna Beach Artists. Right?
[Reply]
+ 1
YoKev
(4 mins ago)
endlessblockades-
They were originally(IIRC, the school was founded in the early '30s) called the 'Breakers', but a short time later because of the Pageant Of the Masters etc., the student body voted to change the nickname to the 'Artists'.
In the early 2000's the students voted to change it back to the original 'Breakers'
[Reply]
+ 1
tcmtnbikr
(10 mins ago)
Oh good, a video shot on Telonics, not many of those? ;( Some sick off camber counter steering on Silver Surfer and that jump on Art School...WHHAT! Wowza.
[Reply]
+ 2
airsoftesneeto
(47 mins ago)
awesome edit. really enjoyed the vibe. all it needed was some surfing
[Reply]
+ 1
bicycle019
(15 mins ago)
Top of the World, T&A, Art School?
[Reply]
+ 1
jejsd
(55 mins ago)
WOW this red kit is fast! MTB 9.5/10, Skateboard 3/10 ;-)
[Reply]
+ 1
treymotleyDH
(57 mins ago)
secret NASA testing making the homepage eh?
[Reply]
+ 1
slayersxc17
(31 mins ago)
Gwin, Neko, Nestoroff= Intense
[Reply]
