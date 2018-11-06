VIDEOS

Video: Nik Nestoroff is Living the SoCal Dream

Nov 6, 2018
by Ryan Jones  
A Moment In Time In Laguna Beach

by Ryan-Jones
Views: 733    Faves: 14    Comments: 1


After a busy year of racing, Nikolas Nestoroff is back in SoCal and really making himself at home. In this video, Nik demonstrates an average day Laguna Beach, CA looks like.

Photo by Kailey Skelton

Photo by Kailey Skelton

Photo by Kailey Skelton

Photo by Kailey Skelton

Photo by Kailey Skelton

All Photos Courtesy of Kailey Skelton

Must Read This Week
5 Surprisingly Nice Catalogue Frames - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
65892 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
57356 views
Here's a New Standard We Should Get Behind - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
55060 views
4 Suspension Forks You've Probably Never Seen - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
52496 views
Review: Box Two 11-Speed Drivetrain
45547 views
This New Tire Doesn't Look Like a Minion - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
43731 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Have an Air or Coil Sprung Shock on Your Trail Bike?
41157 views
Braking News from Taiwan - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
41123 views

9 Comments

  • + 4
 Hell yeah Nick SCST style
  • + 1
 Bro-town USA, except that I believe Anneke Beer10 also roosts there.

The local High School sports team used to be called the Laguna Beach Artists. Right?
  • + 1
 endlessblockades-
They were originally(IIRC, the school was founded in the early '30s) called the 'Breakers', but a short time later because of the Pageant Of the Masters etc., the student body voted to change the nickname to the 'Artists'.
In the early 2000's the students voted to change it back to the original 'Breakers'
  • + 1
 Oh good, a video shot on Telonics, not many of those? ;( Some sick off camber counter steering on Silver Surfer and that jump on Art School...WHHAT! Wowza.
  • + 2
 awesome edit. really enjoyed the vibe. all it needed was some surfing
  • + 1
 Top of the World, T&A, Art School?
  • + 1
 WOW this red kit is fast! MTB 9.5/10, Skateboard 3/10 ;-)
  • + 1
 secret NASA testing making the homepage eh?
  • + 1
 Gwin, Neko, Nestoroff= Intense

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031663
Mobile Version of Website