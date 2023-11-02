Video: Riding Costa Rican Paradise in 'A Moment in Time'

Nov 2, 2023
by Cannondale Bikes  

Words: Cannondale

Kera Linn and creative producer James Stokoe went to Costa Rica in search of breaking the monotonous habit of doom scrolling. The goal of this project was to provide an edit showing the beauty of Costa Rica, the epic views that can be had while riding some of the best trails that tires have ever touched, but also demonstrating what goes into creating the thought-provoking content that comes out of a project like this, both with motion and stills.

The end result is providing a film that forces the viewer to pause and study the moments frozen in time, examining the subject, and interpreting the story with their personal and unique approach.

Images from Kera Linn shoot for Cannondale in Costa Rica

Images from Kera Linn shoot for Cannondale in Costa Rica

Images from Kera Linn shoot for Cannondale in Costa Rica

Video: @ninefivemtb
@keralinn @jamesstokoephoto @cannondalemountain

