Andreu Lacondeguy Sends it in Utah - Video
Dec 14, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
A month trip in Utah with Andreu Lacondeguy and the 841 crew!
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
Mojoronnie
(37 mins ago)
Hearing a free wheel singing far outweighs a soundtrack
[Reply]
+ 1
Scottybike36
(0 mins ago)
Yep. Especially when it sounds like Satan's debut single
[Reply]
+ 3
cromdo
(56 mins ago)
Andreu's riding and Matt Pike's guitar/vocals = great combo.
[Reply]
+ 1
somethingwith69or13init
(26 mins ago)
Matt Pike doesn't sing in Sleep.
[Reply]
+ 2
sskyler
(44 mins ago)
that superman flip is nuts! this is why I love to live in Utah.
[Reply]
+ 1
Chonky13
(55 mins ago)
The ???? We're supposed to be a bull emoji.
[Reply]
+ 1
Chonky13
(58 mins ago)
The Big line Master,
So much style and Amplitude!
Ruling like a Boss????
[Reply]
So much style and Amplitude!
Ruling like a Boss
