VIDEOS

Andreu Lacondeguy Sends it in Utah - Video

Dec 14, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

A month trip in Utah with Andreu Lacondeguy and the 841 crew!

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Spectral - First Ride
74471 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: Yeti Lawwill DH6
56606 views
2017 Pinkbike Awards - Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
51665 views
MUST WATCH: Wade Simmons Crushes Old School Cool in 'Pipedream' - Video
50027 views
IMBA Opposes Bill to Allow Mountain Bikes in Wilderness
40291 views
DMR Sled - Review
37905 views
Do You Ride Responsibly? – Poll
35150 views
Win a Park Tool Home Mechanic Repair Stand and Apron - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
33481 views

7 Comments

  • + 4
 Hearing a free wheel singing far outweighs a soundtrack
  • + 1
 Yep. Especially when it sounds like Satan's debut single
  • + 3
 Andreu's riding and Matt Pike's guitar/vocals = great combo.
  • + 1
 Matt Pike doesn't sing in Sleep.
  • + 2
 that superman flip is nuts! this is why I love to live in Utah.
  • + 1
 The ???? We're supposed to be a bull emoji.
  • + 1
 The Big line Master,
So much style and Amplitude!
Ruling like a Boss????

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023959
Mobile Version of Website