A Mountain Bikers' Guide to Making to Road Riding More Fun

My first road bike. I don't remember buying the chainring or chainguide, but I assume it fitted on the front derailleur mount. It was cheap and cheerful and saw me through 3-4 winters of road riding - not bad for a £500 bike spruced up with leftover MTB parts.

as I approach the end of my 30s I have made my peace with not wanting the same riding position a 21-year-old racing snake with a spine made of rubber.

My Genesis Datum, I'm fairly certain I've had this since 2017, but my memory is treacherous these days.

Do I even need to discuss brakes with mountain bikers? We’ve known since the 1990s that disc brakes are just better.

The Easton cranks must be at least five years old now - while on the mountain bike side carbon cranks can be a questionable investment as you plough into rocks, the fact that these still look good after this long means it's easier to justify pushing the boat out a little more. And yes, I run a power meter. It's been an interesting lesson in teaching me how pointless numbers are in many ways. I can put down pretty respectable power numbers, but it doesn't translate to me being fast. As for the Renthal chainstay protector? I just thought it looked cool.

Shimano GRX Di2 STIs are the heart of my cockpit, paired to 160mm discs front and rear. Schwalbe G-One Speeds are my tyre of choice with Effeto Mariposa strips and fluid inside.

Carbon may be nice, but it's nowhere near as classy as a Thompson Masterpiece post and clamp, although I prefer their bars in carbon and as wide as possible. It's winter, so mudguards are essential - and did nobody tell you that Pinkbike Marshguards will fit a road bike with enough tyre clearance? Time Atac pedals are simple, light and reliable. In France bells are mandatory in cities, so I found this Knog number that is pretty discrete - I also run one of their lights on the rear to make myself as easy to spot as possible at all times. I run an old Garmin Fenix 3 for my GPS as it's done five years and just works every time - I want the most simple, toughest GPS possible as generally I only have my heartrate showing and I can't be trusted with anything delicate. Saddles are priced very much like Porsches - the less there is, the more they cost.