A New 6-Day Enduro Is Launching In New Zealand Next Year

Words: Trans Savoie



The NZ MTB Rally: A Proper Kiwi Backcountry Enduro Adventure...

...traversing NZ's Top-of-The-South Region and sandwiched between 3 National Parks

Boat-Accessed Trails on the border of a Marine National Park are included in this race's itinerary

The Two Heli-Drop Days over the week will spice things up a little

Standing out from the crowd

Sun's Out? Guns out! Singlets and Mullet are optional, but encouraged.

Some will sign up aiming to compete full-bore for the podium. Others, however...

Purpose Built Bike-Park or Historic Singletrack? You might find it hard to tell the difference at The NZ MTB Rally

Impressive logistics and beautiful NZ scenery will be the running theme of the week

If a backcountry help-drop doesn't get you frothing...what will?

Welcome to Jurassic Park (aka The Top of the South Island, New Zealand)

Introducing Nelson, New Zealand

The Wairoa Gorge Bike Park - A billionaire's private MTB playground. And we've got a party-pass

Our fleet of 4x4 Landcruiser Off-Road Shuttles will be put to good use all week

Ride Spots on the 6-day Itinerary

Is this the visual definition of excited anticipation?

Scenic liaisons feature regularly in each day's itinerary

Alpine-Style stages are also on the menu thanks to the region's unique geography and mineral-mining history

Forest stages include ancient native, giant ferns, mossy beech trees, and commercial pine. Its a dendrophile's wet dream.

Beds, Not Tents

Party-trains are most certainly encouraged. It's a free start-order to every stage, and a relaxed kinda vibe.

The NZ MTB Rally: From Beech to Beach and everything in between

Make a Trip of It

How to Register

No, this is not an actual Kiwi, but your mates back home probably won't know the difference