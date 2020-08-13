Video: Building A New Trail With First Nations Students - Race Face Creator Series

The wait is finally over! Race Face presents the final film of the 2019 Creator Series initiative
: Hwuy’xwet Pune’luxutth (Opening Penelakut)
. Filmmaker
: Jason ManningsSynopsis
: At its core, Hwuy’xwet Pune’luxutth (Opening Penelakut) follows a group of First Nations students at Penelakut Island Elementary School as they work with trail builder Riley McIntosh to create a new mountain bike trail in the community. The film also weaves in the stories, culture, and history of Penelakut Island and its people. Why We Chose this Film
: We chose this film because it brings a new perspective to the world of trail building. These First Nations youth take on a sense of accomplishment and responsibility as they learn new skills working in the forest with Riley. This film also draws on the history and knowledge of members of the Penelakut tribe as they share their experience of growing up in residential schools and their hope for the future of their children, grandchildren, and community.
When we chose this film, we thought it was important to tell these stories, to help share different perspectives, and to expand the audience's view of not only the mountain bike world but also of local history. We think Jason did an impressive job weaving together the narratives of Penelakut Island's community and we hope you enjoy the film!
Jason Mannings has also set up a fundraiser through GoFundMe
with proceeds going towards the trail building initiative on Penelakut Island for the 2020/2021 school year. If you have the ability, please head over there
to donate!Head to the Creator Series website to see more photos then over to the Race Face blog to read some thoughts by the filmmaker and trail builder.
8 Comments
Post a Comment