A Quick Guide To The Most Effective Poses For Mountain Bikers - Monthly Yoga With Abi

"Yoga has remarkable brain-scrubbing attributes." - Joe Rogan
Practicing yoga has significant mental benefits for athletes including sharpening attention, increasing resiliency and calming the central nervous system, and the poses themselves have physical benefits even when performed in isolation. The original yoga postures were developed thousands of years ago and are at the root of much of the conventional stretching taught in gyms and prescribed by physical therapists today. I’m often asked which poses are the most effective for relieving specific aches and pains, increasing flexibility in certain muscles or training particular aspects of athletic performance, so in this post, I’m going to pull together all the themes I’ve written about over the last few years and give you a quick guide you can refer to that covers all these major issues.
You’ll find detailed instructions and modifications for all the poses on my website and feel free to drop me an email at abi@yoga15.com if you need further clarification.
This is a complicated issue that can be caused by a number of factors but one that yoga has an excellent track record at alleviating. The type of back pain that yoga can help with results from muscular imbalances that pull structures out of alignment causing stress on the lower back. The common pattern we see is tight hips and hamstrings, weak core and glutes and a lack of mobility in the hips and thoracic spine. Here are two sets of poses you can practice to help balance out these issues.
If you have a back injury, please get the all clear from your physical therapist before performing these exercises. They are not meant to replace medically supervised injury rehabilitation.
- Hold each of these poses for a minimum of 5 breaths, in and out through your nose. - Repeat 3-5 times a week. - In the morning, during the day or before a ride.
- Hold each of these poses for at least 3 minutes on each side. - Repeat 3-5 times a week. - In the evening. Always ensure you’re warmed up before you perform static stretches.
Knee pain can also be caused by a number of different factors, including weak adductors and glutes, a lack of mobility in the ankles and hips, and tight calves, hamstrings, quads and IT Band. Here are 4 poses that simultaneously stretch and strengthen the muscles involved.
- Hold each pose for 5-10 breaths, in and out through your nose. - Repeat as often as required. - In the morning, during the day or before a ride.
If you have pain in between your shoulder blades, your natural inclination is to stretch your upper back and although this might give you temporary release, it is also likely to make things worse in the long run. You actually need to strengthen your mid/upper back (the muscles that support your shoulder blades) and open up your chest and the fronts of your shoulders. Here are the 2 sets of poses you need.
- Hold each of the poses for a minimum of 5 breaths. - Repeat 3-5 times a week. - In the morning, during the day or before a ride.
- Hold each of the poses for at least 3 minutes. - Repeat 3-5 times a week. - In the evening or after a ride.
The hamstrings are a group of muscles that run down the back of your thigh. They are one of the main muscle groups that are active when you’re riding and they can get incredibly tight if they’re not stretched out after every ride.
- Hold each pose for 5-10 breaths. - Repeat as required. - Post-ride.
Good core strength is a vital aspect of athletic performance. It will give you greater control, power, speed, and endurance on the bike as well as reducing your risk of injury. Here are 4 core exercises to incorporate into your training.
- Try to hold each pose for a minute or more. Repeat the Spider Planks 3 x 5 on each side. - Repeat 3-5 times a week. - In the morning, during the day or before a ride.
This was one of my most popular articles, which is testament to the fact that you guys are always keen to push yourselves to take on new challenges. Here are 4 balance poses for you to master. You can find detailed instructions on my site.
- Try to hold each pose for 5-10 breaths. - Repeat 1-3 times a week. - In the morning or before a ride to focus your mind.
I have a video for side bends in the Yoga For Mountain Bikers series but it is not a category of poses I have covered on this site. Side bends are great for stretching the side of the body, improving posture, enhancing breathing and increasing lateral spinal mobility. Here are 4 side bends for you to incorporate. They feel great after a ride.
- Hold each pose for 5-10 breaths. - Repeat as required. - Post-ride.
The final category of poses is twists that I've also not written about in detail on the site but are covered in the Yoga For Mountain Bikers series. It is a type of stretch that is commonly neglected but one that is great for increasing spinal mobility and stretching muscles throughout the body. Twists are great to do in the morning to wake up your spine. You should avoid them however if you're suffering from a back injury. Here are 4 twisting poses to wring out tension throughout your body.
- Hold each pose for 5-10 breaths. - Repeat as required. - Post-ride.
Further Resources
I hope this clarifies which poses to practice, when, for which condition and how often, and gives you a broader range of poses to draw from. You can download the accompanying Yoga For Mountain Bikers video series here and the MTB Pose Guide if you're looking for even more detailed information.
Please let me know if you have any questions and share any of your favourite poses that I haven’t included here.
