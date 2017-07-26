HEALTH FITNESS

A Quick Guide To The Most Effective Poses For Mountain Bikers - Monthly Yoga With Abi

Jul 26, 2017
by Abi Carver  
Handstand on the beach in Sumba Indonesia. Phone credit Fiona Peters

"Yoga has remarkable brain-scrubbing attributes." - Joe Rogan

Practicing yoga has significant mental benefits for athletes including sharpening attention, increasing resiliency and calming the central nervous system, and the poses themselves have physical benefits even when performed in isolation. The original yoga postures were developed thousands of years ago and are at the root of much of the conventional stretching taught in gyms and prescribed by physical therapists today. I’m often asked which poses are the most effective for relieving specific aches and pains, increasing flexibility in certain muscles or training particular aspects of athletic performance, so in this post, I’m going to pull together all the themes I’ve written about over the last few years and give you a quick guide you can refer to that covers all these major issues. 

You’ll find detailed instructions and modifications for all the poses on my website and feel free to drop me an email at abi@yoga15.com if you need further clarification.

1. Lower Back Pain

This is a complicated issue that can be caused by a number of factors but one that yoga has an excellent track record at alleviating. The type of back pain that yoga can help with results from muscular imbalances that pull structures out of alignment causing stress on the lower back. The common pattern we see is tight hips and hamstrings, weak core and glutes and a lack of mobility in the hips and thoracic spine. Here are two sets of poses you can practice to help balance out these issues.

If you have a back injury, please get the all clear from your physical therapist before performing these exercises. They are not meant to replace medically supervised injury rehabilitation.

Yoga 15 Lower Back Pain 1

- Hold each of these poses for a minimum of 5 breaths, in and out through your nose.
- Repeat 3-5 times a week. 
- In the morning, during the day or before a ride.

Yoga 15 Lower Back Pain 2

- Hold each of these poses for at least 3 minutes on each side. 
- Repeat 3-5 times a week. 
- In the evening. Always ensure you’re warmed up before you perform static stretches.

2. Knee Pain

Knee pain can also be caused by a number of different factors, including weak adductors and glutes, a lack of mobility in the ankles and hips, and tight calves, hamstrings, quads and IT Band. Here are 4 poses that simultaneously stretch and strengthen the muscles involved. 

Yoga 15 Knee Pain

- Hold each pose for 5-10 breaths, in and out through your nose.
- Repeat as often as required.
- In the morning, during the day or before a ride.

3. Pain In Between The Shoulder Blades

If you have pain in between your shoulder blades, your natural inclination is to stretch your upper back and although this might give you temporary release, it is also likely to make things worse in the long run. You actually need to strengthen your mid/upper back (the muscles that support your shoulder blades) and open up your chest and the fronts of your shoulders. Here are the 2 sets of poses you need. 

Yoga 15 Upper Back Pain 2

- Hold each of the poses for a minimum of 5 breaths. 
- Repeat 3-5 times a week. 
- In the morning, during the day or before a ride.

Yoga 15 Upper Back Pain 1

- Hold each of the poses for at least 3 minutes. 
- Repeat 3-5 times a week. 
- In the evening or after a ride.

4. Tight Hips

Tight hips are a problem for almost all riders and you need to stretch them from multiple different angles to hit the hip flexors, groin, and glutes. Here are the 4 poses I recommend.

Yoga 15 Tight Hips

- Hold each pose for 5-10 breaths.
- Repeat as required.
- Post-ride.

5. Tight Quads

Overworked quads, that are not stretched out after exercise, become tight over time, limiting your power and speed. Here are 4 poses that stretch the quads. Choose the right one(s) for your level.

Yoga 15 Tight Quads

- Hold each pose for 5-10 breaths.
- As often as required.
- Post-ride.

6. Tight Hamstrings

The hamstrings are a group of muscles that run down the back of your thigh. They are one of the main muscle groups that are active when you’re riding and they can get incredibly tight if they’re not stretched out after every ride.  

Yoga 15 Tight Hamstrings

- Hold each pose for 5-10 breaths.
- Repeat as required.
- Post-ride.

7. Core Strength

Good core strength is a vital aspect of athletic performance. It will give you greater control, power, speed, and endurance on the bike as well as reducing your risk of injury. Here are 4 core exercises to incorporate into your training.

Yoga 15 Core Strength

- Try to hold each pose for a minute or more. Repeat the Spider Planks 3 x 5 on each side.
- Repeat 3-5 times a week. 
- In the morning, during the day or before a ride.

8. Balance and Agility

This was one of my most popular articles, which is testament to the fact that you guys are always keen to push yourselves to take on new challenges. Here are 4 balance poses for you to master. You can find detailed instructions on my site.

Yoga 15 Balance

- Try to hold each pose for 5-10 breaths.
- Repeat 1-3 times a week.
- In the morning or before a ride to focus your mind.

9. Sidebends

I have a video for side bends in the Yoga For Mountain Bikers series but it is not a category of poses I have covered on this site. Side bends are great for stretching the side of the body, improving posture, enhancing breathing and increasing lateral spinal mobility. Here are 4 side bends for you to incorporate. They feel great after a ride. 

Yoga 15 Sidebends

- Hold each pose for 5-10 breaths.
- Repeat as required.
- Post-ride.

10. Twists

The final category of poses is twists that I've also not written about in detail on the site but are covered in the Yoga For Mountain Bikers series. It is a type of stretch that is commonly neglected but one that is great for increasing spinal mobility and stretching muscles throughout the body. Twists are great to do in the morning to wake up your spine. You should avoid them however if you're suffering from a back injury. Here are 4 twisting poses to wring out tension throughout your body. 

Yoga 15 Twists

- Hold each pose for 5-10 breaths.
- Repeat as required.
- Post-ride.

Further Resources

I hope this clarifies which poses to practice, when, for which condition and how often, and gives you a broader range of poses to draw from. You can download the accompanying Yoga For Mountain Bikers video series here and the MTB Pose Guide if you're looking for even more detailed information. 

Please let me know if you have any questions and share any of your favourite poses that I haven’t included here.

Previous Yoga with Abi:

Release Tension In The Upper Back and Injury-Proof Your Shoulders
Loosen Up Tight Hips With 3 Types Of Poses
15-Minute Post-Ride Routine Designed To Optimize Your Recovery
Three Levels of Yoga to Relieve Lower Back Pain
Stretches to Relieve a Tight Chest and Stiff Shoulders
The Most Effective Style of Yoga to Increase Your Flexibility
Easy 15-Minute Yoga Routine To Loosen Up Tight Joints
How To Release Tight Quads And Increase Your Power
How To Release Chronically Tight Hamstrings
A Challenging One-Hour Yoga Flow Class
Take Control of Your Mind and Push Your Personal Limits
Yoga To Relieve Pain In Between The Shoulder Blades
15-Minute Routine To Unlock Tight Hips
15-Minute Yoga Routine To Build Core Strength
Short Yoga Routine To Help With Lower Back Pain in Bikers
15-Minute Yoga Routine To Enhance Balance and Agilityl
15-Minute Post-Ride Yoga Routine
8 Quick Yoga Stretches To Do At Work

MENTIONS: @yoga15app


Must Read This Week
Commencal Supreme SX - 180mm All-Mountain Bike With HPP Suspension System
82327 views
Giant Reign Advanced 2018 - First Ride
72543 views
Danny Hart Crashes at UK DH National Champs
54819 views
1 Question - What's Going on With 27.5+?
52186 views
Enduro Bikes of the US National Championships
51872 views
Fox Introduces New Factory Tuning Program
47047 views
Deathgrip: Brendog and Ratboy Shred the Best Track Ever - Video
45886 views
Chickadeehill AWK Air Spring - Review
37327 views

10 Comments

  • + 6
 I like the expertise and mastering from Abi but I have difficulty to put my socks on. I need to try some step by step that don't require too much elasticity.
  • - 2
 I appreciate all of these, but I've found I'm really more of a Savasana master myself. Abi are you by chance anywhere in Oregon? Something tells me I'm going to need a some instruction in order to pull off most of these!
  • - 4
flag otto99 (42 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @mikealive: dude stfu quit trying so hard she's taken.
  • + 1
 @otto99: Yeah so? Soccer has a goalie, doesn't mean you can't score
  • + 2
 "Dear Santa
Please get me some Abi Yoga Pants - large"
  • + 2
 Thank you so much!
  • + 3
 No problem. I hope you find it useful. Let me know if you have any questions.
  • + 0
 Click
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036432
Mobile Version of Website