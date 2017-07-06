PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

XC World Cup Round 4, Lenzerheide - Course Preview With Tracey Moseley

Jul 6, 2017
by Matthew DeLorme  


Lenzerheide XC Course Preview
A REAL BRUISER
Words and Photography by Matthew Delorme


It's got it all. Long climbs, roots, rocks, steep chutes, dirt jumps, dual slalom, drops, and a couple things we don't have names for. Here we are at Lenzerheide, and this XC course is mint. Tracy Moseley does a little pre-race scope for us as we try and point out all the goodies in chronological order.


The start lap loop.
Gradual climbing taped wide. Ample space for passing.
High speed fresh cut. not quite burnt in yet.
If these roots get wet......
Mitas Muddy Climb is currently missing a key element. It s still a punchy pain.
Putting the power down on a the Mitas Muddy Climb.
Passing opportunities abound.
A lovely lattice of roots with many line choices.
There s room on the side....
Skirting the awkward double is is much quicker.
Would a Stumpjumper joke be inappropriate
This is the quick line into what will surely be a traffic jam.
That stump might hold things up a touch.
There s no good way around this stump.
Put the power down and rail the corners.
A bit of fresh track on the last bit of the wooods section on lookers right. Two lines. One clearly slower.
Nice fresh cut trail. These roots should get interesting once that dirt gets blown out.
Out of the first woods section and head over the bridge.
Not quite completed as of yet. The bridge is the exit of the first woods section.
A little dirt jumping never hurt anyone. Expect a nice whip or two from Nino here.
Tech zone as the riders head up and out too the second part of the course.
From the lookers right side of the course there is a pain of a climb to the lookers left side of the course. Doesn t matter that it s paved. It s going to hurt whilst red lined.
Off the climb and under the DH track. Dry loose berms are all kinds of fun.
Going low then cutting through the middle into a mess of roots and rocks.
Braaaaaaap.
Across the high speed roots and straight to Hell. Heidi s Hell that is. Now with new features
Ne A line in Heidi s Hell. That s a tight turn at the end if your not running a Dropper. Those compressions wont be heaps of fun either.
This gradual open field climb out of the game on Heidi s Hell will give riders a little rest.
The Lenzerheide Drop. Yes there is a B Line. Yes the feature is like butter.
Flowy single track out in the open after the Lenzerheide Drop.
Big roots. I love big roots. Either lane there s no escaping them here.
The last drop into the dual slalom turns. May hurt on a hart tail.
After the drop and into DS. This course has a little bit of all of it.
Dual slalom done quick. Straight shot to the last turn.
The final technical climb on the lookers left side of the course. Multiple line choices that pinch at the top though rocks that could bite a rear mech or two in traffic.
It s going to be a hard charge back into the arena. Nothing super technical just tons of chatter.
Laced with roots and little rocks this final section of the course has little undulations and space to pass. After a few laps the non stop vibrations will be brutal.
Quick work in the rough stuff on the final natural section heading to the arena.
Options. T Mo and husband James Richards take the high and low. T Mo exited first.
T Mo demonstrates the B line around the final technical feature of the track.
After waiting for 25 minutes for a fellow to saw through the stump in the exit on the A line with a dull chain saw and then giving up T Mo gets a run through the rock spine.
Back into the arena on the....... yeah not sure what to call This. it s covered in carpet and has three lanes. Have fun with it.
Probably the last notable feature on the way back through the start finish line. Don t expect many racers to ride the wall in such a manner.
Probably the last notable feature on the way back through the start / finish line. Don't expect many racers to ride the wall in such a manner. And there you have it, as close to a chronological lap as we can figure.


24 Comments

  • + 22
 That rock drop, i ride those only with my dh bike, that's my personal rampage moment.
  • + 7
 You deserve a wild card my friend
  • + 20
 Wow looks like a great course! can't wait to watch this weekend thanks for the preview PB! More XC=win!!
  • + 11
 this is what happens when Danny Hart sneaks onto the XC course design team... :-)
  • + 7
 Yes in fact, I really do need a 150mm travel enduro bike to ride such a course.
  • - 4
flag Murbahman (16 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Gay
  • + 2
 I was actually going to say that I might be inclined to finally watch one of these races. I know its XC and every likes to poo on it, but they're really turning these courses around and its nice to have some features to reward someone with more developed technical ability...it is mountain biking after all.
  • + 3
 You are missing out already just watch the races. The last couple of years the courses became very technical and the guys and girls are killing it!
  • + 2
 They're pretty exciting - the skill and fitness of these guys is off the charts. Things are usually spiced up by mechanicals or crashes on these tougher courses too, and it's only like 1 hour. Definitely watch!
  • - 1
 make sure you bring a pillow. Probably wouldn't bother wasting that hour if I were you. You'll regret it
  • + 2
 Are B-Lines mandatory for world cup races? I find it interesting that they have them on courses for such high level athletes. Obviously the intent is for them to take longer to ride...do any riders actually use them?
  • + 2
 I think it´s necessary because of traffic jams.
  • + 1
 Lol. Keep ya' pants on mate. It's an XC course hahaha
  • + 2
 Great coverage and pictures. Nice to see diverse content on PB. Doing that stuff with a HR of 150+ for a couple hours is full on.
  • + 1
 "Options. T Mo and husband James Richards take the high and low. T Mo exited first."

Is this because it's faster, or because T Mo is a beast?
  • + 3
 Yes.
  • + 1
 expect a few crashes and tumbles on this course!! Should be fun to watch! for an XC race ;0
  • + 0
 looks like awesome xc race! the drop is proper! cant wait for the lycra bravery hehe
  • + 0
 Nice to see a bit of xc action here ???? The road climb is the first part of the lap guys !
  • + 1
 A three lane magic carpet ride?
  • + 1
 these courses look like a ton of fun to just ride.
  • + 1
 T.MO rocks!!!
  • + 1
 Huge scalfs
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



