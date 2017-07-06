XC World Cup Round 4, Lenzerheide - Course Preview With Tracey Moseley











It's got it all. Long climbs, roots, rocks, steep chutes, dirt jumps, dual slalom, drops, and a couple things we don't have names for. Here we are at Lenzerheide, and this XC course is mint. Tracy Moseley does a little pre-race scope for us as we try and point out all the goodies in chronological order.







The start lap loop.









Gradual climbing taped wide. Ample space for passing.





High speed fresh cut. not quite burnt in yet.





If these roots get wet......





Mitas Muddy Climb is currently missing a key element. It's still a punchy pain.





Putting the power down on a the Mitas Muddy Climb.





Passing opportunities abound.









A lovely lattice of roots with many line choices.





There's room on the side....





Skirting the awkward double is is much quicker.





Would a Stumpjumper joke be inappropriate?





This is the quick line into what will surely be a traffic jam.





That stump might hold things up a touch.





There's no good way around this stump.





Put the power down and rail the corners.





A bit of fresh track on the last bit of the wooods section on lookers right. Two lines. One clearly slower.





Nice fresh cut trail. These roots should get interesting once that dirt gets blown out.





Out of the first woods section and head over the bridge.





Not quite completed as of yet. The bridge is the exit of the first woods section.





A little dirt jumping never hurt anyone. Expect a nice whip or two from Nino here.





Tech zone as the riders head up and out too the second part of the course.





From the lookers right side of the course there is a pain of a climb to the lookers left side of the course. Doesn't matter that it's paved. It's going to hurt whilst red lined.





Off the climb and under the DH track. Dry loose berms are all kinds of fun.





Going low, then cutting through the middle into a mess of roots and rocks.









Across the high speed roots and straight to Hell. Heidi's Hell that is. Now with new features!





New A-line in Heidi's Hell. That's a tight turn at the end if your not running a Dropper. Those compressions won't be heaps of fun either.





This gradual open field climb out of the game on Heidi's Hell will give riders a little rest.





The Lenzerheide Drop. Yes, there is a B-Line. Yes, the feature is like butter.





Flowy single track out in the open after the Lenzerheide Drop.





Big roots. I love big roots. Either lane, there's no escaping them here.





The last drop into the dual slalom turns. May hurt on a hard-tail.





After the drop and into DS. This course has a little bit of all of it.





Dual slalom done quick. Straight shot to the last turn.





The final technical climb on the lookers left side of the course. Multiple line choices that pinch at the top though rocks that could bite a rear mech or two in traffic.





It's going to be a hard charge back into the arena. Nothing super technical, just tons of chatter.





Laced with roots and little rocks, this final section of the course has little undulations and space to pass. After a few laps the non stop vibrations will be brutal.





Quick work in the rough stuff on the final natural section heading to the arena.





Options. T Mo and husband James Richards take the high and low. T Mo exited first.





T Mo demonstrates the B-line around the final technical feature of the track.





After waiting for 25 minutes for a fellow to saw through the stump in the exit on the A-line with a dull chain saw and then giving up, T Mo gets a run through the rock spine.





Back into the arena on the....... yeah, not sure what to call this. it's covered in carpet and has three lanes. Have fun with it.





Probably the last notable feature on the way back through the start / finish line. Don't expect many racers to ride the wall in such a manner. And there you have it, as close to a chronological lap as we can figure.






