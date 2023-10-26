A Red Bull Hardline Series Appears to Be Happening in 2024

Red Bull could be expanding its Hardline event to become a two-stop series in 2024.
As the event reaches its 10-year anniversary in 2024, Red Bull appears to be expanding Hardline into its own series with two events planned for next year. The stop in Wales returns in June, and a second event appears to be taking places at a to-be-confirmed location.
The slim details about the 2024 Hardline series which can be found on Red Bull's distribution catalogue on its Screening Room site
seem to answer the long-standing rumour that Hardline would grow into its own series. The Hardline page reveals the June date for the Wales edition with the second stop left as TBC.
Along with the race dates the page included the following statement suggesting only 20 riders will take part in the events:
|Twenty of the world’s best and bravest riders are put to the test in this one-of-a-kind race series.
The iconic Wales edition will return for it's 10 year anniversary in June. And we are busy working on the expansion of our most established downhill event behind the scenes - stay tuned!
After spotting the page we contacted Red Bull but were told there was no further comment at this time.
Interestingly, Red Bull is set to broadcast or organise events including a Cerro Abajo series, the Crankworx World Tour and the Hardline series in 2024 as it will showcase DH racing beyond the usual European focus of international racing.
There likely are other riders, but what about all the women racers? How about all the future prospects? You quickly run into the same problems everyone has been complaining about this year, except far worse as they wouldn’t even get on the track at all.
Or, as you say, you dumb down the courses, and then it isn’t Hardline anymore
Sincerely,
Your memory
And I dare anyone here to tell a group of adults that two races is a series. U krazy!
www.pinkbike.com/photo/25779179
www.pinkbike.com/photo/25779301
The risk factor in pushing the limit on the current hardline course is not really worth it... unless you're Jackson Goldstone or Bernard Kerr.
BC Attritional Race Series
Hope it happens though because the original Hardline has been fantastic since it’s inception.
Downhill ski-ing has the Europa Cup - and people progress from that.....
I used to watch races on Eurosport Player on TV, I had access to italian commentary and it was professional and clean on manners, I know most of complaints was about no Rob in english commentary, and I understand because it was a lot of fun also for me.
Next year we will have a race less, and not so much "World" Cup, but I think it's better for the teams as they have to face a strongly recessive market.
For the price to pay, come on guys we are speaking about one beer/month. PS I live in Domodossola if you are near the border we could ride together.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/25779343