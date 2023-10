A Red Bull Hardline Series Appears to Be Happening in 2024

Twenty of the world’s best and bravest riders are put to the test in this one-of-a-kind race series.



The iconic Wales edition will return for it's 10 year anniversary in June. And we are busy working on the expansion of our most established downhill event behind the scenes - stay tuned!

Red Bull could be expanding its Hardline event to become a two-stop series in 2024.As the event reaches its 10-year anniversary in 2024, Red Bull appears to be expanding Hardline into its own series with two events planned for next year. The stop in Wales returns in June, and a second event appears to be taking places at a to-be-confirmed location.The slim details about the 2024 Hardline series which can be found on Red Bull's distribution catalogue on its Screening Room site seem to answer the long-standing rumour that Hardline would grow into its own series. The Hardline page reveals the June date for the Wales edition with the second stop left as TBC.Along with the race dates the page included the following statement suggesting only 20 riders will take part in the events:After spotting the page we contacted Red Bull but were told there was no further comment at this time.Interestingly, Red Bull is set to broadcast or organise events including a Cerro Abajo series, the Crankworx World Tour and the Hardline series in 2024 as it will showcase DH racing beyond the usual European focus of international racing.