A Session of Full Send with the Vanzacs - Video

Queenstown Bike Park is full of secret hucks and gaps all over the place, and who better to go full send than the Vanzacs - this session was crazy! Join the boys and Eddie Masters as they try and smash themselves and their bikes in one of the world's best mountain bike parks.
MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions
4% - Actually watching Video/Reading article
96% - Posting stupid, degrading, hilarious comments in the pinkbike comment section immediately after clicking on article.
