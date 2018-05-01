VIDEOS

A Session of Full Send with the Vanzacs - Video

May 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Queenstown Bike Park is full of secret hucks and gaps all over the place, and who better to go full send than the Vanzacs - this session was crazy! Join the boys and Eddie Masters as they try and smash themselves and their bikes in one of the world's best mountain bike parks.


5 Comments

  • + 3
 Recent Poll of pinkbike users:

4% - Actually watching Video/Reading article

96% - Posting stupid, degrading, hilarious comments in the pinkbike comment section immediately after clicking on article.
  • + 4
 Dipshittery at its finest, good job guys!
  • + 1
 The coolest part was the kick up of dust at the end
  • + 1
 They'd be pulling bits of me out of one of those trees for years.
  • + 1
 Amazing eh

