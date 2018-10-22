Pinkbike.com
Video: Spray, Huck & Pray
Oct 22, 2018
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
We didn't decide to be the
enfant terrible
of the family, we just are, and that’s that!
With a nod to our British friends, this is A Slice of Ariégeoise Pie.
Thomas ESTAQUE
Hugo FRIXTALON
Pierrick LANNES
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
Coldspringer
(25 mins ago)
If these folks make a 30-60 minute movie out of this it just might put an end to my Slice of British pie withdrawal. The thought that Caldwell won't come out with another slice makes me fear for my mental health.
[Reply]
+ 1
Slowjams
(20 mins ago)
This is everything I want in a mountain bike video. Awesome riding while not taking itself too seriously. Thoroughly enjoyed.
[Reply]
+ 1
kidtrailboss
(1 mins ago)
I thought this was going to be dumb, but it's bad ass!
[Reply]
+ 1
FranzMuhr
(28 mins ago)
dat style! barhump
[Reply]
+ 0
Unklemac
(41 mins ago)
Finally some CLASH! This is my next bike... with wierd colors!
[Reply]
+ 0
maddiver
(34 mins ago)
French lines... Nothing to see to be unseen???? ????
[Reply]
+ 0
c2crider
(35 mins ago)
MORE!
[Reply]
