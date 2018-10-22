VIDEOS

Video: Spray, Huck & Pray

Oct 22, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

We didn't decide to be the enfant terrible of the family, we just are, and that’s that!

With a nod to our British friends, this is A Slice of Ariégeoise Pie.





Thomas ESTAQUE

Hugo FRIXTALON

Pierrick LANNES


Must Read This Week
$5 Raffle: 1 Day Left to Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
90895 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
73688 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
60913 views
Nukeproof Unveils 2019 Bike Lineup
52318 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1993 AMP Research B2
46356 views
First Look: Nukeproof ARD Tire Inserts
44379 views
Review: Yeti's New SB100
40704 views
Video: The Six Flavors of Trail Builder
39089 views

7 Comments

  • + 1
 If these folks make a 30-60 minute movie out of this it just might put an end to my Slice of British pie withdrawal. The thought that Caldwell won't come out with another slice makes me fear for my mental health.
  • + 1
 This is everything I want in a mountain bike video. Awesome riding while not taking itself too seriously. Thoroughly enjoyed.
  • + 1
 I thought this was going to be dumb, but it's bad ass!
  • + 1
 dat style! barhump
  • + 0
 Finally some CLASH! This is my next bike... with wierd colors!
  • + 0
 French lines... Nothing to see to be unseen???? ????
  • + 0
 MORE!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027898
Mobile Version of Website