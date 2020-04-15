A Sneak Peek at 8 Flat Pedal Shoes - Pond Beaver 2020

Ion Scrub Amp Shoe



• Colors: Black, Rusty Leaves, Deeper Ocean, Multicolour

• Features: Pin Tonic 2.0 outsole, reinforced toe cap, pre-shaped heel cup, Eva Midsole

• Weight: 442 grams/pair (size 42)

• Sizes: EU 36 - EU 47

• MSRP: $150.00 USD

Giro Riddance



• Colors: Men's Blue/Black, Red/Grey, Grey/Black; Women's Grey/Maroon, Teal/Black

• Features: Water resistant & breathable microfiber upper; molded EVA footbed for support; Vibram megagrip ISR rubber outsole; and rock print abrasion resistance on toe and heel.

• Weight: 430 grams (Size EU 43)

• Sizes: Men's EU 35 - EU 50/ Women's EU 35 - EU 43

• MSRP: $120.00 USD

Shimano GR9



• Colors: Black, Navy

• Features: Armored toe cap; asymmetric padded ankle collar and side wall for rock and root protection; hydrophobic materials to limit water absorption and dry quickly; and high grip Michelin rubber outsole

• Weight: 390 grams (size 42)

• Sizes: EU 36 - EU 48

• MSRP: $160.00 USD

Pearl Izumi X-ALP Launch



• Colors: Men's Smoked Pearl/Monument & Black/Shadow Grey; Women's Pearl/Monument, and Black/Smoked Pearl

• Features: Vibram megagrip sole; reinforced toe cap; siped rubber outsole; bonded seamless upper

• Weight: 340 grams (US M's 8 )

• Sizes: Men's EU 39 - EU 49/ Women's EU 36 - EU 43 (half sizes included)

• MSRP: $150.00 USD

Afton Keegan 90’s Limited Edition



• Colors: Camo Limited, Black/Maroon, Black/Gum, Grey, Black/Grey, Black/Heathered

• Features: Limited edition—duh!; proprietary “Intact” rubber for durability and traction; outsole design for in/off bike traction; reinforced toe box

• Weight: ?

• Sizes: US 7 - 13 (EU 40 - 46)

• MSRP: $120.00 USD

Ride Concepts Women's Skyline/Men's Powerline



• Colors: Men's Red/Black, Black/Charcoal, Charcoal/Orange, Women's Blue/Light Grey, Black/Purple

• Features: Rubber kinetics outsole; recessed toe and heel for hike-a-bike; abrasion and weather resistant welded upper; rubber toe cap and heel protection; fully gusseted tongue

• Weight: 379 grams (size W's US 8 )

• Sizes: Women's US 5 - 10 (Men's US 7 - 13)

• MSRP: $150.00 USD

Specialized 2FO Flat 2.0



• Colors: Black, Cast Blue/Rocket Red Charcoal/Ion, Crimson, White

• Features: Slipnot 2.0 rubber sole; EVA foam dual-density midsole for superb pedal control; smooth thermobonded upper; relaxed fit for on and off the bike comfort

• Weight: 347 grams (size 42)

• Sizes: EU 36 - EU 49

• MSRP: $160.00 USD

Bontrager Flatline



• Colors: Black, Battleship Blue/Marigold, Viper Red

• Features: Vibram rubber outsole; durable synthetic leather upper; pre-shaped heel cup; Eva Midsole

• Weight: 370 grams (size EU 44)

• Sizes: EU 36 - EU 48

• MSRP: $130.00 USD

Item #47200-4371 in Ion’s catalog of footwear is designed to be a supportive (fairly stiff) flat shoe for riding from dawn 'til dusk.The Scrub Amp isn’t a brand new shoe for Ion, it’s been around for a couple of years, however, this edition is an evolved update on their classic design. The sole has been reworked with a new tread design and new compounds for extra traction both on and off the bike. Visually, fore and aft, the tread pattern is positive for off the bike confidence while the midsole tread is negative for a better pedal feel and pedal pin penetration. Unseen without a microscope, the Suptraction rubber compound is designed to grip like Velcro to your pedals. Thought has been given to protecting your foot and ankle, too; there is protection from rocks and roots in the form of a reinforced toe cap as well as asymmetric ankle protection on the inside of each instep to ward off crank impact.Featuring Vibram’s Megagrip ISR rubber outsole, the Riddance is designed to be an absolute beast while hammering trails on flat pedals. The shoe is available in both men's and women's models, with color options and sizing being the main difference.Vibram‘s new Megagrip ISR rubber combines a best in class vibration damping with excellent pedal grip. The shoe has a full-length EVA midsole and a smart tread pattern mated to a durable microfiber upper with mid-ankle coverage.The GR9 (GR 901) is Shimano’s premier flat pedal shoe for gravity pedaling. It utilizes a high grip Michelin rubber outsole and has intelligently designed protection.Out of the box, one can appreciate the little touches: asymmetric ankle padding, robust toe box reinforcing, and an armored flap to protect the laces from debris as well as mitigate impacts from rocks flung off the front wheel. The sole is moderately stiff yet still retains an easy walking feel.The X-ALP Launch is an extremely lightweight flat shoe designed to handle the abuse of all-day riding with a combination of comfort and control.The shoe is available in both a women's and men's model. When asked if there is a design difference between the models, the Pearl Izumi Development Team stated; “We build those shoes on different lasts (foot forms) so they will fit differently from men’s to women’s. The volume/fit of the shoe is effectively the only difference from a men’s style to the women’s version. We would not use different materials or constructions because then they would be different shoes.”The X-ALP Launch utilizes a compound called megagrip from Vibram, claimed to be an incredibly grippy rubber that allows for instant pedal engagement, yet at the same time, it’s durable so it’s built to last both on the pedals and when pushing the bike around. The upper is seamlessly bonded to the lower for increased comfort and lightweight construction.Harkening back to the 90s is the Afton Keegan Limited Edition flat shoe. Not only will the colourway make your eyes blurry, but it comes with its own custom shoe box, custom tissue paper, custom sticker back, scrunchies, and a sweatband for “when you watch your abs of steel VHS.” The Keegan is also available in a variety of colourways at different price-points for those of you who can't relate to the 90's.This shoe is designed to fit snug. Take note if you like a more relaxed fit, and order a size up. The Keegan utilizes a mono-directional insole shank which Afton says gives the rider additional foot support when landing jumps and superior energy transmission when on the gas. This shank is said to reduce vibration flex while still allowing for normal walking vs the mini ski boot feel of some flat shoes. The toebox is nicely reinforced to protect your toes from rocks and roots.Built on a women’s specific last, the Ride Concepts Skyline mountain bike flat shoe is designed for all-day comfort and performance from park laps to backcountry pedal missions. The Skyline has a women's specific fit and flex but is essentially the sister to the men's Powerline.This sleek shoe is said to be stiff where you need it and flexible where you don’t. It has asymmetric anklebone protection on the instep with D3O padding. The outsole utilizes Rubber Kinetics DST 4.0 Max Grip rubber For on pedal traction. Ride Concepts says the medial high-rise EVA midsole provides all the support needed for all-day riding and all the shock absorption needed for sending it.This little flat shoe was designed for comfort and efficiency no matter how big your day is. Lifts from sunrise to sunset? Check. Hike a bike to the snow line and shred back down? Check.Utilizing pressure mapping, Specialized designed a shoe sole that is optimized for pin penetration on the pedals. It features the brand's Slipnot 2.0 rubber compound, a lug pattern, and a blend of midsole thickness and density to deliver reliably firm yet compliant fit and feel. A toe bumper aims to protect those little piggies when the riding gets rough. Captured foam in the upper also serves to help protect the foot from loose rocks and other trail debris.For those about to shred, Bontrager salutes you with the Flatline, a flat pedal shoe available in men's or women's sizing.The Flatline utilizes two different tread patterns on their Vibram rubber outsole. For and aft are chevrons that Bontrager says help with traction on and off the bike, while the midsection utilizes a waffle pattern for maximum grip on the pedals. But it’s not all about pedal traction. The meat in this particular sandwich is a shock-absorbing EVA midsole. All nicely wrapped up with a durable, synthetic breathable upper.