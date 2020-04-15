A Sneak Peek at The New Eminent Onset MT - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 15, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
Eminent Onset MT - Photo by Jake Vanheel

Eminent first emerged at the tail end of 2017, when they launched the Haste, which had 27.5" wheels and 160mm of travel. That was followed up by the 29" Onset LT, ST, and soon, the Onset MT.

The Onset MT is a 155mm travel 29er and will actually take the place of the Haste. That 155mm of rear travel is being paired with a 160mm fork, and it's entirely possible to run a 170mm if you want some more party up front.

The geometry was also matched to the harder charging nature that the increased travel defined. Eminent increased the headset recess in the frame allowing them to run a -1 degree headset which brings the head angle to 64.5-degrees. There's an addition of an XL size with 488mm reach, and all the Onset MTs benefit from internal dropper post routing.

Eminent Onset MT - Photo by Jake Vanheel

Eminent use their AFS, or Active Float System for the bike's suspension, which some people might recognise as similar to the old Yetis and Rotecs. Some examples of this layout suffered greatly with stiffness issues, but Eminent report that this wasn't the case with the Onset bikes. Nevertheless, they say they've upped the rear end lateral stiffness on the Onset MT by 11% by altering the layup in the chain stay.

The AFS system also uses a floating shock, connected to only the long upper rocker link and chain stay with a shock extender to help bridge the gap. There's a floating brake bracket too, which slides back and forth as the suspension cycles.

Eminent Onset MT - Photo by Alex Ingram

All bikes in the MT line come specced with Shimano four-piston brakes and 12-speed drivetrains, KS dropper posts, and e*thirteen wheels clad in Vittoria tyres. Depending on model there will be options with the Fox 36 Rhythm or the 38 Grip 2 fork and either the new DPX2 or X2 shocks.

There's also the addition of a limited edition blue and gold colourway, as well as the currently available grey and orange one.

Full details, specs and pricing will be released on the Eminent website on the 30th April.



Photography by Alex Ingram & Jake Vanheel




Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



