Event Report: Reflecting on the 2025 FMB World Tour

As the 2025 FMB World Tour season draws to a close, the Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) takes pride in celebrating another year of high‑stakes competition, skillful comebacks, and new faces. Below, we recap the standout moments, emerging talent, and exciting changes that defined this year - and look ahead to what’s next.Slopestyle World Championship: New Faces, Comebacks & Consistency
The Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) once again delivered edge-of-your-seat performances. Tim Bringer (FRA) kicked off the season with his first SWC gold medal at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza in Rotorua, which he backed up with a second victory at the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle, rewarding him with real prospects to earn the Triple Crown of Slopestyle at Red Bull Joyride. However, Bringer’s quest was challenged by Emil Johansson (SWE), Slopestyle’s most winningest athlete returning from a tough journey after multiple injuries and surgeries.
Although Emil Johansson’s season took another hit when he crashed and broke his collarbone at Crankworx Cairns, through sheer determination and rehabilitation, he reemerged by the SWC grand finals in Whistler and claimed victory at Red Bull Joyride, marking an inspiring comeback at the sport’s pinnacle.
Although Bringer was unable to clinch the Triple Crown, his steadfast consistency earned him the 2025 overall SWC title. On the overall podium alongside him stood Robin Goomes (NZL), who delivered two podiums, and narrowly missed a medal in Cairns with a fourth-place finish.
In the women’s division, Alma Wiggberg (SWE) reinforced her dominance by defending her Red Bull Joyride title, replicating her 2024 victory. Making waves in her debut SWC season, Patricia Druwen (GER) rose quickly: she secured Gold at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza in Rotorua and followed it with Silver at Crankworx Cairns.
Emerging talent made a strong impression. Chance Moore (CAN), in just his second Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship season, claimed his first podium with Bronze at the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle and concluded the year as second overall. Ben Thompson (CAN), also securing his first podium this year - at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, finished fourth overall. Landing in fourth of the women’s SWC standings, Natasha Miller (CAN) once again showed off her talent with two podiums – a silver in Rotorua and bronze in Cairns. Their ascendance not only signals that the future of Slopestyle competition is primed for new rivalries and fresh narratives but also displays a strong Canadian Slopestyle scene.Red Bull Rookie of the Year: Fresh Faces to Watch
The long-standing Red Bull Rookie of the Year awards
highlight newcomers who make immediate impact - and 2025 was no exception. Beyond the recognition, winners receive a wildcard entry into the first Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship event of 2026, with flights, accommodation, and a 2026 FMB World Tour license.
At 16 years old, Johanna Nußbaumer (GER) earned the title after an outstanding season. She podiumed in all five FMBA events she entered and took Silver at SilverStar Slopestyle, which secured her a wildcard to Red Bull Joyride’s grand finals. Consistent across Gold, Silver, and Bronze level events, Johanna closed her season with 1,740 points.
On the men’s side, 18‑year‑old Dane Folpp from Australia was crowned the 2025 Red Bull Rookie of the Year, gathering 1,442 points throughout the season. Competing across six Gold, Silver and Bronze events globally, he delivered several standout performances - most notably Gold at the Crankworx Summer Series Slopestyle at Horseshoe Valley Resort. His consistency and competitive spirit edged out a strong field of young contenders.
With their new status, Johanna Nußbaumer and Dane Folpp join the ranks of exceptional athletes including Tim Bringer, Alma Wiggberg, Patricia Druwen, Lucas Huppert, and last year’s winners Lisa‑Marie Blanc and Kaidan Ingersoll. Expanding Horizons: New Events & Global Growth
Even amid economic challenges, the FMBA advanced its vision by adding several new events to the calendar while maintaining established staples:
• The long-awaited Gold Level Crankworx Slopestyle in Christchurch finally launched in 2025, after its 2024 debut was canceled due to wildfire.
• The Italian Slopestyle scene is thriving: the Vittoria Slopestyle in Brembate debuted for both men and women, joining enduring events like TK Dirt & Co Contest, Monza Pizza Invitational, and AllPark Slopestyle at Roma Bike Fest.
• New Bronze level stops added: NW Tune-Up (Bellingham), Squamish Dirt Jumps, and aforementioned Vittoria Slopestyle with a women’s Bronze and a men’s Silver competition.
These additions underline FMBA’s commitment to fostering growth at grassroots and elite levels alike. Looking Ahead to 2026: Evolution & Opportunity
With 2025 behind us, the Freeride Mountain Bike Association turns its gaze to 2026 with optimism. Athletes and fans can expect a fresh take on the Slopestyle World Championships updates to the official rule book, and a preliminary 2026 season calendar soon. The FMBA's goal remains to create, maintain, and support a thriving, competitive, and sustainable sport for athletes and organizers alike.
Stay tuned for official announcements and join us as we continue building the future of freeride mountain biking.
