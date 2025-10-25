Event Report: Reflecting on the 2025 FMB World Tour

PRESS RELEASE: FMBA

Slopestyle World Championship: New Faces, Comebacks & Consistency

Tim Bringer celebrated his first ever SWC gold at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza in Rotorua - the beginning of an unforgettable season. (c) Clint Trahan

Returning from injury, Alma Wiggberg grabbed gold in her first SWC event back in Cairns, Australia, followed by another two victories at the Gold Level SilverStar Slopestyle and Red Bull Joyride. (c) Clint Trahan

Red Bull Rookie of the Year: Fresh Faces to Watch



Securing not only gold but also a wildcard to Red Bull Joyride, Johanna Nußbaumer gave fans a glimpse of her skills and prowess at the SilverStar Gold Slopestyle. (c) Clint Trahan

Kicking off the season with a top-10 result, Dane Folpp competed at six events across the globe. (c) Clint Trahan

Expanding Horizons: New Events & Global Growth

TK Dirt & Co Contest in Milan is only one of many Italian events, showcasing a flourishing Slopestyle scene in Southern Europe. (c) TK Dirt/Ride the Gap

Looking Ahead to 2026: Evolution & Opportunity