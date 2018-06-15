Video: Big Senders & Hot Lines With Vinny T & Friends

MENTIONS:

Every two weeks throughout the 2018 season we will be bringing you regular content straight from the Bike Park. A Sunday in the Park takes a closer look at the people, trails, events and all the good times of the season. Check back every few weeks for another episode or feature edit with Chatel ambassadors like Nico Vink, Louis Reboul and Vinny T.The Bike Park is opening this weekend so without further ado, check out Raph Robles, Antoine Buffart, Kristof Lenssens and Vinny T giving you a little taste.