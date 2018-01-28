A Tour of the Pyrenees' Endless Trails - Photo Report



Words: Tina Gerber

Photos: Saskia Dugon



Riding in the Pyrenees was a completely new experience for me and somehow redefined riding on natural hiking trails. The Pyrenees are just a bit wilder and more untouched than anything I’ve ridden before.



At the end of October, English photographer Saskia Dugon and I met up with Ian and Angela Pendry from Altitude Adventure in the Pyrenees. The goal was to ride the best trails the Pyrenees have to offer within one week. Before this adventure I hardly knew anything about the area.





Stunning view from Puig de Comabella Stunning view from Puig de Comabella





Ailsa riding in front of a stunning panorama Ailsa riding in front of a stunning panorama



Ian and Angela are originally from Great Britain, and are passionate mountain bikers. About 12 years ago they left the UK and set up a new home base at the Spanish/French border in St Pierre dels Forcats. They bought a small hotel “Mouli del Riu” and started their own small business:



Adrien and Angela from Altitude Adventure Adrien and Angela from Altitude Adventure





Ian riding the la Molina tour of day one Ian riding the la Molina tour of day one





Ian in his natural habitant Ian in his natural habitant



We flew directly to Barcelona where we got picked up together with three other guests. On the way to St Pierre dels Forcats we stopped in a small Spanish village. Lunch break, tapas and beer. We reached the accommodation a short while later, built up our bikes, and looked forward to a week of first-class trails.





Getting the bikes ready Getting the bikes ready





The group is having a good time The group is having a good time



The “Backcountry Tour of the Pyrenees Orientales” is one of the tours offered by Ian and Angela: six days with shuttles and gondola uphlifts through the Spanish and French backcountry around Bagà, as well as all overnight stays and meals.





Tina riding a corner on day one at La Molina Ski Resort Tina riding a corner on day one at La Molina Ski Resort



You should be mentally and physically prepared to tackle 12’500hm of downhill and 4000hm uphill in the six days. Always on technical singletrack, with some hike-a-bike involved.





There may always be a bit of a "hike a bike" part There may always be a bit of a "hike a bike" part





Amazing landscape at the Spanish and French border Amazing landscape at the Spanish and French border



The trails are technically demanding. They are all natural hiking trails that are not, as we are used to in Switzerland, well maintained and often used. Every storm changes the trail again, which can lead to the fact that it can hardly or only partially be ridden. Generally speaking, the terrain is very rough – 90% of the trails are very stony. Going full gaz may involve serious consequences. This makes the whole thing exciting, but can also be exhausting, because not every day is full of flow.



It took me three days to get used to the riding – but after realizing where the limits are, I had a lot of fun and really enjoyed the trails.





Ian and Adrien riding a technical part of day three Ian and Adrien riding a technical part of day three





Tina taking the inside line Tina taking the inside line





Riding on red earth is one of the big highlights Riding on red earth is one of the big highlights





The trails are rocky and demanding The trails are rocky and demanding





Adrien and Tina having fun on a early morning ride Adrien and Tina having fun on a early morning ride



Adventure and team spirit



You spend a lot of time in the group – daily on the trail and also in the evening with dinner, which is freshly cooked by Angela. The accommodation is very simple but clean and comfortable. The hospitality of the people touched my heart – I felt very comfortable and welcome wherever we went.





Group ride on red earth Group ride on red earth





Lunch time in a small spanish village Lunch time in a small spanish village





You'll have more trails in the woods around La Pobla de Lillet You'll have more trails in the woods around La Pobla de Lillet





Nick and the cows Nick and the cows



Safe to say we enjoyed this week. Not only because of the beautiful weather and all the riding, but also because of all the short breaks for coffee at small restaurants, great tapas, and those views!





Everydays coffee break Everydays coffee break





Angela shares lunch with a kitten Angela shares lunch with a kitten





Say hello the all these beautiful street doggos Say hello the all these beautiful street doggos





Tina having fun on one of so many super nice trails Tina having fun on one of so many super nice trails



The Pyrenees challenged me and I wasn’t happy with my riding at first. But with time and riding I learned to adapt to the terrain. It has its charm to ride in such terrain and to deal with its nature and conditions. I was impressed by the unbelievable views over those mountain ranges. The amount of trails the area offers and the unlimited hospitality of the locals and the wonderful Spanish food. It’s a culture I like, it’s an area I’ve started to like and I want to strengthen this young love.



