Ingrid Doerr: A Tribute

Roach gear wasn't perfect, but it worked... every day. That and Ingrid was always there when you needed her to be. She literally would give you the clothes off her back.



I even managed to get a set of the pants on the cover of Mountain Biking (right, they're a little hard to see, I'm in front there) when we put down a 1st descent in the Tantalus Range. And I'm still wearing those pants, too. 23 years of heli biking, and ROACH was there from the beginning.



One time, she was playing around with the idea of a jacket that you could zip the sleeves off of. I happened to be at her shop at the time, and she just passed it over to me. "Let me know if this works," she said.

I lost the sleeves years ago, but I still have the vest, and I was wearing it at Retallack when I heard that she was ill and not doing well. I'd say that it works pretty good; 20 years of riding with a garment is alright.

