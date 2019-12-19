A Year in Review: The Power of Mentors - Ride Like a Girl 2019

Geza has a great attitude and has really progressed her riding over the past three seasons. She has demonstrated a commitment to pay-it-forward in the cycling community by volunteering with her school’s mountain bike club, and many community cycling events, including organizing a women’s night at her local bike shop, and helping with trail days. To top it off, she plans to donate the bike to another Ride Like a Girl athlete when she is finished with it. — Amber Zirnhelt, Ride Like a Girl Chair