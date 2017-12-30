VIDEOS

A Year of Wild Riding with the 50to01 Crew - Video

Dec 30, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

The 50to01 crew brought their loose riding style around the world this year, including stops in Jamaica, Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Europe. Enjoy this compilation of raw highlights from 2017.

57 Comments

  • + 32
 That right there is the very definition of riding. Getting loose, riding with imagination, and fucking off with the boys all while having a great day on the bike.
  • - 20
@WAKIdesigns: Speak for your self.
 Yeah it’s easier when you have those skills. Most of us would look like dorks trying to make a video like that. You think that is ehat you do on a good day out with friends, but the reality is rather different. So no, you get no credit for supporting such attitude. Now go ride your bike. Life is pain.
  • + 9
 @WAKIdesigns: Speak for your self.
  • + 9
 Just because you are less stylish and not as fast, doesn‘t mean you can‘t have the same amount of fun!
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: footage is essential. Without it, the fun didn’t happen.
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: haha. I got your joke there. Funny but not dumb enough for the kid's on pinkbike to understand
  • + 0
 @tstaudte: unfortunately it means just that. They are having way more fun than you can have. More skill = More fun. So stop pretending you know what these dudes are about! You can’t face the truth! Mohaha ahahha ahahahahahaha
  • + 18
 Pinkibe is great. one day you have a tuesday tune. Superscience technical and mathmatoligical, then the next day you have a vid like this. Polar opposites, but both way sick
  • + 12
 50to01 is better advertizing for SantaCruz than having Greg Minnaar on the WC circuit.
  • + 11
 I definitely dont agree, however it is definitely still great advertising. You know what I thought was SC's best advertising? The syndicate webisodes. Id look forward to that every month. This last year they only had a couple and they werent as good. Definitely miss the old, frequent ones.... Big advertising mistake in my opinion. Maybe im the only one who misses them?
  • + 1
 @evolixsurf: the old ones? with peaty and Rennie? those were the best
  • + 9
 I love how all the sudden everyone is on fresh nomads. Another wrench thrown in the new bike equation
  • + 7
 Rats manual at 1:20, still picking my jaw up off the floor. And the jezuz at 1:30 still has me laughing
  • + 7
 Best raw vid of the year... The Jamaica vibe is insane!
  • + 1
 Weed effect dude, its awesome Wink
  • + 5
 Great biking, like skiing, is a series of recoveries linked together.
  Weew!
 Awesome. Reminds me of, "Freeriderz Bik Tem" in junior high, my friend made us stickers that said that. We were probably the poorest variation of a "team" ever constructed. Haha.
  • + 5
 Weew!
  • + 2
 These guys are why I ride bikes. Getting out with the boys and killing it is what it's about.
  • + 2
 Maybe just maybe, if I watch this video enough I might someday be that good on a bike.
  • + 1
 You'll need a Nomad.
  • + 1
 @es7ebanlv: a free nomad
  • + 2
 While I could never expect to have half of the skill or speed of these guys, I one day hope to have half as much fun.
  • + 2
 Thanks guys! It's the closest I'll get to a good shred on this -35c degree day!
  • + 3
 Fox kit is Fugly AF
  • + 2
 Great riding, fun to watch
  • + 1
 Whenever you Award athlete of the year to Mr XC I think about videos like this and wonder WHY?
  • + 2
 We need more vid's like this. Way fun to watch..
  • + 1
 I can't imagine how terrifying it must feel to dead sailor one of those Fest jumps
  • + 1
 wish i could fav. everything 50to01 puts out is rad.
  • + 1
 Josh Bryceland on a bike is a thing of beauty! Keep 'em coming boys!
  • + 1
 the lumberyard @ 15:30 whoop whoop!
  • + 1
 Crazy fucks and good at it too, this is what it's about.
  • + 1
 my dream is to smoke a blunt with the 50to01 crew, one day!
  • + 1
 LOL Ratboy...never have any clue what he is saying
  • + 1
 id rather be riding my ebike on some gnar XC
  • + 2
 Hahaahahhhahahahaah
  • + 1
 Awesome as always Smile
  • + 1
 Big smile while watching
  Sick!
 Yeah boy!
  • + 1
 Sick!
  • - 1
 certainly made that dirt their bitch
