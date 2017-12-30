Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
A Year of Wild Riding with the 50to01 Crew - Video
Dec 30, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The 50to01 crew brought their loose riding style around the world this year, including stops in Jamaica, Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Europe. Enjoy this compilation of raw highlights from 2017.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Win a YT Jeffsy 29 AL Two - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
55625 views
What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2017? - Pinkbike Poll
49601 views
Sam Pilgrim on Haibike?
49391 views
Transition Announces New Carbon Sentinel
41229 views
Next Level Drone Footage With Antoine Buffart - Video
41188 views
Ask Pinkbike: Back to Flats, Inches of Squish for Enduro, and Pondering the Next Upgrade
33108 views
Ride More, Think Less - Opinion
28968 views
What Did You Get For Christmas?
26099 views
57 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 32
Mojoronnie
(12 hours ago)
That right there is the very definition of riding. Getting loose, riding with imagination, and fucking off with the boys all while having a great day on the bike.
[Reply]
- 20
WAKIdesigns
(10 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Yeah it’s easier when you have those skills. Most of us would look like dorks trying to make a video like that. You think that is ehat you do on a good day out with friends, but the reality is rather different. So no, you get no credit for supporting such attitude. Now go ride your bike. Life is pain.
[Reply]
+ 9
dannyc87
(8 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: Speak for your self.
[Reply]
+ 9
tstaudte
(7 hours ago)
Just because you are less stylish and not as fast, doesn‘t mean you can‘t have the same amount of fun!
[Reply]
+ 0
DaPeach
(6 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: footage is essential. Without it, the fun didn’t happen.
[Reply]
+ 3
Cdykman101
(5 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: haha. I got your joke there. Funny but not dumb enough for the kid's on pinkbike to understand
[Reply]
+ 0
WAKIdesigns
(26 mins ago)
@tstaudte
: unfortunately it means just that. They are having way more fun than you can have. More skill = More fun. So stop pretending you know what these dudes are about! You can’t face the truth! Mohaha ahahha ahahahahahaha
[Reply]
+ 18
ibishreddin
(12 hours ago)
Pinkibe is great. one day you have a tuesday tune. Superscience technical and mathmatoligical, then the next day you have a vid like this. Polar opposites, but both way sick
[Reply]
+ 12
RedBurn
(10 hours ago)
50to01 is better advertizing for SantaCruz than having Greg Minnaar on the WC circuit.
[Reply]
+ 11
evolixsurf
(8 hours ago)
I definitely dont agree, however it is definitely still great advertising. You know what I thought was SC's best advertising? The syndicate webisodes. Id look forward to that every month. This last year they only had a couple and they werent as good. Definitely miss the old, frequent ones.... Big advertising mistake in my opinion. Maybe im the only one who misses them?
[Reply]
+ 1
makripper
(1 hours ago)
@evolixsurf
: the old ones? with peaty and Rennie? those were the best
[Reply]
+ 9
pargolf8
(12 hours ago)
I love how all the sudden everyone is on fresh nomads. Another wrench thrown in the new bike equation
[Reply]
+ 7
VPS13
(12 hours ago)
Rats manual at 1:20, still picking my jaw up off the floor. And the jezuz at 1:30 still has me laughing
[Reply]
+ 7
huvolix
(12 hours ago)
Best raw vid of the year... The Jamaica vibe is insane!
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(8 hours ago)
Weed effect dude, its awesome
[Reply]
+ 5
EricHarger
(11 hours ago)
Great biking, like skiing, is a series of recoveries linked together.
[Reply]
+ 1
Kramz
(55 mins ago)
Awesome. Reminds me of, "Freeriderz Bik Tem" in junior high, my friend made us stickers that said that. We were probably the poorest variation of a "team" ever constructed. Haha.
[Reply]
+ 5
galliwasp
(13 hours ago)
Weew!
[Reply]
+ 2
m33pm33p
(5 hours ago)
These guys are why I ride bikes. Getting out with the boys and killing it is what it's about.
[Reply]
+ 2
lamppost01
(11 hours ago)
Maybe just maybe, if I watch this video enough I might someday be that good on a bike.
[Reply]
+ 1
es7ebanlv
(9 hours ago)
You'll need a Nomad.
[Reply]
+ 1
febu90
(3 hours ago)
@es7ebanlv
: a free nomad
[Reply]
+ 2
Buggyr333
(4 hours ago)
While I could never expect to have half of the skill or speed of these guys, I one day hope to have half as much fun.
[Reply]
+ 2
usdep243
(11 hours ago)
Thanks guys! It's the closest I'll get to a good shred on this -35c degree day!
[Reply]
+ 3
CaseVentura
(11 hours ago)
Fox kit is Fugly AF
[Reply]
+ 2
Tahoe33
(1 hours ago)
Great riding, fun to watch
[Reply]
+ 1
otto99
(4 mins ago)
Whenever you Award athlete of the year to Mr XC I think about videos like this and wonder WHY?
[Reply]
+ 2
Hammer48
(8 hours ago)
We need more vid's like this. Way fun to watch..
[Reply]
+ 1
metaam
(11 hours ago)
I can't imagine how terrifying it must feel to dead sailor one of those Fest jumps
[Reply]
+ 1
sosburn
(4 hours ago)
wish i could fav. everything 50to01 puts out is rad.
[Reply]
+ 1
MorganBH
(4 hours ago)
Josh Bryceland on a bike is a thing of beauty! Keep 'em coming boys!
[Reply]
+ 1
esstinkay
(5 hours ago)
the lumberyard @ 15:30 whoop whoop!
[Reply]
+ 1
watchtower
(42 mins ago)
Crazy fucks and good at it too, this is what it's about.
[Reply]
+ 1
tgr9
(9 hours ago)
my dream is to smoke a blunt with the 50to01 crew, one day!
[Reply]
+ 1
seismicninja
(5 hours ago)
LOL Ratboy...never have any clue what he is saying
[Reply]
+ 1
otto99
(8 hours ago)
id rather be riding my ebike on some gnar XC
[Reply]
+ 2
m33pm33p
(5 hours ago)
Hahaahahhhahahahaah
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(23 mins ago)
Awesome as always
[Reply]
+ 1
Abantos
(8 hours ago)
Big smile while watching
[Reply]
+ 1
Myfianceemademedoit
(11 hours ago)
Yeah boy!
[Reply]
+ 1
weebleswobbles
(8 hours ago)
Sick!
[Reply]
- 1
Tinga
(11 hours ago)
certainly made that dirt their bitch
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
brownstone
(7 hours ago)
How is it that Ratboy went from WC overall champion to this? I just don't get how he went from best in the world, with best in the world pay cheques to this. Can this really pay as well as being on the WC circuit? Its just you dont often see an athlete at their prime just give up on racing.
[Reply]
+ 3
husstler
(6 hours ago)
I think he knows, and is right to think that a WC racer's head has to be in the game 100%. If he didn't feel up to that then he is right to retire.
[Reply]
+ 1
evolixsurf
(6 hours ago)
LOL, I couldnt even make it down a whole world cup track minutes slower than those guys. Those guys are literally going straight down as fast as humanly possible, on the edge of crashing, 100% of the time... That is so insanely gnarly, its hard to believe. Being that most times when you crash you go head first, id seriously reconsider too. Looks like more fun with what hes doing now anyway. Some people are wired to have fun, some people are wired to win. Im wired to have fun....
[Reply]
+ 1
Mt-Biker-E
(5 hours ago)
I think Chainsaws death had an effect on him & riding on the edge racing World Cup. He says he isn't retired just taking a break. I like it because it has the OG vibe from Warner and Pete's day. Its the heart & soul of mt.biking in my opinion.
[Reply]
+ 5
Hoob93
(3 hours ago)
He's clearly not interested in making as much money as possible, in the 21st century a lot of people find it hard to grasp that something else might be prioritised above salary it seems.
[Reply]
+ 1
jaame
(2 hours ago)
@Hoob93
: not at all, but the reality is you need food and shelter. They are more important than having fun unfortunately. If he wants to mess around making crappy videos with his mates for a while it's all good but it reminds me a bit of Good Will Hunting. That bit where Ben Affleck's character says Will should make something of himself, not because he owes it to himself, but because he owes it to his friends. I hope Miami doesn't wake up in ten years and regret passing up the opportunity to cash in while he still had the ability. Now I don't know him and have no right to judge, and I'm not judging. From my own selfish view, I got a lot more entertainment from him when he was making Gwin tear up (tears of eye water that is), than I get from watching these crappy videos. Well honestly I've only watched one, and it was shit. Anyway I'm rambling. What I mean is, I hope he takes a break and comes back for a few seasons of racing before he's too old and slow. I would hate to see such a f*cking awesome rider end up working at JJB sports for £5.60 an hour when he's 40. Know what I mean?
[Reply]
+ 1
ErnestFrigelj
(58 mins ago)
@jaame
: crappy videos?? Those videos shows what mtb is all about
[Reply]
- 12
Adamrideshisbike
(11 hours ago)
I think that much of the riding depicted in this video is reckless in nature and reflects badly on the mountain bike community as a whole. I would suggest that Pinkbike stop linking to 50:01 videos.
Also, I think I need to get flat pedals in order to better skid my way through berms.
[Reply]
+ 5
Mojoronnie
(11 hours ago)
Ok Dad.... I promise to never skid again.
[Reply]
+ 1
Djambor
(11 hours ago)
yeah thats never gonna happen.
[Reply]
+ 5
G71cey
(11 hours ago)
Sausage.
[Reply]
- 1
Mic173
(10 hours ago)
Well....maybe you just need to watch the movie The Moment then. In case you never heard about it...it is a documentary by Darcy Turenne (google her) about a sport that back then neither the industry nor the publications nor most riders wanted. Took off with a bang and changed mountainbiking forever.
It's called Freeriding, I think. Ride and feel free. You should give it a try next time you ride on singletrack.
[Reply]
+ 1
XCMark
(10 hours ago)
Own a car?
[Reply]
+ 3
zzExPLiiCiTzz
(9 hours ago)
You sound like your super fun to ride with...
[Reply]
+ 1
Beez177
(9 hours ago)
I bet your a lot fun at parties Capt. Serious!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.062203
Mobile Version of Website
57 Comments
Also, I think I need to get flat pedals in order to better skid my way through berms.
It's called Freeriding, I think. Ride and feel free. You should give it a try next time you ride on singletrack.
Post a Comment