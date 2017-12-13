Living Your Best Life: A Tribute to K-Rob - Video

I’m completely shocked, like the rest of our world is. Kevin had the biggest heart. He is eager for every day. Like he was a little kid going to a carnival. He is enthusiastic for every step he took. He is the proudest parent, loyal, loving, caring and tough as hell. He is one of a kind. He could have the softest heart, but may kick your ass, but only because he loved you. There is no one as tough and sweet as KRob. I will forever miss you. My heart is broken. I give every bit of love I have to Robin, Shaye, Kevin and Riley. I’m so sorry. I’m crushed. I Love You.
On a more lighter note. Did Chase just hit NE Style in the snow?
