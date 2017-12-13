Living Your Best Life: A Tribute to K-Rob - Video

We’ve known Kevin Robinson for many years, meeting him through our Red Bull family. Just a couple of weeks ago Aaron and I had dinner with him here in NH while he was heading to one of his famous talks/demo up North. We both left that dinner saying “wow, K-Rob is seriously one of the kindest humans ever.” For someone who had accomplished so much in life, he spent the entire dinner talking about his awesome kids, his amazing wife and how much he loves doing his inspirational talks, how connecting with people is his passion.



The world lost one of the good ones. We’ll miss you K-Rob.

— Kara Chase