Living Your Best Life: A Tribute to K-Rob - Video

Dec 13, 2017
by Peter Jamison  

Aaron Chase Grasp
AARON CHASE
-
GRASP

The following film is dedicated to Kevin Robinson

Aaron Chase - Grasp

The passing of BMX legend Kevin Robinson was an event that none of us were expecting.

bigquotesKevin had the biggest heart. He is eager for every day. Like he was a little kid going to a carnival. He is enthusiastic for every step he took. He is the proudest parent, loyal, loving, caring and tough as hell. He is one of a kind. He could have the softest heart, but may kick your ass, but only because he loved you. There is no one as tough and sweet as KRob.Mat Hoffman


bigquotesWe’ve known Kevin Robinson for many years, meeting him through our Red Bull family. Just a couple of weeks ago Aaron and I had dinner with him here in NH while he was heading to one of his famous talks/demo up North. We both left that dinner saying “wow, K-Rob is seriously one of the kindest humans ever.” For someone who had accomplished so much in life, he spent the entire dinner talking about his awesome kids, his amazing wife and how much he loves doing his inspirational talks, how connecting with people is his passion.

The world lost one of the good ones. We’ll miss you K-Rob. Kara Chase


3 Comments

  • + 4
 Man. I am sorry for everyone who knows him. Just this week I started writing a Just In Case piece I plan on videoing for my boys about things like overcoming adversity, pursuing your passions, going at life at 100%, never giving up, the importance of traveling, living a healthy lifestyle, financial responsibility etc. etc. Not that it will ever replace me being present in my boy's lives if I die.....It's probably more for me than anything.

On a more lighter note. Did Chase just hit NE Style in the snow?
  • + 3
 I saw Kevin perform in CT a couple of summers ago when he scored a new world record for landing the longest back flip on a BMX. So sad to hear this and my heart goes out to Kevin's family and close friends, he was one of my favorite riders to watch growing up and will definitely be missed. Ride on Kev!
  • + 3
 Shit. That is a bummer for his family. Is there a gofundme set up yet?? And I just turned 40 this year. Scary shit! Hug your family every single day!!

