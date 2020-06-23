Leatt Releases Aaron Chase Signature Twenty/Twenty Shoe

What makes the perfect riding shoe? Well, it needs to protect your foot. Protection is often overlooked but very important. Second, it needs to be comfortable. I ride all-day so the shoe needs to be nice and snug. Third, it needs to be grippy in all weather conditions and not just on the pedals! Lastly, they should be durable. I ride, dig and do loads of stuff in my riding shoes so they need to be tough. Oh and one more thing – they need to look awesome! I am stoked about my signature shoe with Leatt, I hope you enjoy riding in them too. — Aaron Chase