Leatt Releases Aaron Chase Signature Twenty/Twenty Shoe

Jun 23, 2020
by Leatt .com  
Richard Kurowski Photography

Press Release: Leatt

Earlier this year Leatt released their line of Twenty/Twenty shoes. Now, Aaron Chase has revealed his own signature 3.0 model, designed to combine style, comfort and control for mountain bikers at all levels.

bigquotesI wanted a shoe that was perfect for riding, digging and everything in between. When Leatt came to me with their new shoe range it was pretty clear for me that the 3.0 was going to be the base for my signature shoe because it ticks all the boxes.Aaron Chase

Available in Aaron’s signature colorway, the all-new Leatt Aaron Chase 3.0 Flat shoe is a durable performance sneaker with distressed leather, offering advanced comfort and protection. This rugged shoe features a padded tongue and sidewalls, with toe and heel protection designed for aggressive enduro and downhill riding.

Aaron Chase Sig Shoe

by LeattUSA
Views: 71    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


The specialized sole is manufactured from our highly durable, abrasion-resistant RideGrip rubber compound, and features mud channels for ultimate bike control in all weather conditions.

Another key feature of Leatt MTB shoes is the shank that controls the flex for different types of riding. The mid-stiffness shank of the 3.0 is optimized for rigorous riding, walking and digging. While the WaffleGrip sole pattern interlocks seamlessly with pedals for the ultimate grip and bike control.

Richard Kurowski Photography

bigquotesWhat makes the perfect riding shoe? Well, it needs to protect your foot. Protection is often overlooked but very important. Second, it needs to be comfortable. I ride all-day so the shoe needs to be nice and snug. Third, it needs to be grippy in all weather conditions and not just on the pedals! Lastly, they should be durable. I ride, dig and do loads of stuff in my riding shoes so they need to be tough. Oh and one more thing – they need to look awesome! I am stoked about my signature shoe with Leatt, I hope you enjoy riding in them too.Aaron Chase


Leatt shoes are now available worldwide.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 Toe protection on mtb shoes is often an extra layer of rubber for scuffing. With low BB's in rock gardens and hidden stumps, I've had my feet blown clean out shoes. Others must have broken toes and metatarsal bones. How about even a composite toe like my work shoes I'm required to wear?
  • 5 0
 I think all shoe manufacturers should test their shoes in Scotland. They will soon start making them from less water absorbing materials....
  • 2 0
 Afterwards, can they then test them in dusty loose rocky places too...the amount of times my feet have been smashed by flying rocks...ouch.
  • 1 0
 Id suggest trying the specialized shoes. They would seem to fit your requirements a lot better. Good protection, good grip, fast drying.
  • 1 0
 Not sure about the digging specific features. Is the sole extra strong to endure stomping the back of a spade? Is there extra sealing to keep the rubble out of your shoes if you happen to spill some from your shovel or wheelbarrow? Extra large platform for compacting the dirt maybe?
  • 1 0
 Hold on, off to paint my bike brown to match my shoes.

