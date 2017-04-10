VIDEOS

Off-Season Antics with Aaron Gwin and Richie Rude - Video

Apr 10, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

In the final episode of the Off-Season series with Gwin, Aaron invites Enduro World Series racer Richie Rude to train and ride with him in California.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Is This the New Santa Cruz Nomad?
134455 views
Ride Your F#%king Bike - The Movie - Watch Now
104620 views
Exclusive DEATHGRIP Trailer – A film by Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough
90069 views
Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 2, Tasmania
83473 views
RockShox Launches New Reverb Remote - First Look
72056 views
Cannondale Launches New Jekyll and Trigger - First Ride
69449 views
Enduro World Series Round 2, Tasmania - Results
62394 views
1up USA Quik Rack - Review
58440 views

10 Comments

  • + 4
 Those southern cali trails are so SICK. Poppy fireroads with lots of natural tech features. Looks like a blast, best of luck this season boys!
  • + 5
 2 of the fastest guys in the world. Yep.
  • + 2
 Why do they even bother to put suspension on their bikes?
These two guys are just incredible!
  • - 1
 I wonder what it would be like to meet these two up on the trails. Hi, Hello. What's up. Good. Chillin? Yea chillin. Like the trails? Umm yea. Wanna join us? Umm yea. Ok ready to go? Um no. What? Why? When will you be ready? - Never.
  • + 3
 I feel doubly pumped and doubly inadequate after this vid.
  • + 2
 Video thumbnail looks like Aaron is delivering for Postmates or UberEats.
  • + 2
 SoCal eat or be eaten. Gnarly desert Terrain.
  • + 2
 The Gwin coverage continues not complaining though
  • + 1
 Common everybody knows thats Skids.
  • - 1
 Первый раз вижу Гвина не на ДХ байке, круть)

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032186
Mobile Version of Website