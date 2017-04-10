Pinkbike.com
Off-Season Antics with Aaron Gwin and Richie Rude - Video
Apr 10, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
In the final episode of the Off-Season series with Gwin, Aaron invites Enduro World Series racer Richie Rude to train and ride with him in California.
+ 4
GnarAZ
(55 mins ago)
Those southern cali trails are so SICK. Poppy fireroads with lots of natural tech features. Looks like a blast, best of luck this season boys!
[Reply]
+ 5
GOGRANDE
(34 mins ago)
2 of the fastest guys in the world. Yep.
[Reply]
+ 2
sandrone
(18 mins ago)
Why do they even bother to put suspension on their bikes?
These two guys are just incredible!
[Reply]
- 1
WAKIdesigns
(15 mins ago)
I wonder what it would be like to meet these two up on the trails. Hi, Hello. What's up. Good. Chillin? Yea chillin. Like the trails? Umm yea. Wanna join us? Umm yea. Ok ready to go? Um no. What? Why? When will you be ready? - Never.
[Reply]
+ 3
MTBrent
(14 mins ago)
I feel doubly pumped and doubly inadequate after this vid.
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(29 mins ago)
Video thumbnail looks like Aaron is delivering for Postmates or UberEats.
[Reply]
+ 2
properp
(32 mins ago)
SoCal eat or be eaten. Gnarly desert Terrain.
[Reply]
+ 2
fmo287
(43 mins ago)
The Gwin coverage continues not complaining though
[Reply]
+ 1
Boxxer1237
(42 mins ago)
Common everybody knows thats Skids.
[Reply]
- 1
TimBurnmann
(17 mins ago)
Первый раз вижу Гвина не на ДХ байке, круть)
[Reply]
These two guys are just incredible!
