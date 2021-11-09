Aaron Gwin Announces Renewed Contract with Intense

Nov 9, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Aaron Gwin shared on social media that he will continue to ride for Intense in the upcoming years, posting a photo of himself at Intense with founder Jeff Steber.

bigquotesStoked for the next few years with this dude! We’ve got some unfinished business to handle. Thanks @intensecycles and crew for the continued support. This has been a great off-season for us already. Really happy with where we’re at and the progress we’re making. Excited for the future!Aaron Gwin

Intense Factory Racing shared an Instagram story of the same photo with the caption "2022 and beyond," so it seems that Gwin has committed to the team, which he owns, through at least 2023.

A little sebatical from podium duties for Aaron Gwin and he s back to work. Can he climb further up the ranks on track 2

Gwin's ride with Intense has had some ups and downs, with a handful of top-10s in 2019 and 2020 but some disappointing results, too, and a back injury that kept him sidelined for the end of the 2021 season. Perhaps the continuation of Intense Factory Racing will give him what it takes to get back to where he wants to be.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Intense Aaron Gwin


38 Comments

  • 18 0
 So that’s why your bikes were in Costco! Intense had to raise enough money resign the gwinster. Will intense have a desirable bike in 22’ that’s not a prototype?
  • 14 0
 He's an investor in intense. He's sponsoring himself bro
  • 1 1
 @makripper: there isn’t a vacc for stupidity Frown
  • 14 0
 Dillon, you son of a b*tch!
  • 10 1
 Wonder if they pay him in tens?
  • 2 0
 It's all about the Hamiltons, baby
  • 8 3
 Looking forward to the new eBike lineup! Congrats AG...Jeff Steber and I have not always seen eye to eye but he's doing some good stuff over there on the eMTB side! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 8 2
 do they even sell bikes? how can they pay his big contract?
  • 4 2
 the decline of Aaron Gwin honestly bothers me, there was a time in which there was talk in the comment section not "if"... WHEN will Gwin surpass Minnar as the Goat, that discussion it's been of the table for years now... and still no sign of Gwin coming back to form, can someone explain what happened???
  • 10 2
 he cares more about the money and multiple houses than racing for passion like Minnar
  • 3 0
 @tcmtnbikr: I can't blame him, did you watch the Vice video on the old pro rider, once the money runs out what next? www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbQAJMOr4-w
make all the money you can before your body can't do it anymore...
  • 1 0
 Yikes. Cringe^100
  • 4 0
 Pre-Season Training camp in rainy Europe…otherwise no more podiums for the Gwinner!
  • 1 0
 Exactly what I've been saying. Got to train in Europe with the big boys or he's not going to be competitive.
  • 1 0
 The amount of hate towards Gwin is hilarious. Dude made the sport what it is today. He brought moto/SC focus and training to DH…well I guess in some ways we can complain about the days lost.

He can do whatever he wants at this point, and if being a part owner of intense and messing around w development and business is what he wants to do, let him lol.
  • 4 0
 Here's hoping he can get back on top!
  • 5 2
 Intense facial expressions as well
  • 1 0
 One of them looks a lot more excited than than the other.
  • 4 1
 I foresee a large amount of intense puns forthcoming.
  • 5 5
 No doubt he'll strain a finger or break a nail before the season starts, or, he'll be riding yet another prototype and put another shite season down to a development season, give it.up Gwinn, you're no longer good enough.
  • 4 1
 regular top tens isn't "good enough"?
  • 5 0
 - He said as he checked Strava after riding the local hill for the 172nd time only to find that he was still 2 minutes off of cracking the Top Ten leaderboards on a segment ridden exclusively by people you’ve never heard of.
  • 1 1
 I wouldn’t go as far as saying he’s not good enough, but I think the hunger is gone . He’s always on his e bike something you don’t see other top guys on as much as him . Intense hasn’t been making good bikes for awhile now , but he’s heavily invested in the company . He’s still a legend , hopefully he gets his program on track or bows out gracefully
  • 2 1
 I kind of like this. He hasn’t won a UCI DH race aboard an intense bike yet. Would like to see that happen.
  • 1 0
 This is dumb. He's invested in the company... He's sponsoring himself pahahah
  • 1 0
 Steber...the Dexter Holland of mountain bikes. Long live Steber!
  • 1 0
 Those facial expressions say it all.
  • 1 0
 Jeff's eyes say it all...
  • 1 0
 The real question is who else will be on the team?
  • 1 1
 Look at the HAIR! #gwinning
  • 1 0
 LOL!
  • 1 1
 but why, he doesn't do anything?
  • 1 0
 WOW That was Intense.
  • 4 6
 can't wait for gwin to show the frenchies who's boss
  • 1 0
 The French are on a pretty Intense jihad. He's definitely gonna need a Jewish carpenter to make his bikes!
  • 2 4
 He's intense on staying.
  • 8 11
 intense sucks
Below threshold threads are hidden

