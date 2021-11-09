Aaron Gwin Announces Renewed Contract with Intense

Aaron Gwin shared on social media
that he will continue to ride for Intense in the upcoming years, posting a photo of himself at Intense with founder Jeff Steber.
|Stoked for the next few years with this dude! We’ve got some unfinished business to handle. Thanks @intensecycles and crew for the continued support. This has been a great off-season for us already. Really happy with where we’re at and the progress we’re making. Excited for the future!—Aaron Gwin
Intense Factory Racing shared an Instagram story of the same photo with the caption "2022 and beyond," so it seems that Gwin has committed to the team, which he owns, through at least 2023.
Gwin's ride with Intense has had some ups and downs, with a handful of top-10s in 2019 and 2020 but some disappointing results, too, and a back injury that kept him sidelined for the end of the 2021 season. Perhaps the continuation of Intense Factory Racing will give him what it takes to get back to where he wants to be.
38 Comments
make all the money you can before your body can't do it anymore...
He can do whatever he wants at this point, and if being a part owner of intense and messing around w development and business is what he wants to do, let him lol.
Post a Comment