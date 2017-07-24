Aaron Gwin at the US DH National Championships - Video

Despite torrential rain, limited training sessions, and a completely unknown track, Aaron Gwin managed to get through his National Champs defense week without a single crash and score a result to take to the bank.Downhill riders literally get to wear their title on their sleeve, with a National Flag on the left arm of their race jersey to be worn at all UCI calendar races for the following year. Since the formation of The YT Mob, Aaron has carried the US Flag on his left sleeve proudly, and after winning yesterday will go on to do so for the next twelve months.