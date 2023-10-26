Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park

Oct 26, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Windrock Bike Park, home of the Tennessee National, a Downhill Southeast round, and multiple local races, has just been purchased by one of the most legendary downhill racers the United States has ever produced. Rumors had been circulating for a while, but now they're confirmed: Aaron Gwin is the new owner of Windrock.

It's safe to say he's gotten to know the place well over the past few years, with it serving as his primary training grounds for the World Cup season. Gwin moved to Tennessee from Southern California in order to have better access to the park, and now with his ownership that access is sure to increase.

The park will remain open seven days a week, and winter racing kicks off on November 19th. Looking further down the road, hopefully this means an even stronger foothold for the US DH scene.


You can read his full announcement on Instagram here:



163 Comments
  • 267 0
 Gwinrock World Cup 2026
  • 115 0
 we'd prefer Gwinrock as part of the Redbull Hardline series!!!
  • 78 0
 GORBA National Series!

Gwin Off Road Bicycling Association...with Aaron Gwin in charge, he can re-stoke the US MTB racing fire like it’s a 90’s NORBA National race. And we thought the MTB Racing Golden Age had passed...it’s about to arrive...with Intense M1’s dominating once again =)
  • 43 0
 @WRCDH: GORBA will also need a chainless DH race!
  • 4 0
 @showmethemountains: Yes, and also a vintage 26” class, so I can race my old Intense M1 in addition to a new M1 — 2X the racing and 2X the fun =P
  • 6 0
 So how do we petition the parks name to be Gwinrock going forward?
  • 1 0
 @WRCDH: Hoping this is the start of just that!
  • 8 0
 @WRCDH: GORBA already exists in guelph ontario!
  • 2 0
 @CycologyBikes: AGORBA or DHAGORBA also have a ring to them.
  • 1 0
 is the track that good?
  • 4 0
 @slayerdegnar: The thing about trails is that you can always build more. This is insane news for the US DH scene.
  • 1 0
 @slayerdegnar: *tracks
  • 4 0
 Looking forward to getting some laps in this gwinter!
  • 1 0
 @WRCDH: I will gladly revamp my M1, M3 and M9 restromod projects to come clean up in a vintage class... As long as I don't lend Kovarik my M1 again. I was pretty upset that he smoked me as bad as he did when he borrowed my M1 at PA. lol
  • 3 0
 @slayerdegnar: simply put, yes! Windrock is a gnarly place to ride. Back in early 2000's it was downright dangerous but over the years a lot of work has gone into making it into an amazing park. Cant wait to see what it will be after AG and Redbull get money going into it.
  • 1 0
 @ktmrider143: Yep...crossing the road while racing was something back in the day ha!
  • 1 0
 @NorthCoastZack: Rad that it's open 7 days a Gweek.
  • 191 0
 LOVED his commentating towards the end of the 2023 DH season ... it sure brought some great value to the last few races IMO!
  • 20 0
 Definitely better than the rest of the season was.
  • 15 1
 100% hope he takes that on regularly next season!
  • 46 0
 @ridedigrepeat:
Let's wait until he's retired first, he can provide plenty of entertainment on the bike so the stuff off the bike can wait!
  • 15 1
 It literally redeemed DH world cup viewing. Such a legend and cool guy
  • 5 1
 For sure. Saved the live broadcast towards the end
  • 1 1
 @ridedigrepeat: Id rather see him focus on racing next year. But yeah he has a bright future as an announcer, the Tony Romo equivalent for MTB.
  • 1 0
 100% agreed. Absolutely fantastic commentator. Would love to see him on top of the box again too.
  • 1 0
 @onemanarmy: TBH it wasn't only better, it was great
  • 126 1
 Gwinner you're a living legend. Please win the worlds just one time before you call it a day.
  • 58 0
 Everyone agrees to let Gwin win world's so he can go full time commentating
  • 4 0
 Windrock will host worlds in a couple years, Gwin wins.
  • 3 0
 @mattg95: minaar might agree, then flip the script
  • 1 0
 Would love to see this.
  • 50 0
 This guy just keeps getting cooler.

Initially, he seemed like a super intense (pun intended) DH racer. Over the years, he's transformed into the wickedly fast uncle of racing who runs a team, designs bike parts and now owns a bike park.

Very impressive.
  • 5 21
flag wburnes (18 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Which bike park did he design?
  • 9 1
 He was one rider who during his peak career was kind of hated on for his attitude and serious competitiveness, now he's the complete opposite and one of the real community men of the DH world. But one thing is for sure is everything he touches he lifts it to another level.
  • 2 0
 @on-the-move: I couldn't stand him. I didn't hate him because I'm not a hateful person, but I strongly disliked him basically for his demolition of the sport as a competitive entity for several years, and because he refused to wear that dress. Very uncool.
Now I've completely changed my opinion, or rather he has changed my opinion. I just really really want him to win again, preferably the world championship. Such an amazing racer and generally awesome dude!
Long live the Gwin.
  • 10 0
 @jaame: When someone new shows up, having put in the work to show an entire field of professional athletes that there’s another level beyond the current one, and then that field of athletes rises to that new level over time… that’s the opposite of demolishing a sport!
  • 1 1
 @BiNARYBiKE: yeah no he didn't demolish the sport, but he demolished the contest for about three years. You knew if he turned up he was going to win. It made for some very predictable racing.
When was his last win, 2019? Something like that?
Imagine if he came back and won again. It would be an amazing achievent.
  • 1 0
 @jaame: ok I see you there fair enough. I would really, really like to see him win one more. Preferably world champs. With all competition healthy and on it.
  • 56 5
 Now we just need an XC pro to buy Trestle and all of their XC flow trails.
  • 6 0
 Lol. You're not wrong. The latest trails have been a little off flow wise too. Should add some more tech instead of the sub par flow. No offense to the crew there because I know they work hard to add trails. The last couple just missed the mark imo
  • 5 0
 @Rokcore: Yeah what they did to Spicy Chicken is a travesty. It needed work but what they did just does not work at all.
  • 1 0
 @BuckNasty44904: they rebuilt a second time and I thought it was pretty good after. But advanced for a trestle blue but on par with some in whistler or the Alps in difficulty.
Not a fan of trestle overall though
  • 2 0
 @BuckNasty44904: Moved away few years ago, but several of my friends seem to like the new Spicey Chicken. They are all good jumpers, maybe that's why they dig it.
  • 2 0
 @BuckNasty44904: what happened to it? I was at Keystone and Granby the past two seasons since Trestle was getting boring with only flow trails. Spicy Chicken was definitely a top trail there too
  • 2 0
 @Rokcore: they rebuilt the jumps much larger, they are now bigger than a lot of rainmaker.
Initially they were very poppy and you had to pretty on your game to not get kicked.
They reshaped them a few weeks after and I think it's petty good now personally
  • 1 0
 @catweasel: just found a video with the revisions and it looks damn good. I will definitely be making another trip out next season to ride it. The trail crew is doing great maintenance work / tweaks on existing trails. I'll admit the rework to the double under the chair lift on rain maker, before they removed the new lip, had me really concerned; that jump was already a crash magnet before they reworked it with a popper lip. Thankfully they cut the lip down on it.

Happier camper, field trip, and day trip were ones I just couldn't figure out. It was a bummer since they were all completed one after the other.
  • 6 0
 Retiring mountain goat was a sad day for USA cycling
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: The trail that dropped you out by the train tracks a bit down from the resort? . I only rode that one twice in an Enduro race
  • 1 0
 @bman33: Mountain Goat stayed within the resort. You might be thinking of Eye-to-Eye, which does drop you almost all the way down to the railroad.
  • 1 0
 @BuckNasty44904: When did Spicy Chicken get reworked? I rode Trestle in early July and it was the same as ever.

I gotta say, Trestle kinda drives me nuts. Between Happier Camper, Day Trip, Field Trip and Paper Boy its like they keep building the same trail. Those are fun and fast but not the type of trail that pushes your skills and makes you want to go back the next day. I get that they don't have the most optimal terrain, its not a steep mountain, but it seems like they could build at least one more Trestle-DH level track.
  • 1 0
 @bman33: Spicy chicken is just a big dirt jump line, huge steep lips
  • 21 1
 It would be so rad to have a bike park near by owned by a mountain biker…I’m looking at you Mammoth!
  • 32 0
 Easy peasy, just find MTBer w/ 4 Billion to buy Alterra Mtn Corp, and the world of Mammoth, Palisades, Big Bear, Aspen, Winter Park, Deer Valley and half dozen more is your oyster!
  • 4 16
flag hbar314 (24 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 You mean owned by a dentist?
  • 2 0
 Only in your wildest dreams (and mine). Alterra will probably never sell it. In 2005, it was sold $365 Million. I can't imagine what it's worth now. The land may still be owned by the US Forest Service.
  • 9 2
 @hbar314: a dentist mountainbiker? With Gwin being rich now, do we consider him a dentist as well? Will he be doing people's teeth now?
So many questions...
  • 5 0
 @powturn: thankfully I recently found out that the manager of the trail builders at mammoth will actually be a mountain biker starting in 2024… insane idea!
  • 14 0
 @powturn: I'm considering making 4 Billion so I can do just that!
  • 1 0
 Do like Gwin and buy a house in the area.
  • 2 0
 @powturn: Don't forget about Blue Mountain, ON where Alterra actually closed the bike park entirely.

Not that i'm bitter. At all. *grumble*
  • 17 0
 So stoked for you Aaron. New Intense looks amazing, Neko's bike is up for pre-order next month, such a bright future coming to US downhill with you and Dak and the Mulallys and Asa and everyone else working so hard and you all feel like a family. Now if RedBull can get you and Warner broadcasting some East Coast races I wouldn't even bother with the UCI anymore.
  • 1 0
 Pinkerton too, are there any fast girls coming up the ranks?
  • 5 0
 @wburnes: Forgot their names but they were supported by Transition Bike Co in the UCI Junior womens ranks. Fast girls!
  • 12 2
 Gwindrock you mean
  • 45 1
 Gwinn's public persona is ageing so gracefully, he just gets more likeable every year! Good on you Aaron.
  • 4 0
 USDH let's go
  • 13 2
 @uponcripplecreek: United States Derailleur Hangar? Not another standard!
  • 1 0
 @rrolly: technically udh is of united states origin
  • 1 5
flag Sethimus (13 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @uponcripplecreek: just don’t mention the war, i mean covid
  • 1 0
 @rrolly: We'll make sure its spec'd in 1/10 inch measurements, just to spite rest of the world.
  • 5 0
 This is just so cool for mountain biking. Gwin is one of my fave personalities in the sport. Glad to see him taking a leading roll in spurring MTB on in the states. Makes me want to go ride there...probably makes a lot of people!
  • 1 4
 Funny you should use the word "personalities"
  • 2 0
 @Rhymer: reading comprehension
  • 9 2
 Finally the secret is out
Congrats big time to Aaron! Pumped to see what’s to come!
  • 8 0
 First Job, Kill the Kudzu!
  • 7 0
 Second job estimated to start: 2040
  • 5 0
 There's tons of services that rent out goats to eat kudzu
  • 7 2
 Gwindrock is an awesome name.
Perhaps he could have bought (G)Windam too before it was closed down for ever... and outfit with a fleet of gwintense rental bikes...
  • 5 0
 Congratulations!! Can't wait to make the trip from Texas to see and ride it.
  • 6 1
 Bikepark Wales has been going for years and is still super popular..definitely profit if done correctly
  • 4 3
 Because it’s boring enough to appeal to the masses, worst uplift trails I’ve visited
  • 6 0
 Sold his apartment in California to buy it
  • 2 0
 Bring some Canadian Whistler builders. They know how to build a park. Gwin Is an awesome guy. Used to run into him a lot in Murrieta. Was with a group of buddies the first time I saw him at he top of "Overdrive". I said "We better go first, these guys look like they ride slower" motioning towards Gwin and his friend. Everyone besides Gwin including his friend laughed. He looked up at me with a competitive fire. After seeing that I am overweight, in my 50's and on an ebike, he started laughing with all of us. After that, he was always nice. I wish him and his new family the best!
  • 2 0
 I'm not only stoked for Aaron, but for Neko too. He's really been dialing in his skills and business acumen, first with Windrock, then Rock Creek and Kanuga. You'll notice a trend in most of these places - they don't have lifts, and they don't make snow - which opens a lot more places to this style of venture. In case your wondering, all three are on leased land. Windrock is owned by Windrock Land Holdings, Rock Creek is Green River Land Holdings, and Kanuga is owned by Kanuga Conferences. This is probably a good thing too, as it allows these operations lower risk and overhead. The future of DH in the Southeast is bright.
  • 2 0
 My favorite part of the podcast episode interview with Neko was Henry heavily alluding to Neko owning Windrock in Tennessee instead of Rock Creek/Kanuga in North Carolina. Made for a funny few moments.
  • 8 0
 I think Neko did own the Windrock Bike park at some point before selling to Sean
  • 4 0
 He was one of the co-creators of Windrock.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOLzkDDTixo
  • 1 0
 Co-owners I meant to say. At least at one point.
  • 3 0
 @grumbly: I mean I think both co-owner and co-creator make sense, IIRC Neko and Sean Leader built most of the trails themselves with a whole lotta sweat
  • 1 0
 @JibbyTheScout: ah okay my mistake. I didn't know that.
  • 1 0
 @grumbly: TIL! Thanks for the info.
  • 1 0
 We need someone like him in Spain to buy La Pinilla bike park. It has been recently sold to new owner,but the things they are doing have nothing to do with the trails or even the bike park. They rebuild the main restaurant and call it good,make it a luxury one. I doubt they have a plan to develop the bikepark.
  • 5 0
 This is cool!
  • 5 0
 Gwinrock goated
  • 6 4
 Finally, a buyout we can all be happy about (hint hint pinkbike)
Maybe they will even have contests that you can actually win
  • 5 0
 Gwin for president!!
  • 4 1
 Do bike parks actually make any money? I thought they were a sink for money to go down the drain
  • 6 0
 Windrock has dramatically less infrastructure to deal with than most ski mountain bike parks to deal with. Not having those costs is a huge plus towards profitability of a nearly pure bike park venture.
  • 2 3
 I sense some bitterness! Have you been caught out yourself? Based on Gwin's previous moves and deals I reckon he knows what he is doing.
  • 5 0
 Most likely a passion purchase. I’m wondering what the valuation of the bike park is, and of course what he paid, and if this was all financed through business partners or bank. I just don’t see it being super profitable.
  • 1 0
 Ask Dani Hart, he owns one too
  • 1 0
 Actually I think it's a good time to get into the market. A lot more riders looking for bike parks. You could probably also make money off camping spots, RV utility hookups, food, merch, bike rentals. I think the trick is controlling liability costs and avoiding expensive business loans. Of course, you gotta keep the quality of the trails up, and if done properly, word of mouth will do the bulk of the advertising.
  • 8 0
 I think people who haven't been to Windrock don't fully grasp exactly what goes on there, because the bike park is probably a small percentage of the overall ~70k acre property and there are a lot of other operations there.

There is a lot of infrastructure there to manage the ~70k acre park that caters to motorsports. There are also commercial operations going on there related to natural gas and logging, which involve maintaining the 4x4 trails that cross through the property, as well as the ventilation for old mines or whatever is going on up there. If you ride the 4x4 trails, you'll see just what an insane operation it is, the bike park is barely a blip on the radar of the whole place and you can drive in, missing it entirely in the scope of the 4x4 and commercial stuff happening. It's an enormous, busy place, and my mind is blown every time I drive there that something like it exists, even if you forget the bike park entirely.

So it's not a pure bike park venture by any stretch, but I can't make sense of the whole thing being split now, because the bike park sits in the middle of Windrock's property, which has a number of roads (paved and gravel), 4x4 trails, hosts large events for rock racing and 4x4 stuff, commercial operations, etc.
  • 2 0
 I could totally see Gwin opening a motocross track.
  • 6 1
 @shinook: windrock bike park leases the land from windrock. So Aaron bought the bike park business and will continue to lease the land.
  • 1 1
 @shinook: so this raises the question: did AG but only the bike park or that whole property?
  • 1 0
 That's a good question. Most businesses don't throw away money but certainly lift ticket sales wouldn't justify the cost. There has to be a way it fits into a bigger picture of revenue (hotels, family activities, restaurants, retail).
  • 3 0
 @pmhobson: 0% chance he bought the whole property, it's an enormous endeavor worth a lot of money, he likely bought some business aspect of the bike park that was previously held by Windrock and leases the property like @manglermixer said. It still seems like a strange thing to break it off, but I guess the bike park has kindof taken a life of its own on and became too much to manage alongside the other recreational activities, which draw a completely different type of crowd, have completely different requirements, and a lot of those trails are tied to logging/fracking/mining/whatever goes on up there now, which AFAIK the bike park has no connection to.

If anyone goes, be sure to read up on the history of the area, it's kindof wild and IIRC includes an armed uprising by the miners against the landowners (Coal Creek War). The area has been mined going back into the late 1800s and has been used for various things since, you get more of a sense of scale of it all off the 4x4 trails than you do the bike trails and can see various tidbits from its history along those areas. I've only ridden bikes there a few times but my mind is blown every time I go there for any purpose at the scale of the operation for both the recreational/commercial stuff and how many people are there. Just, uh, stay out of the streams and rivers.
  • 1 0
 I quick look at Anderson County Parcel viewer says the entire Windrock Land Company's property is roughly 37,000 acres and was assessed at $17 million. That's just one portion of their total land holdings as well, as they've got 73,000 acres total between adjacent counties.

So yea, Gwin bought the business (and presumably the lease), not the land.
  • 1 0
 @PHeller: there's already motocross happening at Windrock Park, just not in the DH zone. It was always a moto / OHV park with other commercial interests.

We need him to send some money to TTC now too, really invest in the Tennessee DH scene.
  • 3 0
 Wow, this is great to see!
  • 2 0
 Who was the owner of it prior to him buying? I was always curious if Sean or Neko owned it? Or just operated?
  • 4 1
 Neko first then Sean I believe
  • 2 0
 Awesome, I'm super stoked for this. Nice move, Aaron.
  • 2 0
 Will there be trails where chains are not allowed?
  • 2 0
 This is pretty rad. Lift install coming in the future?
  • 4 0
 I know that is crazy expensive, but would be great. I have riddent the lift trucks numerous times. Can be 'exciting' to say the least. lol
  • 3 1
 @bman33: I really dislike lift trucks/vans. A chairlift or even better, a gondola, would be a big upgrade imo.

Probably better for air quality too.
  • 2 1
 @wburnes: I agree. I don't love Rock Creek for that reason. at least they have the buses now instead of the uhaul trucks with the tailgate smashing you in the head. wish the bus driver would slow the f*ck down though. really don't need to go 60 up a narrow road with no shoulder in a schoolbus.
  • 5 0
 @wburnes: No way you'll be able to justify a gondola install at a pure bikepark. But you can buy used chairlifts that are still in good condition.
  • 2 0
 I like the idea of a t-bar/poma style lift that hooks onto your bars, Green Hill bike park in Germany has them, I would image a t-bar is quite a bit cheaper than a chairlift or gondola. The only downside would probably be smaller children might find it difficult.
  • 1 0
 @brighterlights: hey, at least the trails seem calm after
  • 3 0
 My favorite color is ham
  • 3 0
 Bacon is the better hue
  • 1 0
 tuna anyone
  • 4 3
 the guy that is living everyones dream life....hell yeah brother!!! USA! USA! USA!
  • 1 0
 Athertons -> Dyfi Bike Park
Gwin -> Winrock
Sunshine Coast Crew -> Coast Gravity

Who next?
  • 5 0
 Danny Hart's Descend
  • 2 0
 Who tf is the sunshine coast crew?
  • 1 0
 Found it, it‘s a 4x4 enthusiast group … didn‘t know they were into mtb
  • 2 0
 @Stokedonthis: "The Coastal Crew", lots of video stuff from the mid 2010s.
  • 1 0
 Freaking Gwinning!!! I'm also hoping some of these yearly new powerball winners are mtb'r's and do more of this!!!!
  • 2 1
 Bring back the rock drop to redbull drop, pretty please!
  • 2 0
 Best news all day!
  • 2 0
 Windrock, Gwintensifies
  • 3 2
 I`d call this a Gwin wind situation
  • 1 0
 is it necessary ro ride this park without chain?
  • 1 0
 I'm guessing Intense for the rental fleet?
  • 1 0
 Brilliant!
  • 1 1
 Would anyone even be mad if he renamed it Gwinrock?
  • 1 0
 Wow! That is amazing!!!
  • 1 0
 Rule nr.1 - no chain
  • 1 1
 I bought a big mac if anyone is interested
  • 1 0
 gwin baby
  • 1 0
 NICE!!
  • 2 2
 With the help of God
Below threshold threads are hidden





