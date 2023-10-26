Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park

Windrock Bike Park, home of the Tennessee National, a Downhill Southeast round, and multiple local races, has just been purchased by one of the most legendary downhill racers the United States has ever produced. Rumors had been circulating for a while, but now they're confirmed: Aaron Gwin is the new owner of Windrock.
It's safe to say he's gotten to know the place well over the past few years, with it serving as his primary training grounds for the World Cup season. Gwin moved to Tennessee from Southern California in order to have better access to the park, and now with his ownership that access is sure to increase.
The park will remain open seven days a week, and winter racing kicks off on November 19th. Looking further down the road, hopefully this means an even stronger foothold for the US DH scene.
You can read his full announcement on Instagram here:
Gwin Off Road Bicycling Association...with Aaron Gwin in charge, he can re-stoke the US MTB racing fire like it’s a 90’s NORBA National race. And we thought the MTB Racing Golden Age had passed...it’s about to arrive...with Intense M1’s dominating once again =)
Let's wait until he's retired first, he can provide plenty of entertainment on the bike so the stuff off the bike can wait!
Initially, he seemed like a super intense (pun intended) DH racer. Over the years, he's transformed into the wickedly fast uncle of racing who runs a team, designs bike parts and now owns a bike park.
Very impressive.
Now I've completely changed my opinion, or rather he has changed my opinion. I just really really want him to win again, preferably the world championship. Such an amazing racer and generally awesome dude!
Long live the Gwin.
When was his last win, 2019? Something like that?
Imagine if he came back and won again. It would be an amazing achievent.
Not a fan of trestle overall though
Initially they were very poppy and you had to pretty on your game to not get kicked.
They reshaped them a few weeks after and I think it's petty good now personally
Happier camper, field trip, and day trip were ones I just couldn't figure out. It was a bummer since they were all completed one after the other.
I gotta say, Trestle kinda drives me nuts. Between Happier Camper, Day Trip, Field Trip and Paper Boy its like they keep building the same trail. Those are fun and fast but not the type of trail that pushes your skills and makes you want to go back the next day. I get that they don't have the most optimal terrain, its not a steep mountain, but it seems like they could build at least one more Trestle-DH level track.
So many questions...
Not that i'm bitter. At all. *grumble*
Congrats big time to Aaron! Pumped to see what’s to come!
Perhaps he could have bought (G)Windam too before it was closed down for ever... and outfit with a fleet of gwintense rental bikes...
www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOLzkDDTixo
Maybe they will even have contests that you can actually win
There is a lot of infrastructure there to manage the ~70k acre park that caters to motorsports. There are also commercial operations going on there related to natural gas and logging, which involve maintaining the 4x4 trails that cross through the property, as well as the ventilation for old mines or whatever is going on up there. If you ride the 4x4 trails, you'll see just what an insane operation it is, the bike park is barely a blip on the radar of the whole place and you can drive in, missing it entirely in the scope of the 4x4 and commercial stuff happening. It's an enormous, busy place, and my mind is blown every time I drive there that something like it exists, even if you forget the bike park entirely.
So it's not a pure bike park venture by any stretch, but I can't make sense of the whole thing being split now, because the bike park sits in the middle of Windrock's property, which has a number of roads (paved and gravel), 4x4 trails, hosts large events for rock racing and 4x4 stuff, commercial operations, etc.
If anyone goes, be sure to read up on the history of the area, it's kindof wild and IIRC includes an armed uprising by the miners against the landowners (Coal Creek War). The area has been mined going back into the late 1800s and has been used for various things since, you get more of a sense of scale of it all off the 4x4 trails than you do the bike trails and can see various tidbits from its history along those areas. I've only ridden bikes there a few times but my mind is blown every time I go there for any purpose at the scale of the operation for both the recreational/commercial stuff and how many people are there. Just, uh, stay out of the streams and rivers.
So yea, Gwin bought the business (and presumably the lease), not the land.
We need him to send some money to TTC now too, really invest in the Tennessee DH scene.
Probably better for air quality too.
Gwin -> Winrock
Sunshine Coast Crew -> Coast Gravity
Who next?
All that just to say: just because Gwin has done well for himself doesn't mean that pro-DH riders aren't underpaid.
I'm stoked he did well. He was the best the sport has for years, put everything into it, and now is spending money growing the sport.
He's also a GREAT commentator.
"underpaid" is a responsibilty deflecting term for people that don't negotiate well....If there is money in a sport, and the athletes that compete in it generally feel under paid, then they need to negotiate better. whether that is individually, or collectively is immaterial. the fact remains, they aren't doing THEIR part in securing an equitable piece of the pie.
you baby huey.....