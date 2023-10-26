Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park

Windrock Bike Park, home of the Tennessee National, a Downhill Southeast round, and multiple local races, has just been purchased by one of the most legendary downhill racers the United States has ever produced. Rumors had been circulating for a while, but now they're confirmed: Aaron Gwin is the new owner of Windrock.It's safe to say he's gotten to know the place well over the past few years, with it serving as his primary training grounds for the World Cup season. Gwin moved to Tennessee from Southern California in order to have better access to the park, and now with his ownership that access is sure to increase.The park will remain open seven days a week, and winter racing kicks off on November 19th. Looking further down the road, hopefully this means an even stronger foothold for the US DH scene.You can read his full announcement on Instagram here: