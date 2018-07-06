RACING

Aaron Gwin Injured During Practice - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Jul 6, 2018
by Alex Evans  
Have Aaron Gwin's chances of winning on the wild Black Snake track been scuppered?

bigquotesWell my day ended here. Had a small crash in practice this morning and landed right back on my thumb. Kinda can’t believe it, I’m so bummed. Trying my best to ride again tomorrow but thumbs pretty destroyed now so we’ll see. I’ve given it everything I had to push through this injury the past month, happy with my effort but the outcome is definitely disappointing. That’s racing, success is never owed. Looking forward to moving past this and getting back to full health. Thanks everyone for the support and messages, I’ll give ya another update tomorrow.Aaron Gwin

A post shared by Aaron Gwin (@aarongwin1) on


Heal up soon, Aaron!

16 Comments

  • + 21
 Bummer. Wishing the "Gwinner" a full and speedy recovery. DHWC is not the same without him. Healing vibes.
  • + 13
 RIP everyones fantasy
  • - 6
flag nozes (7 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I'm getting pretty fed up with people whinning about how a injured rider is ruining their fantasy teams. Grow the f*ck up and show some respect for the athletes. I'm worried about the health of one of the worlds best riders,not your damn fantasy team.
  • + 3
 @nozes: Im getting pretty fed up with peoples horrible sense of sarcasm
  • + 5
 Man its crazy to think if he can pull of one more win he will beat Minnar's record! It seems like beating that record ain't gonna come easy! Best wishes to Gwin!!!!
  • + 4
 At firat glance it looked like Gwin had a massive front fender on his fork... Then I opened my eyes.
  • + 4
 Dangit Gwinny! Heal up
  • + 3
 Looks like Amaury has a good chance to pull away in the overall
  • + 2
 And Luca Shaw has another opening!
  • + 4
 Oh man get well soon
  • + 3
 Fast recovery to a great rider and even better person!!!!
  • + 2
 If you can win with no chain, you can win with no thumb?
  • + 1
 Now go smack up Bruni with the other hand.
  • + 1
 That's Arrong Win guy has alot of followers.
  • + 1
 What happened to duct tape?
  • + 0
 At least I still have Luca and Amaury on my team. Heal up soon!

