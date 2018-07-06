Aaron Gwin Injured During Practice - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Well my day ended here. Had a small crash in practice this morning and landed right back on my thumb. Kinda can’t believe it, I’m so bummed. Trying my best to ride again tomorrow but thumbs pretty destroyed now so we’ll see. I’ve given it everything I had to push through this injury the past month, happy with my effort but the outcome is definitely disappointing. That’s racing, success is never owed. Looking forward to moving past this and getting back to full health. Thanks everyone for the support and messages, I’ll give ya another update tomorrow. — Aaron Gwin