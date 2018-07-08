Aaron Gwin Likely Out Until Mont-Sainte-Anne

Well I survived maybe the toughest day of my career. Tried to grit it out in my race run but the pain and weakness in my thumb was just too much. The crash and re injury in practice really set me back. I had to at least try but after the race, it’s finally clear to me that the best decision is to take some time off for this thing to heal. Riding is only making it worse and it’s just not worth the risk anymore to score a few points. This last month has been a bummer but I tried my absolute best and I’m content with that. Time to focus on my training and recovery, hoping to be back strong by MSA. Thanks everyone for the messages, your support has been awesome and an encouragement to me. We’ll be back soon 😎💪🏼👊🏼👊🏼

