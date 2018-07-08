INDUSTRY INSIDER

Aaron Gwin Likely Out Until Mont-Sainte-Anne

Jul 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Well I survived maybe the toughest day of my career. Tried to grit it out in my race run but the pain and weakness in my thumb was just too much. The crash and re injury in practice really set me back. I had to at least try but after the race, it’s finally clear to me that the best decision is to take some time off for this thing to heal. Riding is only making it worse and it’s just not worth the risk anymore to score a few points. This last month has been a bummer but I tried my absolute best and I’m content with that. Time to focus on my training and recovery, hoping to be back strong by MSA. Thanks everyone for the messages, your support has been awesome and an encouragement to me. We’ll be back soon 😎💪🏼👊🏼👊🏼

A post shared by Aaron Gwin (@aarongwin1) on


bigquotesTried to grit it out in my race run but the pain and weakness in my thumb was just too much. The crash and re injury in practice really set me back...Time to focus on my training and recovery, hoping to be back strong by MSA.Aaron Gwin

With Gwin not in the running for the podium at Vallnord next weekend, points are up for grabs in the overall. The decision to race this weekend was a warrior move to be sure, but one wonders if it was worth the cost now that the overall appears out of reach.

Best wishes to Aaron! Heal quick, and hope to see you back in action by Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
143852 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
104459 views
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
77227 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
76327 views
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
75649 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
64991 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
58911 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
44934 views

5 Comments

  • + 10
 small injuries like fingers, ankles, wrists etc can be so frustrating. they are so small but can really hold you back. go get 'em in MSA Gwin!
  • + 6
 ...and the World Champs. I would love to see him win it this year.
  • + 2
 Hoping this year is his year for the World Champs. Heal up soon Gwin!
  • + 2
 Yes, in second place after Minnaar. Smile
  • - 2
 nah

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022763
Mobile Version of Website