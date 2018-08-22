PINKBIKE TECH

Aaron Gwin is Back, and He's On a 29er - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Aug 22, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Gwin YT Tues 29

These days, news about a new 29"-wheeled downhill bike doesn't raise as many eyebrows as it once did. Most of the major teams have a production or prototype big wheeler available for their athletes, and now that a wider range of DH forks, wheels, and tires are available it's not as much of a struggle to get a race bike together. But when Aaron Gwin shows up at a race with an unpainted 29" YT Tues, well, that's something to write about.

We haven't seen Gwin between the tape since the Val di Sole World Cup, where a crash in practice aggravated the thumb injury he's been battling this season, and likely played a role in his 31st place finish. That thumb injury was also the reason he chose to skip Mont-Sainte-Anne, but based on social media sightings, it looks like he was using that time away from the circuit to get some miles in on this new bike.

The unpainted frame has similar lines to the current Tues, and uses the same familiar Horst Link suspension layout, and I'd be willing to bet that the geometry numbers are fairly similar, with a few small tweaks to accommodate the larger wheels. Will the new bike propel Gwin to a win in La Bresse? Or perhaps be the ticket to snagging that elusive World Champion title? We'll find out soon enough.

Gwin YT Tues 29
Gwin YT Tues 29
The unpainted carbon frame appears almost identical to the recently updated Tues, except this one takes 29" wheels.


Gwin YT Tues 29
Gwin YT Tues 29
The frame may have a raw, almost unfinished look, but if YT are opening up a mold for a 29" Tues, it's likely that a full production run will happen sometime in the future.


52 Comments

  • + 52
 Who's Aaron Gwin and what is a 29'er.
  • + 24
 Grandpa? I thought we talked about going on the internet before taking your meds.
  • + 6
 Aaron Gwin is an up and coming rider looking for his first top 10 finish on the World Cup circuit and 29’ers is a reference to Gwin and other riders trying to get a World Cup with before they turn 30. Now you know
  • + 22
 But I just bought my Limited edition 27.5 eagle wheels!!! Caw caw!!!
  • + 32
 They're limited because they made 5 and then realized that everybody rides 29" wheels so they just stopped.
  • + 13
 The 29s will fit 3 more eagles on them.
  • + 1
 @WrenchRy87: 0.5 eagles per inch. Good to know
  • + 14
 This is the best paint job I've seen recently. Just put a logo on it, and go!
  • + 16
 24" ain't dead.
  • + 14
 True, if you're a little kid.
  • + 2
 Or if you ride street, park and dj at real bmx spots. Try fitting your 29er into those transitions please, I will be laughing with you not at you.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Or an over the hill BMX racer who's knees can just about manage Cruiser.
  • + 0
 Ideal for the 6ft huck to flat, not much else.
  • + 1
 @OffTrackBouncer: why would you ride your 29" at the kids park?
Wink
  • + 2
 @es7ebanlv: not sure, but a BmX racer may wonder what’s that fuzz with using motocross- like bicycles to do those small jumps on a-Line and normal jumps on b-line while he sends crabapple bits sized jumps on kids bike on a daily basis.
  • + 1
 That has to suck having no BMX scene but if playing it safe in spandex 29er land is your thing do you.
  • + 3
 In almost one year we pass through 27,5 to 29 wheel What are bike industry waiting to go to 32" and 36 " wheel ?
Aren't we all 2,00m tall ? will not those wheels be faster, smother ,nicer and al that trash they say about
How mutch 29`ers have they to sell to pass to the new standart I cant wait Im a short guy 1,70m but i will be faster for sure
With all that speed improvement the motorbike races will end
We wil have moto GP and MX with no motor but 29 wheel ohh yeah or maybe 32".....or 36"...who knows ?
  • + 1
 We're going back to 26 next year.
  • + 5
 Big wheels Big results Wink
  • + 5
 It's a frame, no wheels in sight
  • + 9
 He will be carried to the finish by a team of eagles.
  • + 3
 I for one welcome our new 29 inch overlords. Resistance is futile.

I’m so ahead of the curve I ride a bike with 1400mm reach and 12mm of offset.
  • + 4
 #27.5aintdead
  • + 1
 #27.5forlife
  • + 2
 YT orignally painted this frame, this is just what happens to their paint after a few rides.
  • + 1
 Sounds about right on my YT
  • + 2
 inserts the whole world is burning gif*
  • + 1
 Betting he races for the rainbow jersey on 27.5
  • + 6
 Betting you haven't listened to his interview with maddogboris on Vital. Say goodbye to your money
  • + 1
 @mollow: dang no I haven’t lol
  • + 0
 Have we seen any evidence of Gwin on an e-bike? That would really f*ck shit up around here.
  • + 1
 Doesn’t mater the wheel size when your homeboy Jesus has your back.
  • + 1
 Yess
  • - 1
 Waits until the second to last race of the year to hop onto a 29er with no paint and a pretty rough around the edges lay up, interesting move...
  • + 1
 No water bottle mount!!!!!
  • + 2
 Gwinner
  • - 1
 Hey @mikekazimer,


"But when Aaron Gwin shows up at a race with an unpainted 29" YT Tues, well, that's something to write about."

You barely wrote anything lol!
  • + 1
 He wrote about writing about it
  • + 1
 Thats a 29? Uhujj
  • + 0
 He could win on a Raleigh Chopper and they have a small wheel up front.
  • - 1
 You have no idea what size wheels he may put on that thing!
  • + 0
 Meh
  • - 1
 And a plastic bike!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



