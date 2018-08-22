Aaron Gwin is Back, and He's On a 29er - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

The unpainted carbon frame appears almost identical to the recently updated Tues, except this one takes 29" wheels. The unpainted carbon frame appears almost identical to the recently updated Tues, except this one takes 29" wheels.

These days, news about a new 29"-wheeled downhill bike doesn't raise as many eyebrows as it once did. Most of the major teams have a production or prototype big wheeler available for their athletes, and now that a wider range of DH forks, wheels, and tires are available it's not as much of a struggle to get a race bike together. But when Aaron Gwin shows up at a race with an unpainted 29" YT Tues, well, that's something to write about.We haven't seen Gwin between the tape since the Val di Sole World Cup, where a crash in practice aggravated the thumb injury he's been battling this season, and likely played a role in his 31st place finish. That thumb injury was also the reason he chose to skip Mont-Sainte-Anne, but based on social media sightings, it looks like he was using that time away from the circuit to get some miles in on this new bike.The unpainted frame has similar lines to the current Tues, and uses the same familiar Horst Link suspension layout, and I'd be willing to bet that the geometry numbers are fairly similar, with a few small tweaks to accommodate the larger wheels. Will the new bike propel Gwin to a win in La Bresse? Or perhaps be the ticket to snagging that elusive World Champion title? We'll find out soon enough.