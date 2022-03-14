close
Aaron Gwin Launches Charity Giveaway to Cover Pit Damages at the Tennessee National

Mar 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Aaron Gwin has launched a charity giveaway to help privateers who suffered damage to their pits at last weekend's Tennessee National.

After qualifying on Friday, the area around Windrock Bike Park had a severe storm with high winds and lots of snow, this led to some heavy damage. The organisers were quick to cancel Saturday's racing but this still left the pits that were hugely damaged by the storm. To help out privateers at the event a giveaway has been launched to help cover costs for those who are now out of pocket. Each donation of $10 gives you one entry to win jerseys from Aaron Gwin, Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton and more.


bigquotesHey everyone! We are hoping to raise some money to give to the privateers and their families who lost their pit setups in the big storm at the Tennessee National this weekend. We are donating a bunch of jerseys with all proceeds going directly to those racers and the @windrockbikepark for damages not covered by insurance etc. Entries are $10 and the website to enter is aarongwinmerch.com. If you or anyone you know incurred significant damage at the race this weekend and need help please send us an email- hello@aarongwinmerch.com. All other info is on the website. Thanks everyone! Aaron Gwin


100% of all donations will go to privateers who suffered damage at last weekend's race and donations received will also go to assist Windrock Bike Park National with event damages not covered by insurance. If you were a privateer at the Tennessee National you can email hello@aarongwinmerch.com with your contact info, approximate cost of damages, and photos if possible and they will try and help out if possible.

You can find out more and donate here.

88 Comments

  • 215 5
 Aaron Gwin, winning again.
  • 24 1
 Sorry wrong arrow, sorry, big fat fingers
  • 35 1
 @budjoni: I know the feeling. Hopefully Outside will use some of their profits to add an edit option to the up/down votes for those of us with SFS (sausage finger syndrome). The struggle is real.
  • 13 0
 gwinning
  • 33 79
flag Griot06 (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Well ... you know ... I don't know. OK it's sad for the privateers but they dedicate their free time to their passion. And I agree this snow storm can appear as a shit storm for them. This said, it's only material and in the end it's just ... pits.
I agree this is painful for them, but from there to set up a donation? mmmmh. the cycling world is full of money, the stars who seek to put themselves forward with this operation are full of money... There are other way to solve the problem than ask for common people to pay for it.For me this action comes from people locked in their bubble. It seems to me that if there are donations to be made, they can be intended for something else rather than this : poverty, malnutrition, environment, and oh, victims of war, seems relevant, doesn't it? There are so many fight around the globe much more important than metal tubes and fabric.
  • 13 13
 @Griot06: You are about to be the most down voted person on Pinkbike!
  • 12 2
 @Griot06: You know, if you can afford it, you can give to more than one charitable project...
  • 3 2
 @Griot06: sigh…
  • 3 1
 @jb2mntbike: LOL there are some all-time terrible commenters on Pinkbike over the last decade, I don't think Griot has a chance to break the top 100 most downvoted.
  • 1 0
 Aaron gwin will be first world Cup winner in the metaverse
  • 3 1
 @Griot06: i agree with you (unpopular opinon, but i agree)
  • 1 2
 i like that Gwin funneled the web traffic thru his merch store LOL SMH
  • 5 1
 @Griot06: Get bent. Any giving to this cause is just. Anyone giving to any of the myriad of other causes out there, including the ones you also mentioned. Giving to people in your sphere (IE: fellow mountain bikers) is also just. Go spend your smug money how you wish. You get ZERO morality points berating people for spending theirs how they wish, in this specific case to help OTHER mountain bikers.
  • 1 0
 @SterlingArcher: @Griot06: Easy fellas. I have no dog in this game, but from experience it's way easier to quickly spin up a page that sits under an existing shop than to put it somewhere else in the metaverse.
I'm sure he'd be happy if you want to register a DN and 301 it to his URL?
Better still, do that, plus give us some gofundme pages on people who are doing it tough, and maybe some that do that and link to biking like www.lorrainetruong.ch ..? We don't hate poverty, etc... it's just this happened on our watch so we want to help.
  • 27 1
 Gwinter strikes back!
Great initiative!
I liked watching his amazing race runs back in the day, now I like the decent person he seems to be (from far away and w/o following v closely). He appears quite humble in his instruction videos, which are catering to beginners, too, seems to care about privateers, and keeps working hard although it must be hard for him to see the top spots from below now.
Maybe I'll include him in my Fantasy League team for this Smile
  • 25 0
 that's a solid dude right there.
  • 19 0
 More of this please. The world can be a better place.
  • 12 0
 Good-guy Gwin.
  • 32 22
 We donating for some rich kids race gazebo hahahahahah twisted
  • 7 0
 There's always one! The classic 'what about' brigade!! Stoked to see Mr Gwin doing this, legit dude.
  • 6 1
 Glad to see that he was helping out the privateers instead of the big companies that have had record breaking profits within the last couple of years, even though they can't seem to get parts to their consumers.
  • 6 0
 Gwinning.
  • 5 0
 Stoked to see the positive vibes from AG and PB!!
  • 4 0
 now I know that if you pay for a race team you will have no money left for a tent Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Yeesh, there are some sour people on here. Good on Gwin for setting up this charity.

Charity is good for your soul/karma/vibe. Give when you can because it really sucks when you can’t.

Be good and go ride your bike!
  • 4 1
 I think if he just kept racing the chainless demo he would have won 55 more world cups
  • 3 2
 You just know this thread will be full of people saying "why don't you give to x because they're more deserving that y".

Didn't realise we were only allowed to donate to one charitable project at a time. JFC.
  • 4 0
 You really rock A.G.
  • 2 0
 Those weren’t from dicks sporting goods. You can Easily drop $2-3 grand on a proper commercial ez up.
  • 2 0
 from chainless wins ,,to winning w/o a bike !! 100% winner
  • 2 1
 Im wondering what got broken? Tents, wood table/stand, a few scratches on the trucks maybe?
  • 1 1
 Good move to help out people. Inexcusable that organizers didn't have the pit area prepped for the storm that they knew was coming.
  • 1 0
 You have zero clue how those races are set up and organized. Come back once you run any event a third of the size of that race.
  • 1 0
 Maybe Buffalo Wild Wings could display the jerseys and contribute to this?
  • 1 0
 Classy
  • 1 0
 Wow ,this blows me away!
  • 1 0
 Definitely a class act!
  • 7 8
 Ho la la... poor things.
