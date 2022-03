Aaron Gwin Launches Charity Giveaway to Cover Pit Damages at the Tennessee National

Hey everyone! We are hoping to raise some money to give to the privateers and their families who lost their pit setups in the big storm at the Tennessee National this weekend. We are donating a bunch of jerseys with all proceeds going directly to those racers and the @windrockbikepark for damages not covered by insurance etc. Entries are $10 and the website to enter is aarongwinmerch.com. If you or anyone you know incurred significant damage at the race this weekend and need help please send us an email- hello@aarongwinmerch.com. All other info is on the website. Thanks everyone! — Aaron Gwin

Aaron Gwin has launched a charity giveaway to help privateers who suffered damage to their pits at last weekend's Tennessee National After qualifying on Friday, the area around Windrock Bike Park had a severe storm with high winds and lots of snow, this led to some heavy damage. The organisers were quick to cancel Saturday's racing but this still left the pits that were hugely damaged by the storm. To help out privateers at the event a giveaway has been launched to help cover costs for those who are now out of pocket. Each donation of $10 gives you one entry to win jerseys from Aaron Gwin, Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton and more.100% of all donations will go to privateers who suffered damage at last weekend's race and donations received will also go to assist Windrock Bike Park National with event damages not covered by insurance. If you were a privateer at the Tennessee National you can email hello@aarongwinmerch.com with your contact info, approximate cost of damages, and photos if possible and they will try and help out if possible.You can find out more and donate here