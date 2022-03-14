Aaron Gwin Launches Charity Giveaway to Cover Pit Damages at the Tennessee National

Hey everyone! We are hoping to raise some money to give to the privateers and their families who lost their pit setups in the big storm at the Tennessee National this weekend. We are donating a bunch of jerseys with all proceeds going directly to those racers and the @windrockbikepark for damages not covered by insurance etc. Entries are $10 and the website to enter is aarongwinmerch.com. If you or anyone you know incurred significant damage at the race this weekend and need help please send us an email- hello@aarongwinmerch.com. All other info is on the website. Thanks everyone! — Aaron Gwin