Aaron Gwin Launches Charity Giveaway to Cover Pit Damages at the Tennessee National

Aaron Gwin has launched a charity giveaway to help privateers who suffered damage to their pits at last weekend's Tennessee National
.
After qualifying on Friday, the area around Windrock Bike Park had a severe storm with high winds and lots of snow, this led to some heavy damage. The organisers were quick to cancel Saturday's racing but this still left the pits that were hugely damaged by the storm. To help out privateers at the event a giveaway has been launched to help cover costs for those who are now out of pocket. Each donation of $10 gives you one entry to win jerseys from Aaron Gwin, Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton and more.
|Hey everyone! We are hoping to raise some money to give to the privateers and their families who lost their pit setups in the big storm at the Tennessee National this weekend. We are donating a bunch of jerseys with all proceeds going directly to those racers and the @windrockbikepark for damages not covered by insurance etc. Entries are $10 and the website to enter is aarongwinmerch.com. If you or anyone you know incurred significant damage at the race this weekend and need help please send us an email- hello@aarongwinmerch.com. All other info is on the website. Thanks everyone!— Aaron Gwin
100% of all donations will go to privateers who suffered damage at last weekend's race and donations received will also go to assist Windrock Bike Park National with event damages not covered by insurance. If you were a privateer at the Tennessee National you can email hello@aarongwinmerch.com with your contact info, approximate cost of damages, and photos if possible and they will try and help out if possible.
You can find out more and donate here
.
I agree this is painful for them, but from there to set up a donation? mmmmh. the cycling world is full of money, the stars who seek to put themselves forward with this operation are full of money... There are other way to solve the problem than ask for common people to pay for it.For me this action comes from people locked in their bubble. It seems to me that if there are donations to be made, they can be intended for something else rather than this : poverty, malnutrition, environment, and oh, victims of war, seems relevant, doesn't it? There are so many fight around the globe much more important than metal tubes and fabric.
I'm sure he'd be happy if you want to register a DN and 301 it to his URL?
Better still, do that, plus give us some gofundme pages on people who are doing it tough, and maybe some that do that and link to biking like www.lorrainetruong.ch ..? We don't hate poverty, etc... it's just this happened on our watch so we want to help.
Great initiative!
I liked watching his amazing race runs back in the day, now I like the decent person he seems to be (from far away and w/o following v closely). He appears quite humble in his instruction videos, which are catering to beginners, too, seems to care about privateers, and keeps working hard although it must be hard for him to see the top spots from below now.
Maybe I'll include him in my Fantasy League team for this
Charity is good for your soul/karma/vibe. Give when you can because it really sucks when you can’t.
Be good and go ride your bike!
Didn't realise we were only allowed to donate to one charitable project at a time. JFC.
Get off your moral high horse, remove your mask and take a breather.
This has nothing to do with him. The money is getting raised to help the PRIVATEERS and to help the park get right again after making repairs from the storm.
AG hasn't been a privateer for quite some time.
they used fridays seeding as race runs for all seeding classes and ran the cat 2/3 DH racing along with the scheduled enduro on sunday
How about you support both? How about you have the choice to support either without feeling judged.
Aaron virtue signalling gwin needs to keep his sponsors happy .
Less plastic bikes sent from across the pond by big ships !
Less V8 energy drink trucks all over these events
Less cutting trees to build trails …
This pink bike takeover was all about injecting politics into people - even bikers . How sad !
Let’s hope pink bike willl go back to being about BIKES !
